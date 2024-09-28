Players in the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint during the match between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Beau McCreery has claimed the 2024 Gatorade Grand Final Sprint in a photo finish during half-time at the MCG.

After a false start - from the Magpies speedster - the eight runners reset before taking off at the starter's gun.

SWANS v LIONS Full Grand Final match coverage and stats

McCreery and St Kilda's Darcy Wilson immediately led the pack and went toe to toe for the duration of the race.

Both players appeared to hit the tape at the same time, McCreery with his chest and Wilson with his oustretched hands, before the prize went the Pie's way.

01:37

GF sprint: Pie pips Saint in photo finish

Collingwood’s Beau McCreery is declared the winner of the 2024 Gatorade Grand Final Sprint after just edging out Darcy Wilson at the line

North Melbourne's Eddie Ford rounded out the podium positions with Adelaide's Will Hamill just behind in fourth.

GATORADE GRAND FINAL SPRINT FINAL

1. Beau McCreery (Collingwood)
2. Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)
3. Eddie Ford (North Melbourne)
4. Will Hamill (Adelaide)
5. Will McLachlan (Brisbane)
6. Jed McEntee (Port Adelaide)
7. Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)
8. Jeremy Sharp (Fremantle)

 

