Brisbane footy boss Danny Daly will stay at the Lions despite interest from rival clubs

Lions defender Harris Andrews with new football boss Danny Daly in September. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has retained a crucial piece of its premiership puzzle, with football manager Danny Daly remaining at the club.

Daly has received interest from rivals following the Lions' Grand Final win over Sydney less than a fortnight ago, with West Coast and Collingwood believed to be among the suitors.

He informed Brisbane of his decision late on Wednesday.

Danny Daly with Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over Richmond in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Daly has been at the club 10 years, starting as a strategy coach under Justin Leppitsch and graduating to a trusted right hand man for Chris Fagan over the past four years in his current role.

He is seen as crucial to Brisbane's culture and list build over his tenure.

The news comes a week after the Lions lost long-time assistant Murray Davis to Adelaide and locked in Stuart Dew to a full-time assistant role.