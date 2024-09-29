Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio returns for 2024 on Monday at 7am AEST

Tune in to Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Kane Cornes on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio in 2023. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S TIME to tune in for the best trade news and analysis with the return of Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio for 2024, from 7am AEST every weekday.

Our superstar line-up will bring footy fans all the breaking news, views and player movements as they happen, every weekday from 7am-6pm AEST throughout the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

>> LISTEN LIVE to AFL Trade Radio from 7am-6pm AEDT each weekday

All your favourites are back in 2024, includes AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent Damian Barrett, opinion leader Kane Cornes, former Western Bulldogs superstar Brad Johnson and Brownlow medallist Adam Cooney.

Want to speak to the AFL Trade Radio team? Call 1300 23 55 48

AFL.com.au reporters Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich will kick off an hour-long show from 11am AEST each weekday, followed by Gettable team of gun newshound Riley Beveridge and AFL trade and draft expert Cal Twomey with the latest trade news every day for an hour from 12pm AEST.

Footy fans can tune in to AFL Trade Radio from 7am–6pm AEST on their mobile, PC or tablet via AFL.com.au or the AFL Live Official App from Monday, September 30 until Wednesday, October 16.

Learn More WATCH: AFL Trade Radio LIVE

Who's on and when (all times AEST)

7am - The Early Trade: Kane Cornes and Sam Edmund

9am - Trade Mornings: Cam Luke and Adam Cooney

11am - AFL Trade Exchange: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich

12pm - Gettable on Trade Radio: Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge

1pm - The Trade Feed: Tom Morris and Dan Hannebery

3pm - The Late Trade: Damian Barrett, Brad Johnson and Josh Jenkins

How to follow all the trade news live

Head to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App for:

All the deals as they happen

Rolling coverage of all the latest trade and free agency developments

The day's biggest trade news at a glance

Reaction, analysis, and the best of social media

How to get alerts on the AFL Live Official App

Fire up the App, tap the three dots in the right-hand corner on the App homepage, scroll down and tap on 'Notifications', then turn on AFL News.