The Pies have delisted Oleg Markov and Ash Johnson, but have committed to taking the pair in the Rookie Draft

Oleg Markov in action during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has committed to selecting premiership player Oleg Markov in next month's Telstra AFL Rookie Draft after the 28-year-old was delisted on Tuesday.

Markov and key forward Ash Johnson have both dropped off the club's senior list, but the Magpies say they will re-list the pair in the rookie draft on November 22.

Markov, the former Richmond and Gold Coast defender, enjoyed a fairytale 2023 campaign, playing 23 games on his way to a premiership having joined the club in the final days of the summer signing period.

Johnson, a mid-season draftee in 2021, burst onto the scene in 2022 and played 15 games in 2023, but managed just three senior appearances this year.

"We've had to make a difficult decision around Ash and Oleg for 2025, but we are committed to re-listing them as Rookies in the upcoming draft in November," club list boss Justin Leppitsch said.

Ash Johnson in action during the match between Collingwood and Sydney at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, the Pies have given new one-year deals to Charlie Dean, Ned Long, Reef McInnes and Lachie Sullivan for the 2025 season.

"Charlie and Reef have had their own injury struggles, but their ongoing resilience has enabled them to easily slot back into our system," Leppitsch said.

"Since joining us, Ned and Lachie have shown great determination to learn our game plan and have seamlessly integrated into the team.

"All four players have added value to both our AFL and VFL programs and we look forward to seeing each of them take their football to another level next year."