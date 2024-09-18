Nathan Schmook takes a closer look at how the preliminary finals could be won



THE KEYS to winning this week's preliminary finals are different for all four clubs as they target a Grand Final spot with a mix of strengths and weaknesses that will come out in the heat of the September clashes.

Sydney will hope its League-best scoring can help it end a long losing run against Port Adelaide, with the Power leaning on their ability to shut down scoring options through their pressure.

Brisbane has its territory game in good shape, but it’s a part of the game Geelong controlled when the teams last met.

With the help of Champion Data, AFL.com.au has identified the five keys for each team to win a spot in this year's Grand Final.

Sydney v Port Adelaide, Friday 7.40pm AEST, SCG

Sydney

1. Convert their forward-half stoppages. The Swans rank 16th for forward-half stoppages but are second in the AFL for points from that source (19 points). They average 38 points from total clearances (No.2) and will want to maintain this.

2. Control the middle of the game. Slow starts have plagued the Swans, who rank 15th for points differential in opening quarters. But if they can keep their heads, they rank No.1 in both second and third quarters for points differential and can set up winning leads here.



3. Transition defence. The Power are a top-four team for converting rebound 50s to inside 50s and the Swans will need to maintain their ability to defend the ground well. They rank No.1 across the season for preventing forward entries from opposition rebound 50s.

4. Unleash Heeney against the Power midfield. Isaac Heeney kicked three goals in the qualifying final against Greater Western Sydney, but he spent 90 per cent of his time in the midfield to win 30 disposals and seven clearances. It's where he can win the game for them again.

5. Punish turnovers. The reason Sydney is the No.1 scoring team this season, averaging a total of 98 points a game, is its ability to convert opposition turnovers into scores. It averages 56 points from the turnover source and will need to utilise that against a Power team sure to bring ferocious pressure.

Port Adelaide

1. Bring the heat. Pressure is the No.1 reason they are in a preliminary final and the Power need to replicate it. They produced their fifth best pressure rating for the season in the semi-final against Hawthorn, including a massive fourth quarter. While creating scoring opportunities, it also protected a young backline. The Swans are excellent at buffering pressure.

2. Win the ruck battle. Jordon Sweet was a star for the Power in his battle against Hawthorn's Lloyd Meek, continuing a season in which the Power have ranked inside the top four for points from clearances and most stoppage indicators, including hitouts to advantage. Beating Brodie Grundy will be a priority.



3. Find a way to maintain transition. The Power rank No.3 for converting rebound 50s to inside 50s, but the players who have been critical to that remain unavailable. Jase Burgoyne moved to half-back and was vital against Hawthorn. A blend of the aggressive corridor movement the Power have enjoyed (they target the corridor the most of any side) and something a little safer could be what's called for.

4. Maintain defensive edge. Port ranks No.22 for points conceded since round 16 and kept the game's best scoring team in that time to just 72 points last week. Pressure up the ground is important, but the continued form of players like Lachie Jones, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Miles Bergman, Logan Evans and Aliir Aliir will be vital.

5. Dominate the contest (again). Port won the hard ball 27 more times when the teams last met in a 112-point Power win. Both midfields are full of stars. The Power will hope it is Connor Rozee, Zak Butters and Jason Horne-Francis digging the contested possessions out, and not their opponents.



Geelong v Brisbane, Saturday 5.15pm AEST, MCG

Geelong

1. Give their half-forwards space. Tyson Stengle, Shaun Mannagh and Gryan Miers combined for 10 goals against the Power in the qualifying final and appreciate space to work in and an ability to get behind their opponents. The Cats kicked six goals from 0-15m against the Power.

2. Win the groundball in attack. No team has finished in the positive for groundball differential in their own forward 50 this season, so the Cats' +2 against Brisbane in round six was a win. Again, it is the dangerous smalls and a key forward who is as good below his knees as any, who are the keys in this area.

3. Create room for Holmes. The game-breaker early against the Power was Max Holmes with 668m gained, but the Cats did plenty of grunt work inside the contest to make it so. If they can get the midfield on their terms again and send Holmes on his way, it will go a long way to locking the ball in their front half.



4. Build pressure through field position. The Cats love to lock it up forward and rank No.6 for time in forward half. They broke the Power a fortnight ago and turned that territory into score after score, piling on 45 points from forward-50 chains, which was the second most ever in a final.

5. Maintain finals dominance. The Cats have a formidable September record, and their recent form is scary. Their qualifying final win against Port was their eighth in September by more than 65 points since 2007 (no other team has more than two), and their array of scoring sources will make them a nightmare to prepare for.

Brisbane

1. Win the territory battle. The Cats' strength is also the Lions' strength, ranking No.2 across the season for inside 50 differential and time in forward half. When the sides last met, Geelong won the inside 50s by six in the Lions' worst result of the season.

2. Hone their scoring radar. Goalkicking has been a constant issue for the Lions this season, but it was the reason they came back against Greater Western Sydney. Can they bottle that and repeat it? The last time they played the Cats they kicked four goals from 17 shots.

3. Punish the turnover. The Lions rank No.1 this season for points from turnover differential, defending their own turnovers particularly well. If they can also score well when the Cats hand the ball back, it will go a long way to reaching a Grand Final.

4. Control the ball. The Lions rank No.1 in the AFL for uncontested marks and are 10-0 this season when they take 102 or more. Dayne Zorko and Hugh McCluggage lead the way for uncontested possessions and rank in the top 10 across the League.

5. Win the hard ball. As much as the Lions like to control the ball, they have to win it first and are the AFL's best team at doing so. They rank No.1 for contested possession differential and No.2 for both groundball and clearances. Dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale ranks No.3 in the AFL with 13.6 contested possessions a game.