Wade Derksen has told the Giants he wants a trade to Victoria

Wade Derksen celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's VFL clash against Collingwood on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

UNTRIED Greater Western Sydney tall Wade Derksen is set to move to a Victorian club after informing the Giants of his intention to seek a trade.

Derksen, who was picked up in the 2022 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, is yet to play a senior game at GWS but is contracted until the end of next season.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey has reported the 23-year-old told the Giants on Tuesday of his desire to be traded to a Victorian club, with Melbourne among those to have shown an interest.

Derksen is somewhat of a journeyman having been a latecomer to the game after pursuing rugby in his younger years. He has played in the Northern Territory and with the Peel Thunder in the WAFL having also been a part of Essendon's VFL program.

He kicked 35 goals in 18 games at VFL level last season before being swung into defence this year, where he averaged 20 disposals and 10 marks per game.

The Demons have been desperate for key-position players, particularly in the forward half.

Melbourne currently holds picks 5, 38, 45, 50 and 61 in this year's draft.