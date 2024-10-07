Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Dan Houston, Riley Garcia and Ethan Phillips. Pictures: AFL Photos

SUNS' PREFERENCE TO DEAL WITH PIES

GOLD Coast has a preference to deal with Collingwood in a trade for its highly sought after pick No.13, potentially putting the Pies in the box seat to land Dan Houston from Port Adelaide.

A host of clubs have come hard for Gold Coast's in-demand selection, but the Suns would prefer to deal with Collingwood over the pick as they haggle over a trade for contracted defender John Noble.

"We're keen to deal with the clubs that we're trying to find some players from. That would be our first preference," Gold Coast list manager Craig Cameron told AFL.com.au's Gettable Trade Radio on Monday.

"(But) pick No.13 has become pretty popular, so we'll see how it pans out. I wouldn't say [Collingwood] is in front, but we're prepared to deal with them to see where we can get to on the John Noble stuff."

Collingwood is "confident" it will secure a deal for Houston, with small forward Joe Richards another who could potentially be involved in negotiations after he requested a trade to the Power on Monday morning.

"We are confident," Pies list boss Justin Leppitsch said.

"We want to bring him to our footy club, but we've got to get the deal done. There's lots to play out with him and also Port Adelaide and Gold Coast may be involved in that. There's a lot to play out."

Carlton also has strong interest in Houston, but continues to reiterate it will take its pick No.12 to the draft. However, the Blues have offered future first and second-round selections for Gold Coast's No.13, which it could on-trade for the Power star.

"We're open to doing a deal on Dan, but ultimately it has to be the right deal for the club," Port Adelaide's general manager of football Chris Davies said.

"We want a good deal, better than fair, for a player who is willing to come back to us."



"We want a good deal, better than fair, for a player who we think is willing to come back to us if the deal doesn't get done but also is now a two-time All-Australian (and) is a member of our leadership group."

Gold Coast also revealed it has had "pretty good" conversations with Port Adelaide over a move for contracted forward Jack Lukosius, though a deal for Richmond best and fairest Dan Rioli could drag through the week.

The Suns have spoken to the Tigers around pick No.6 being on the table for the contracted Rioli, but suggested the negotiations could continue into the final days of the Trade Period.

"We've spoken to Richmond," Cameron said. "It hasn't progressed too far at this stage, but I expect to have some more conversations with them this week. I think we'll have to wait and see on this one. It could (progress), but it's more likely to go into next week." – Riley Beveridge

DEES LOOK FOR DRAFT DOUBLE DIP

MELBOURNE has interest in trading its future first-round pick for one of Fremantle's first-round selections this year as the Demons look to double-up on talent in the upcoming draft.

Fremantle list boss David Walls on Monday confirmed the Dockers have interest in flipping one of their three 2024 first-round picks into a 2025 first-round selection, depending on how their quest to land trade target Shai Bolton fares.

"That's definitely a chance. There's a lot of clubs keen to get back in so we'll see what happens at the end of trade period and see how many of the first-rounders we're still holding and if we've traded or not," Walls told Gettable Trade Radio on Monday.

"If we're still holding three, we'd definitely look to roll one forward because we think there's a strong market for it and we could get overs."

What would the Dockers have to give up for Shai Bolton?



The Dockers have put forward picks 10 and 18 for the contracted Richmond star Bolton, as well as a five-year deal.

The Demons, who hold pick No.5, have aggressively used their future first-round picks in the past to strong effect and have also tabled their 2025 first pick for the in-demand Gold Coast pick 13 this year.

Melbourne list boss Tim Lamb said on Monday the Demons would "100 per cent" table the pick to other clubs if the Suns pursue other interest with their selection, which is likely.

"This is an outstanding draft. We'd love another pick. We think it's a ripper to be involved in," he said.

Among the other potential draft pick moves discussed on Monday, North Melbourne confirmed AFL.com.au's Inside Trading report it was open to a slide back from pick No.2.

"Claz has never been offered for trade and he'll be playing for Melbourne."



"We would entertain a slide – not a big slide, it would have to be in three or four spots of No.2 to gain some extra currency. The deal would have to be pretty good," list manager Brady Rawlings said.

West Coast is of the same view with its pick No.3, while St Kilda football boss David Misson said the club would assess options for its picks No.7 and 8.

Greater Western Sydney recruiting manager Adrian Caruso said the Giants would also consider moving up the board with its hand of early selections – No.15, 16 and 21.

"We might look to. It's not something we've had a great deal of time to think about. It wasn't until Friday that we knew we would get the 16 and 21 (as compensation for Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming). We're always open. Whether that's something for trade period, when other clubs are unlocking other deals, or something we might (hold) until closer to the draft [we'll decide]," Caruso said.

"The last thing we want to do is to package up and then miss out on the player we want." – Callum Twomey

DOGS UP THE STAKES TO RETAIN YOUNGSTER

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have increased its offer to Riley Garcia as they look to retain the West Australian amid rival interest.

Garcia now has a three-year contract in front of him and is expected to remain at the Whitten Oval after assessing his options in recent months.

Port Adelaide had expressed interest in Garcia, but have now landed a commitment from Collingwood small forward Joe Richards.

Western Bulldogs' Riley Garcia after a loss during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast, St Kilda and North Melbourne are among the other clubs who have all had varying levels of interest in Garcia.

But with Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae seeking trades – plus Greater Western Sydney unwilling to let Xavier O’Halloran move – the Bulldogs are determined to keep Garcia, following a season where he proved he is over the injury issues that have limited him to date.

Garcia played a career high 12 games this year, around 11 VFL appearances, where he averaged 29.8 disposals to finish equal seventh in the J.J. Liston Trophy and second in Footscray’s best and fairest. – Josh Gabelich

HAWK ON BLUES, SAINTS RADAR

HAWTHORN key defender Ethan Phillips is without a contract for 2025, but is attracting some rival interest.

The 25-year-old joined the Hawks during the pre-season supplemental selection period in February and played one game for Sam Mitchell's side around a strong campaign for Box Hill.

With Josh Battle joining the club as an unrestricted free agent last Friday and Tom Barrass requesting a trade to Hawthorn, Phillips is assessing his options.

Ethan Phillips in action at Hawthorn training on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton and St Kilda are understood to hold some interest in adding the 197cm backman for defensive coverage.

Both clubs have other priorities and might not make a move until later in the year via the delisted free agency window or the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Hawthorn is well stocked for key defenders and expects to retain Sam Frost for next year, despite the contracted key defender attracting interest from Sydney and St Kilda, while James Blanck is on track to return from a knee reconstruction in the first half of 2025.

It means Phillips and former pick No.6 Denver Grainger-Barras aren't expected to secure new deals at Hawthorn. – Josh Gabelich

DOCKERS CLOSE ON FREE AGENT DEAL

FREMANTLE is hopeful of tying up a contract for star 2025 free agent Andrew Brayshaw in the coming weeks, with Carlton also set to ramp up talks to secure a deal for impressive ruck Tom De Koning.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, Brayshaw and De Koning are among the best prospects in next year's star-studded free agency list, but their clubs are determined to secure their futures before next season begins.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Gettable on Monday, Dockers list manager David Walls said the club was in dialogue with Brayshaw's manager Tom Petroro around tying the midfielder to an extension across the summer.

"We've had some encouraging early conversations with Tom Petroro," Walls said.

Andrew Brayshaw after Fremantle's loss to Geelong in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Andy's really keen to commit. He loves living in Fremantle, the lifestyle ... but he's just as committed as anyone to the club as well. We'll ramp that up in the coming weeks and it would be good to get a deal done. Both parties are keen to get it sorted."

Carlton is close to securing defender Jacob Weitering to a six-year extension, with Blues list manager Nick Austin revealing that sorting De Koning's future will be the next priority.

"We're working through it. We're going through one at a time. Hopefully, something can happen with Jacob really soon and then we can turn our attention to Tom," Austin explained.

"He loves the footy club, he's our No.1 ruck, he's had a fantastic year and he's a really important part of our future. We'll be working really hard with him and (manager) Robbie D'Orazio to try and get something done."

There's a lot to play out for the Blues 👀



North Melbourne midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke is also among next year's free agency list, but an extension for the reigning Kangas best and fairest isn't considered imminent.

"We've had discussions for a while," North Melbourne list boss Brady Rawlings said.

"He's such a great player for us and we think he's a Kanga through and through. It probably didn't get to a stage where he was quite ready to chat, but hopefully we can pick those discussions up again.

"We know he loves it at the footy club, he loves his mates and he loves wearing our colours. We'd love to sign him away, but we'll be dictated to by his timeline there." – Riley Beveridge

BOMBERS PAIR IN LIMBO

EXPERIENCED Bombers Will Setterfield and Sam Weideman are in limbo as they wait for clarity on their playing futures.

Setterfield and Weideman are among three listed Essendon players without deals for next year, along with Jayden Davey.

The 26-year-old Setterfield has been at Essendon for two seasons after stints at Greater Western Sydney and Carlton and played four games this year whilst battling injuries, while former Demon Weideman played one game as a key defender late in the season.

Will any of these contracted Bombers be on the move?



Essendon's list boss Matt Rosa told Trade Radio the club had to hold off on some decisions on players whilst navigating list spots through the trade period.

"It's tough for those guys. Unfortunately at this time of the year, you do have to keep some flexibility in your list and there's still a lot to play out. We'll keep in constant contact with those guys and see where that lands," Rosa said on Monday.

The Bombers remain keen to lure Conor Stone to the club from GWS, with Essendon confirming AFL.com.au's report last week of their interest in the out-of-contract Giant.

They are also pursuing Hawthorn midfielder Finn Maginness whilst taking a draft focus in this off-season. – Callum Twomey