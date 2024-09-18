Isaac Heeney reflects on his journey in the AFL ahead of his 200th game

Isaac Heeney ahead of Sydney's 2024 preliminary final against Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

IF SYDNEY'S preliminary final against Port Adelaide goes down to the wire, Swans fans will be looking to Isaac Heeney to flick the switch.

Facing the Power at the SCG on Friday night, the Swans are one win away from a spot in the Grand Final after Heeney produced a masterclass in a come-from-behind qualifying final win.

Heeney, playing on with a broken nose, starred with 30 disposals, seven clearances and three vital goals as the Swans erased a 28-point deficit to defeat Greater Western Sydney.

The performance came just weeks after he broke Collingwood hearts in round 22 with 14 disposals, four marks, four inside-50s, two contested marks, three clearances and a goal in the final quarter to launch Sydney to a three-point win.

Only two preliminary finals have been hosted at the SCG and both, in 2022 against Collingwood and in 1996 against Essendon, ended in a one-point victory to the Swans.

Expecting another fierce contest from the Power, Heeney will again be rolling up his sleeves.

"I'm a competitor, so I want to crack in and want to be known as someone that doesn't shy away from any contest and leads by example," Heeney said on Wednesday.

"'Horse' (coach John Longmire) will sometimes go 'Alright mate, we need something from you here'.

"Whether that's me having a bit of a quiet game and he needs to rev me up to get me going, or whether he just needs me to hopefully stand up and try and take the game on.

"If I can be one of those players, I love that."

Heeney's heroics may well be required on Friday as the Swans try to overcome an eight-game losing streak against Port that dates back to 2017.

The Power humiliated them by 112 points on August 3, taking a 71-point lead before the minor premiers posted their first score.

"We need to get the contest right (on Friday)," Heeney said.

"When we get on the ground and hold the corridor and use the ball well, we're hard to beat.

"That (112-point loss) was in the past and we were a bit out of form at that stage, so I feel that we're back.

"A win's a win. I'll take it. I'll take a win. I couldn't care if it's one point or 20."

Friday night's preliminary final will mark Heeney's 200th game.

Drafted in 2014 with pick No.18, the Swans academy product has reached new heights this season following a move to the midfield as a cover for injured duo Callum Mills and Luke Parker, averaging 25.6 disposals and 5.9 clearances.

"Coming from Newcastle playing NRL, playing everything growing up, I never thought I'd play 200 games in a professional sport, let alone for the Sydney Swans," he said.

"To do (the 200th) in a big final in front of home crowd is something pretty special."