Todd Marshall has entered concussion protocols following a head knock against Hawthorn

Todd Marshall on the bench during the 2024 semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Todd Marshall will miss the Power's preliminary final against Sydney after entering concussion protocols.

Marshall copped a knock in the second term of Friday night's three-point semi-final win over Hawthorn.

The 25-year-old underwent a head injury assessment at the time, which he passed, and played out the game.

But Marshall failed a secondary test post-game and is subsequently ruled out of next week's final.

The Power will travel to play Sydney at the SCG for a place in this year's Grand Final.

Marshall, who was recalled to the Power side despite playing just one game in the eight weeks prior, booted one goal from his five disposals in Port's memorable semi-final win.

The Power survived a late Hawthorn charge to secure one of the club's great finals wins, booking their preliminary final spot against Sydney.

They held firm in some desperate final moments after Hawthorn skipper James Sicily hit the post with a long-range set shot that would have given his team a two-point lead, with Esava Ratugolea intercepting a final flurry forward from the Hawks.

It came after a week of fierce criticism following Port's 84-point beating at the hands of Geelong a week earlier.