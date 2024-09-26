John Longmire and Callum Mills at Sydney training at the SCG on Wednesday, September 25. Picture: Phil Hillyard

IN TODAY'S special AFL Daily episode, star journalists Nat Edwards, Nathan Schmook, Sarah Olle and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues as they broadcast from the AFL live site at the 2024 Footy Festival.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Swans' no-risk strategy heading into the Grand Final

- Devastation for Oscar McInerney as injury rules him out of the game

- What does a second flag do for John Longmire's legacy?

- Panellists share their favourite Grand Final moments, Norm Smith predictions, and more

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.