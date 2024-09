Follow all the coverage as we count down to the start of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

A Swans and Lions fan pose at the MCG ahead of the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

THE BIG day is here.

Sydney and Brisbane meet in what shapes as being an enthralling 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Before the big game, all eyes will be on international superstar Katy Perry, who will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.

We'll bring you all the latest news, features, tips and more ahead of the first bounce at 2.30pm AEST.