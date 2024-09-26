The 2024 AFL Grand Final Record

Given the excitement of the home and away season, with thrilling games every week and an endless supply of talking points and controversies, would it be too much to ask that we get one last clinker for 2024 when the Sydney Swans and the Brisbane Lions meet in the 2024 AFL Grand Final?

Even if it is half as good as last year’s Collingwood-Brisbane flag decider, we’ll be leaving the MCG and heading into the off-season (at least for the men’s competition) extremely satisfied.

The AFL doesn’t get everything right, but its equalisation policies are starting to leave their mark. This time last year, the Magpies looked set for years at the top end of the ladder, but they missed the finals. Conversely, the Hawks were accused of tanking. Twelve months on, they missed out on a top four finish by 20 centimetres.



The bumper, 244-page edition of the Cygnett AFL Record is naturally the biggest of the year. In the feature section, DANIEL HOYNE from Champion Data writes about how to watch the Grand Final like a pro. Which numbers and which of bits data really matter?



Saturday’s Grand Final brings to a close the first 25 years of football this century. Who would play in a ‘best of’ team over those 25 years? NIC NEGREPONTIS has made his selection. Did he get it right?



We also look at the legacy of the 2004 Port Adelaide-Brisbane Grand Final and the remarkable number of senior AFL coaches and other leading footy identities it spawned. As ANDREW SLEVISON writes, there might be no other premiership decider in League history with a more distinguished alumni list.



Also in the Record we have enlisted six well-known high-profile football identities from previous times to analyse the big issues in the game. What would they do if they were still in charge?



And the Love Letter to Football is back. This year it is Stephen Quartermain, Chelsea Roffey, Danielle Laidley, Richard Bakerand Jimmy Bartel who share the love for the game.



Our extensive year in review section looks at every club and every round of the 2024 season and farewells all the retiring stars, while Michael Willson and the legends at AFL Photos showcase their best work.



The expanded 48-page Match Centre features profiles of every Sydney and Brisbane player featuring on Saturday as well as teams as selected, all the key stats and a complete guide to the pre-match entertainment.



The Grand Final AFL Records is on sale NOW at newsagents, Coles and Woolies supermarkets around Australia for $15.

You can also download the digital version of the Record at aflrecord.com.au.






