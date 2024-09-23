The 2024 Mark and Goal of the Year winners have been announced

Harley Reid and Bobby Hill. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Bobby Hill has pipped teammate Jamie Elliott to win the 2024 Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year, while West Coast young gun Harley Reid has celebrated his debut season with the NAB AFL Goal of the Year.

When Elliott took an extraordinary hanger over Essendon forward Ben McKay on Anzac Day, most pundits lauded it as an instant classic and likely Mark of the Year winner.

But Hill's equally spectacular effort against North Melbourne in round 14 has been deemed the winner, with North's Zane Duursma the other of the three finalists for his mark against Richmond in round 21.

Reid had to fend off two Goal of the Year contenders from Magpies star Nick Daicos, against Gold Coast in round 16 and Brisbane in round 23.

But Reid's stunning burst from stoppage and running goal from just inside 50 against Melbourne in round 10 has been declared the winner.

Learn More 03:00

The overall winner of each award was determined by a combination of votes from the All-Australian panel and the public.

Hill has received $50,000 and two million Velocity Points, thanks to Virgin, while Reid has won $50,000 and NAB will donate a further $10,000 to his junior footy club, Tongala in regional Victoria.

Learn More 01:19