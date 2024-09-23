Patrick Cripps celebrates winning the Brownlow Medal on September 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps has won the 2024 Brownlow Medal with a record tally, becoming the 17th player in VFL/AFL history to win the prestigious award multiple times after adding to his 2022 triumph in an historic count on Monday night.

Cripps, who was in the medal-winning position from round six, polled an incredible 45 votes to win from Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos on 38, with the Magpies' brilliant onballer also breaking the previous record of 36.

Cripps was confirmed as the winner at round 21, polling three votes against Collingwood to ensure he could not be passed. When Daicos polled two votes in round 22, Cripps was declared the outright winner with two rounds to go.

It was an historic night as Carlton's inspirational leader smashed through the 40-vote mark and broke the previous record jointly held by Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wines (2021) and Richmond champion and 2017 winner Dustin Martin.

Port Adelaide midfielder Zak Butters (29, Fremantle vice-captain Caleb Serong (28), and Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green (27) rounded out the top five, with Sydney's ineligible superstar Isaac Heeney polling 28 votes.

It was Cripps who always had their measure, however, after establishing an eight-vote lead at round 16 and leaning on a strong finish to the season to see off the charging Daicos, who polled in a record 10 consecutive games from round eight to 18.

Cripps joined champion midfielders Chris Judd and Greg Williams as dual medallists to have represented Carlton, but he became the first to win two Brownlow Medals as a Blue.

Carlton legends Greg Williams, Patrick Cripps and Chris Judd at the 2024 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

The crowning night capped off an outstanding season for the 29-year-old, who played every game and averaged 28.8 disposals, 8.0 clearances, 15.7 contested possessions, and 4.8 inside 50s, earning All Australian selection for the fourth time.

The 29-year-old accepted his medal from coach and 2006 winner Michael Voss and spoke about growing up in Northampton in Western Australia, looking up to West Coast superstars Ben Cousins and Chris Judd and dreaming of joining them as a Brownlow Medal winner.

"They probably inspired me to chase my dream, and now I'm in a position to inspire other young kids, and I don't take that lightly," Cripps said.

"I'm just someone who wants to chase my dreams and I love doing it. Now I know the impact I've had on young kids coming through, it's pretty special.

"All kids out there, or anyone in general, if you get after it in life and have a dream and work hard at it, you can do amazing things. Life is short, so get after it."

Cripps also paid tribute to the support of his wife Monique after the couple became parents to daughter Koda this year, with the midfielder happy and settled off the field in his 11th season.

He said his parents, Brad and Cath, had instilled great values in him that he carried still after being drafted with pick No.13 in the 2013 National Draft.

Last year's medallist Lachie Neale was considered a contender to go back-to-back but never got on a roll, finishing on 22 votes as he prepares for Saturday's Grand Final.

Heeney, who was ineligible to win after being suspended for striking in round 17, was atop the leaderboard for five weeks during the first half of the season but only polled seven votes after round 10.

Patrick Cripps celebrates with wife Monique Cripps as he is announced the winner of the 2024 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium on September 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Cripps secured an early lead after six rounds, polling 11 votes to sit equal with Heeney and well ahead of Daicos (four) and Neale (two), who were expected to start slowly.

Daicos was entering a five-game block of outstanding form, however, and emerged with 13 of a possible 15 votes, rising to third with 17 votes to put himself back in the race.

Cripps was shaping as unstoppable, however, having kept his tally ticking over with three best afield matches to secure an outright lead after round 12 with 22 votes.

He was never headed from there, polling the maximum three votes six more times in the last 10 games to win in commanding style.

2024 Brownlow Medal, Top 10

Patrick Cripps - 45

Nick Daicos - 38

Zak Butters - 29

Caleb Serong - 28

Isaac Heeney* - 28

Tom Green - 27

Adam Treloar - 26

Errol Gulden - 25

Matt Rowell - 25

Jai Newcombe - 24