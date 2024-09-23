Reilly O'Brien's work in mental health advocacy with high school students has been recognised with the prestigious award

Reilly O'Brien wins the Jim Stynes Community Award at the Brownlow Medal on September 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE ruckman Reilly O'Brien has received the 2024 Jim Stynes award for his advocacy work with South Australian school students on mental health.

O'Brien has been a lead facilitator and ambassador for the Open Parachute Mental Health Program since it began in 2022, and the program has grown to the point where it now involves more than 28,000 students in SA.

The ruckman has shared his own experience with mental health challenges in an honest and vulnerable way, and has also worked to involve his young Adelaide teammates in the program.

O'Brien was among five finalists for this year's award, alongside Fremantle’s Bailey Banfield, Sydney’s Harry Cunningham and brothers Tom (Gold Coast) and Jarrod Berry (Brisbane), who were also recognised on the night for their contribution to the community and their nominated charities.

Crows CEO Tim Silvers said the club "couldn't be prouder" of O'Brien's contribution to the broader community.

“He epitomises everything about prioritising others and showing genuine care – which is one of our club’s core values," Silvers said.

“His courage in sharing his own experiences has had a big impact on thousands of school students across the state, as well as some of his teammates, who now feel comfortable and confident to have their own conversations about mental health which is very powerful.”

Reilly O'Brien (right) is a passionate advocate for providing mental health support in schools alongside his teammates. Picture: Supplied

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon congratulated O’Brien on work with young people on the increasingly important area of mental health.

“Reilly is highly deserving of this prestigious accolade and should be very proud of the enormous impact he is having on school students across South Australia with the work he does for the Open Parachute Mental Health Program,"

“Data shows two in five Australians have experienced a mental health challenge in their lifetime, so early education and encouraging open conversations is vitally important. For Reilly to draw upon his own experiences to help others and connect with young people reflects his character and embodies the work of the late Jim Stynes.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to recognise and acknowledge all our finalists, Bailey, Harry, Tom and Jarrod. Footy is more than a game and we’re lucky to have so many incredible footballers who make a positive difference in the community and lives of others.”

Proudly supported by Telstra and the Jim Stynes Foundation, O'Brien will receive $40,000 which will be donated to the charity or community program of his choice.

Past winners include Carlton's Sam Docherty (2023), Geelong Cats’ Joel Selwood (2022), Port Adelaide’s Travis Boak (2021), Richmond’s Bachar Houli (2020), GWS GIANTS’ Stephen Coniglio (2019), Melbourne's Neville Jetta (2018), Port Adelaide's Jack Hombsch (2017), Geelong Cats’ Jimmy Bartel (2016), Carlton's Dennis Armfield (2015), West Coast Eagles' Beau Waters (2014), Gold Coast Suns' Zac Smith (2013) and Richmond's Daniel Jackson (2012).