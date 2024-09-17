Join Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Damian Barrett for the launch of Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio

Cal Twomey, Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge. Pictures: AFL Photos

AS TRADE talk gathers pace ahead of this year's player movement season, get a head start on all the latest with the launch of Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio from 12pm AEST on Tuesday.

AFL.com.au's own Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Damian Barrett will host a special launch edition of the show, where they will look all the big trade and free agency moves set to shape the next month in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The futures of wantaway Western Bulldogs midfielders Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae, Richmond trio Daniel Rioli, Liam Baker and Shai Bolton, and Port Adelaide star Dan Houston are among the biggest talking points ahead of a trade period like no other.

Clubs will also be jostling to maximise their draft hands to make the most of one of the deepest talent crops we've seen in years.

Some of the other key topics at the centre of trade negotiations this off-season will include:

The future of premiership veterans Luke Parker (Sydney) and Jack Darling (West Coast)

(Sydney) and (West Coast) Skilful Gold Coast forward Jack Lukosius , who is being eyed by Adelaide clubs

, who is being eyed by Adelaide clubs Melbourne forward Alex Neal-Bullen 's proposed move to Adelaide

's proposed move to Adelaide In-demand Giants Isaac Cumming, Harry Perryman and James Peatling

Bailey Smith before the Western Bulldogs' clash with Essendon in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Make sure to tune in from 12pm AEST on Wednesday on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App to hear the latest on the trade and free agency landscape.

AFL Trade Radio returns from 7am on Monday, September 30 and runs until Deadline Day on Wednesday, October 16.