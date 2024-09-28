Several Northern Academy prospects shone in the Marsh AFL National Futures curtain-raiser ahead of the Grand Final

Dan Annable in action during the Marsh National Futures boys match on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTHERN Academy prospects Dan Annable, Beau Addinsall and Zeke Uwland proved their 2025 draft credentials with exciting showings in the Marsh AFL National Futures curtain-raiser at the MCG.

The annual under-17s clash on Grand Final morning featuring players eligible for the 2025 draft saw players from across the country split into teams named after retired stars Dyson Heppell and Rory Sloane.

And it was the Heppell side that came away with the win, kicking the last five goals of the game to clinch a seven-point victory.

Josh Lindsay (left) and Beau Addinsall pose with their Best Player medals following the Marsh AFL National Futures boys match on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Annable is tied to Brisbane's Academy and collected 27 disposals and five inside-50s for the Heppell team, while fellow midfielder Ollie Greeves was important with 31 touches and seven marks.



Tom Burton (26 disposals) also produced some eye-catching moments and Sam Cumming was in everything with 24 disposals, 11 tackles and a goal. West Australian prospect Charlie Banfield kicked three goals while Josh Lindsay, who had 20 disposals, was awarded the best player for his team.

A late goal to exciting tall forward prospect Archie Ludowyke capped the comeback, while the versatility of Willem Duursma again shone with 20 touches and eight marks.

Archie Ludowyke kicks the match winner in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys game! pic.twitter.com/ikRzs1l0MZ — AFL (@AFL) September 28, 2024

Addinsall, a member of Gold Coast's Academy, had a game-high 34 disposals for the Sloane team, while Uwland, also headed to the Suns through their Academy where his brother Bodhi had a breakout season, kicked two goals from 22 disposals in a typically polished display. Addinsall was named his team's best player.

Midfielder Jack Dalton had 21 disposals and kicked 1.2, Riley Onley had 20 disposals and kicked a goal and very promising tall Cooper Duff-Tytler collected 13 disposals and 10 hit-outs.

TEAM HEPPELL 1.6 2.9 4.12 9.16 (70)

TEAM SLOANE 2.3 6.6 7.7 9.9 (63)

Goals

Team Heppell: Banfield 3, Latanis 2, Cumming, Ludowyke, Schubert, Walley

Team Sloane: Hetherton 3, Uwland 2, Dalton, Ison, Onley, Whan