Isaac Cumming informs the Giants he will explore his options as an unrestricted free agent

Isaac Cumming at GWS training on September 3, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

VERSATILE unrestricted free agent Isaac Cumming will leave Greater Western Sydney and join one of the South Australian clubs.

As reported on AFL.com.au, Cumming has been tossing up offers from Adelaide and Port Adelaide as well as a four-year deal to stay at the Giants.

He has yet to confirm a preferred destination, but days after the Giants' season ended in heartbreaking fashion, Cumming, who hails from Broken Hill, told the club he wants to head to South Australia.

Fellow free agent Harry Perryman is also weighing up interest from Port Adelaide and Hawthorn along with a six-year offer from the Giants. He is yet to make a final call on where he wants to play next season.

Veteran GWS defender Nick Haynes, 32, is expected to join Carlton in the trade period.

Learn More 14:18

Cumming was originally part of the Giants' academy.

He can play on both the wing and in defence but managed just six games in 2024 due to a run of calf and hamstring injuries.

As an unrestricted free agent, Cumming can move automatically to the club of his choice when the free agency window opens on October 4, but the Giants could receive a compensation draft pick.