Connor Rozee during the Second Semi Final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, September 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has survived a late Hawthorn charge to secure one of the club's great finals wins, booking a preliminary final against Sydney at the SCG after winning a classic semi-final by three points on Friday night.

The Power stared down their critics after an 84-point beating a week earlier and lifted themselves off the canvas in a backs-to-the-wall triumph for coach Ken Hinkley, winning 11.9 (75) to 11.6 (72).

They held firm in some desperate final moments after Hawthorn skipper James Sicily hit the post with a long-range set shot that would have given his team a two-point lead, with Esava Ratugolea intercepting a final flurry forward from the Hawks.

It was a thrilling final from start to finish that came with a post-script as Power coach Hinkley and Sicily exchanged tense words after the siren as the teams lined up in a guard of honour for 300-gamer Luke Breust.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:26 'I responded in an emotional state': Hinkley regrets post-game comments Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after their Semi Final match against Hawthorn

09:16 'Absolutely not': Mitchell responds to Hinkley's post-match barbs Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after their Semi Final match against Port Adelaide

07:15 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn The Power and Hawks clash in the second semi final

02:08 Hinkley sparks fiery exchange with Hawks players Ken Hinkley appears to wind up the Hawthorn players after the match as tensions boil over

03:23 Last two mins: Port holds on after late Hawks miss The thrilling final moments between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn in the semi finals

00:34 JHF lands epic snap to own moment Jason Horne-Francis quickly throws the footy on his boot to deliver an outrageous goal in the final term

00:42 Breust bags gold in game 300 Milestone man Luke Breust notches a crucial major in his 300th game of AFL to ignite the Hawks once again

00:47 When a falcon turns into an assist Port Adelaide snares a huge goal after Blake Hardwick’s kick ricochets off Mitch Georgiades’ head and ends in the hands of Darcy-Byrne Jones

01:01 The Wizard’s magic minute turns game on its head Nick Watson produces an inspired start to the second half with back-to-back beauties

00:33 Rioli’s buzzer beater wraps up eventful half Willie Rioli lands an electric goal right on the half-time siren to get his teammates up and about

00:39 Ginni gives it to crowd after sizzling snap Jack Ginnivan celebrates in front of a hostile crowd to add some more theatre to the occasion

01:32 Power furious after two tackles deemed dangerous The Port Adelaide faithful go berserk after Hawthorn lands a pair of majors following two tough free kicks

00:56 Tensions explode early after ferocious start Connor Rozee ignites the Power with the opening goal before a fierce scuffle breaks out

The win sends the Power into a fourth preliminary final under Hinkley, taking them one win away from a first-ever Grand Final under the coach, who would have faced intense pressure to retain his job if the Power had instead exited in straight sets.

The win also represents their first finals win against the Hawks, following losses in the preliminary final of 2014 and semi-final of 2001, which were both also decided by three points.

Port's win was built on pressure and a relentless commitment to the contest with effort after effort as their midfield stars stood up along young guns that announced themselves in a do-or-die final.

Jase Burgoyne (25 disposals and a goal) was outstanding in a half-back role alongside Logan Evans (22 and four rebound 50s), while Willie Rioli (15 and two goals) was electric in the front half.

Young key forward Mitch Georgiades kicked a team-high three goals, while Jason Horne-Francis was a constant threat bursting forward from stoppages until cramping in the fourth quarter and spending time forward.

Vice-captain Zak Butters delivered in a physical final after being substituted last week with bruised ribs, handling attention but also laying eight crunching tackles himself.

All eyes were on how the Power would start after a week of fierce criticism and they could hardly have responded better, bringing a ferocious approach to the contest and immediately putting the Hawks on the back foot.

Port dominated the early stoppages and laid a flurry of crunching tackles, with captain Connor Rozee setting an early benchmark when he combined with Willie Rioli to win a holding the ball free kick and kick the opening goal.

The Power tall forwards also looked threatening after a poor recent patch, and Rioli was involved again to set up Todd Marshall for the team's second goal as Port went to the first break with a 13-point lead after holding Hawthorn to its lowest first quarter score since round two.

Mitch Georgiades made that 19 points when Jason Horne-Francis found him on the lead, with the Power starting to capitalise on their territory dominance after some missed opportunities.

It was only a matter of time until Hawthorn had its turn with the momentum, however, and a pair of dubious dangerous tackle decisions gave them the chance to strike.

Mabior Chol and Dylan Moore were the players who benefited from the calls against Lachie Jones and Jase Burgoyne respectively, with a 50m penalty for dissent also taking Moore to the goal line to make certain of his opportunity and cutting the margin to four points.

The Power steadied to see out an exhilarating half with a nine-point buffer after Rioli kicked a goal out of mid-air with one second on the clock.

The third quarter belonged to the Hawks as they got their first lead for the game following back-to-back goals from young sensation Nick Watson, who finished with a team-high three majors.

Breust enjoyed his moment late in the quarter when he converted a set shot in his milestone game, cutting the margin to five points and setting up the thrilling final term.

Burgoyne and Horne-Francis both kicked crucial goals in the last quarter to hold off the Hawks' momentum, while Georgiades kicked a clutch set shot.

The Hawks will rue late misses when they were charging, but the Power's pressure late was as ferocious as it was early to make sure they secured a magnificent win.

Heated finish as coach and captain exchange words

There were a messy few moments that came in the minutes after the siren as Hinkley got involved in an exchange with Sicily, who appeared to be stepping in to defend young teammate Jack Ginnivan. The exchange continued as Sicily lifted triple-premiership Hawk Luke Breust to chair him off after his 300th game. Hawks coach Sam Mitchell defended Sicily after the game and said the captain had led in that moment in a way he could be proud of, while not being drawn on Hinkley's own conduct while appearing frustrated.

Ken Hinkley exchanges words with Hawthorn players post-game

Butters handles the heat (and brings it)

The question coming in on Friday night was whether Port Adelaide star Zak Butters would be able to handle the physicality of a final after being substituted last week with rib damage. The answer after four quarters was a resounding yes, and it had as much to do with the physicality he dished out himself, laying eight big tackles. He had started on the bench but made a quick impact once injected and finished with 17 disposals (nine contested) and four clearances. While those numbers were down on his usual output, the vice-captain found a way to make an impact, regardless of what it took to get through.

Connor Macdonald and Zak Butters during the Second Semi Final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Young wingman with a big future

It was 12 months ago when Ken Hinkley called Jase Burgoyne after his exit meeting and told him he would need to put in the work if he wanted to wear the club's famous No.7, which was worn in a Power premiership by the young wingman's father Peter. The work was done over the summer, the No.7 was awarded, and the 21-year-old announced himself on the big stage with an outstanding final at half-back. Burgoyne was courageous in the air, composed with his disposal, and delivered in a big moment when he had the chance to snap a fourth-quarter goal that proved critical in the final result.

Jase Burgoyne celebrates during the Second Semi Final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE 2.3 5.6 7.8 11.9 (75)

HAWTHORN 0.2 4.3 7.3 11.6 (72)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 3, Byrne-Jones 2, Rioli 2, Burgoyne, Horne-Francis, Marshall, Rozee

Hawthorn: Watson 3, Ginnivan 2, Breust, Chol, Dear, Maginness, Moore, Sicily

BEST

Port Adelaide: Burgoyne, Rioli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Jones, Evans, Zerk-Thatcher, Sweet

Hawthorn: Scrimshaw, Newcombe, Watson, Worpel, Sicily, Morrison

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: Charlie Dixon (illness) replaced in the selected side by Will Lorenz

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Will Lorenz (replaced Todd Marshall in the fourth quarter)

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Jack Gunston in the third quarter)

Crowd: 52,012 at Adelaide Oval