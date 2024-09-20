Cats assistant coach Steven King was rushed to hospital after collapsing at training

Geelong assistant coach Steven King during the Cats' loss to Melbourne in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has been rocked in its preparation for the preliminary final against Brisbane after assistant coach Steven King suffered a "medical episode" at training.

King, who is one of the contenders for West Coast's head coaching position, was rushed to hospital after the incident at GMHBA Stadium on Friday morning.

The 45-year-old collapsed on the field while talking to colleagues and players and was quickly tended to by medical staff.

He remained under observation in hospital on Friday with club officials expecting him to recover.

Coach Chris Scott said it was not a life-threatening situation.

Scott added it is unlikely King will be part of the coaching panel in the knockout clash with Brisbane at the MCG on Saturday.

King, Hayden Skipworth and Andrew McQualter are on the final shortlist for the Eagles' coaching job.

West Coast has been on the hunt for its next senior coach since Adam Simpson departed the club in July.