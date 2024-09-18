Christian Petracca during Melbourne's win over Adelaide in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE superstar Christian Petracca insists the tough conversations had at the Demons after their horror season can spearhead their rise back up the ladder.

Petracca will skip Melbourne's best-and-fairest night on October 4 so he can attend a Red Bull training camp in Austria, and he has declared he will be ready to go for day one of pre-season.

Petracca has been recovering from season-ending injuries - a lacerated spleen, punctured lung and four broken ribs - when he was crunched by an accidental knee from Collingwood captain Darcy Moore during a match in June.

Not only did the incident take a toll on him physically, but mentally as well, prompting him to weigh up his future at Melbourne.

Christian Petracca during Melbourne's loss to Carlton in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But Petracca, who is contracted until the end of 2029, last month committed to staying at the Demons in 2025 via a club statement.

The 28-year-old has not spoken to outside media since the recent trade speculation, but spoke with the club's media team again before flying out to Europe.

"The conversations I've had over the past two or three months with the club have been really healthy," Petracca said.

"We've had really robust discussions. I think that's awesome.

"Like any workplace or any footy club, you have these conversations throughout the year and you just want to make the environment a really good one that we love coming to work.

"We're trying to create something that's really special for our fans.

"Even for ourselves as players, we don't want to be missing finals.

"As much as it's a disappointment this year and we're frustrated by that as players and fans, no doubt next year it's going to hold us in good stead."

Christian Petracca leaves the field injured during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He said the Europe trip would be a huge part of his continued recovery and eventual return to training.

"It'll be awesome probably from a mental point of view, getting back to that confidence in myself and my body, ready to attack day one of pre-season," he said.

"For me, it's just been the most amazing experience, being able to use their facilities and have access to some of the best high-performance people in the world."

Petracca played 145 consecutive games before his horrific injuries on the King's Birthday holiday, but is intent on returning for the Demons' first game of 2025.

"I'm really looking forward to day one of pre-season, especially with my injury and probably prioritising that at the moment and trying to get myself back both mentally and physically to the player and person I was,” he said.

"I want to be able to compete and get back out on the 'G (MCG) in round one for the fans and be really excited to run back out there."

Petracca's disgruntlement was followed by Melbourne president Kate Roffey exiting, with reviews of the board and the football department underway to determine how the Demons slumped from a regular premiership contender.