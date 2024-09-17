Charlie Dixon, Tom Stewart and Taylor Adams. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in the penultimate week of finals?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the preliminary final ins and outs. Check it out.

There's unlikely to be any changes for Saturday's preliminary final against Geelong from the team that overran Greater Western Sydney at the weekend. Jack Payne got through unscathed after a knee scare the week before, while Lachie Neale is a certain starter despite nursing a foot niggle. Harry Sharp, Jarryd Lyons and Deven Robertson would be the next in line should there be any late mishaps with the midfield and wing rotation. – Michael Whiting

SF sub: Conor McKenna (replaced Logan Morris)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Deven Robertson of the Lions handpasses the ball during the 2024 VFL Second Semi Final match between the Brisbane Lions and Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena on September 07, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos)

It's an intriguing week at the selection table for the Cats after their 84-point demolition of the Power. Tom Stewart is available and will come back in, possibly for late call-up Oisin Mullin, but there are bigger debates over three more premiership players – Sam De Koning, Cam Guthrie and Tom Hawkins. Defender De Koning is fit but wasn't picked for the Power game, with coach Chris Scott choosing to back mid-sized options Jake Kolodjashnij and Jack Henry. Will the Cats opt for SDK's height against big Lions forwards Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood? If so, Jed Bews appears the most likely to make way. Hawkins seems unlikely to earn a recall after Shannon Neale's solid form in attack, while it's hard to find room for Guthrie, whose troublesome Achilles has kept him to one game of football since mid-May. - Michael Rogers

QF sub: Zach Tuohy (replaced Gryan Miers)

Tom Stewart in action at Geelong training on September 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Todd Marshall's absence with concussion leaves one hole for Ken Hinkley to fill ahead of Friday night's preliminary final against Sydney. Charlie Dixon is the like-for-like replacement following his late withdrawal last week due to illness should, as expected, Port stick to its preferred three-tall forward setup. Jed McEntee could return if Hinkley wanted to go smaller. Ryan Burton has overcome a calf injury and will come under consideration, although it will be hard to change the impressive young backline that did so well against Hawthorn. – Michael Whiting

SF sub: Will Lorenz (replaced Todd Marshall)

Charlie Dixon during Port Adelaide's win over Melbourne in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney has a big decision to make due to the absence of Callum Mills (hamstring), with Braeden Campbell the likely option to come into the 22 after impressing as the sub in the qualifying final. Campbell could take Mills' spot in defence or take a spot on the wing and allow Jake Lloyd to shift to half back instead. Robbie Fox offers plenty of versatility as a sub option, although Taylor Adams is in the frame as well as an experienced, big-bodied player against Port's powerful midfield group. - Martin Smith

QF sub: Braeden Campbell (replaced Justin McInerney)