Will Day could have suffered serious health complications had he played in finals

Will Day is treated by medical staff during Hawthorn's match against Richmond in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL DAY risked the significant possibility of his collarbone pressing into his windpipe and major blood vessels had he played in Hawthorn's finals campaign.

It is understood the unusual angle of Day's collarbone dislocation suffered last month meant further impact could have pushed the bone into the potentially damaging areas.

Hawthorn medical officials had been concerned that if the joint did not sufficiently heal and significant contact created further instability in the joint, it could have carried serious health risks for its reigning best and fairest.

Learn More 00:38

Day's windpipe and major blood vessels in the surrounding areas were most at risk had another knock occurred.

The 23-year-old had wanted to play in Hawthorn's finals campaign having injured himself in the final fortnight of the home-and-away season. But the reality of his situation meant the tough youngster was never likely to play again this year.

Day underwent surgery last week to repair the injury, later revealing via social media that the problem was "a lot more complicated that first anticipated" and that he risked "potentially serious implications" if he was to cop another knock.

"There's no doubt that Will's injury was a challenging one to manage, with our priority from the outset being Will's health and wellbeing," Hawks head doctor Liam West told AFL.com.au in a statement.

"While we certainly saw improvement in the stability of the joint and his overall athletic function, we were always conscious of the potential outcome of further impact on the area, which was the reason for our decision to medically rule him out of both of our finals matches.

"We consulted extensively across Australia to discuss this rare injury type with doctors who had managed it previously in elite athletes to help inform our decision week-to-week and on the long-term management of this injury. We were hopeful that the joint would heal enough to allow a safe return to full contact training and play, but ultimately we did not get to that point to make that decision.

"Will is now recovering well following surgery and we are confident this injury should not impact his 2025 season and beyond."

Will Day in action at Hawthorn training on September 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Day suffered the injury in a round 23 victory over Richmond on August 18 when he was bumped by teammate Jai Newcombe following a contest.

He then missed his side's final three matches of the year, including its elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs and its dramatic semi-final defeat to Port Adelaide.

Hawthorn remains hopeful that Day could return during the first half of the club's pre-season campaign later this year.