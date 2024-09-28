It was neck and neck between Beau McCreery and Darcy Wilson with the Collingwood gun winning by inches

COLLINGWOOD'S Beau McCreery has claimed the 2024 Gatorade Grand Final Sprint in a photo finish during half-time at the MCG.

After a false start - from the Magpies speedster - the eight runners reset before taking off at the starter's gun.

McCreery and St Kilda's Darcy Wilson immediately led the pack and went toe to toe for the duration of the race.

Both players appeared to hit the tape at the same time, McCreery with his chest and Wilson with his oustretched hands, before the prize went the Pie's way.

North Melbourne's Eddie Ford rounded out the podium positions with Adelaide's Will Hamill just behind in fourth.

GATORADE GRAND FINAL SPRINT FINAL

1. Beau McCreery (Collingwood)

2. Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

3. Eddie Ford (North Melbourne)

4. Will Hamill (Adelaide)

5. Will McLachlan (Brisbane)

6. Jed McEntee (Port Adelaide)

7. Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

8. Jeremy Sharp (Fremantle)