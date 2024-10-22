Geelong has made a further list change ahead of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft

Joe Furphy in action during the VFL semi-final between Geelong and Southport at GMHBA Stadium on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has delisted former basketballer Joe Furphy as the Cats finalised their list changes ahead of the Telstra AFL Draft.

Furphy joined Geelong as a Category B rookie ahead of the 2024 season and played 10 VFL games.

He becomes the 10th player to leave the Cats since the end of the season.

"We have enjoyed having Joe as part of our football program in 2024, he is a quality person and we wish him all the best in the future," Geelong general manager of football Andrew Mackie said.

Premiership heroes Tom Hawkins and Zach Tuohy have retired, while Phoenix Foster, Mitch Hardie, Emerson Jeka, Oscar Murdoch, James Willis and 2022 flag winners Gary Rohan and Brandan Parfitt were all delisted.

The Cats added former Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith to their list during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

As it stands, they hold picks 45, 57 and 75 in the Telstra AFL Draft, which will be held on November 20-21.