THE TELSTRA AFL Draft is just weeks away, and the list of nominees is nearly complete.
Several familiar names have thrown their hat back in the ring, hoping for an AFL lifeline, while brothers of several current AFL and AFLW players have also nominated.
Former AFL-listed players Noah Cumberland, Tom Clurey, Kaine Baldwin and Jack Hayes are all part of this year's draft pool, while Chad - and Corey - Warner's brother Ashton, Kai Lohmann's brother Jake, and Liv Vesely's brother Will are also on the list.
Nominations close on November 13 ahead of the first day of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft on November 20.
List as of November 7, 2024
|Tahj
|Abberley
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Omar
|Abou-Eid
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Zak
|Abou-Eid
|Pascoe Vale (EDFL)
|Peter
|Adamopoulos
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Hayden
|Agnello
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jake
|Agnew
|South Adelaide
|Coen
|Ainsworth
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Emmanuel
|Ajang
|Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
|Domanic
|Akuei
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Leon
|Alao
|University Blacks
|Harry
|Albon
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Alex
|Alessio
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Luca
|Alessio
|Essendon (VFL)
|Jasper
|Alger
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Christian
|Algeri
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Bo
|Allan
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hugh
|Allison
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Matthew
|Allison
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Ali
|Alshuweli
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sebastiano
|Amoroso
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Kade
|Anderson
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Cody
|Anderson
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Nicholas
|Andreacchio
|Sydney University
|Riak
|Andrew
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|Andrews
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cody
|Angove
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Daniel
|Annetta
|Watsonia Sporting Club
|Harry
|Armstrong
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jaxon
|Artemis
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jake
|Arundell
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Levi
|Ashcroft
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Kobe
|Askew
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Ned
|Atkinson
|Sturt
|Jaylan
|Atton
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Aidan
|Avery
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Isaac
|Baldwin
|Gungahlin Jets - Senior
|Kaine
|Baldwin
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Jack
|Baldwin
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Balme
|Kew Football Club
|Reiley
|Banks
|Lauderdale Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Liam
|Barber
|North Heidelberg
|West
|Barker
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|Barnett
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|James
|Barrat
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Benny
|Barrett
|South Adelaide
|Isaac
|Barry
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Wilson
|Barry
|Central District
|Owen
|Bater
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Matthew
|Bawden
|Mernda
|Max
|Beattie
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Patrick
|Begley
|East Burwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Nelson
|Beikoff Smart
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Tom
|Bell
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cooper
|Bell
|Belconnen Magpies - Senior
|James
|Bell
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Tommy
|Bennett
|Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Eric
|Benning
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Beresford
|Old Melburnians
|Joe
|Berry
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Ned
|Betts
|Old Xaverians
|Kallan
|Bevan
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Trent
|Bianco
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Riley
|Bice
|Werribee (VFL)
|Sam
|Bicknell
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Harry
|Bird
|Old Xaverians
|Lachlan
|Blakiston
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Thomas
|Blamires
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Patrick
|Bloink
|Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Taj
|Bond
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Tristan
|Borghouts
|Old Carey Grammarians
|Ryan
|Borlace
|South Adelaide
|Reuben
|Bourke
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Ned
|Bowman
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Hugh
|Boxshall
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harry
|Boyd
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Evan
|Bradley
|Golden Grove Football Club
|Angus
|Bradley
|South Adelaide
|William
|Brent
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Harry
|Brereton
|Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Marty
|Brereton
|Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Dominic
|Brew
|Werribee (VFL)
|Aiden
|Brien
|Old Scotch
|Jackson
|Broadbent
|Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
|Hugo
|Bromell
|Coburg (VFL)
|Joel
|Brown
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|William
|Brown
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Jacob
|Brunner
|East Malvern Football Club
|Samuel
|Buck
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Samuel
|Burbridge
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|rome
|burgoyne
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Ky
|Burgoyne
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Charlie
|Burke
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Floyd
|Burmeister
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Harry
|Butcher
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Ned
|Byrne
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Cachard
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ned
|Cahill
|Carlton (VFL)
|Hamish
|Caine
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Caldow
|Anakie Football Club
|Archie
|Caldow
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Liam
|Callaghan
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Julian
|Callahan
|Leongatha Football Club
|Jackson
|Callow
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Harry
|Cameron
|Sydney University
|Ben
|Camporeale
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Lucas
|Camporeale
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Harrison
|Canning
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Cannon
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Noah
|Caracella
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Benjamin
|Carbone
|Eltham
|PJ
|Carlin
|North Adelaide
|Kyan
|Carman
|North Heidelberg
|Jaren
|Carr
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Thomas
|Cathcart
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Toby
|Cavanagh
|Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Alex
|Chamberlain
|Boort Football Club
|Obie
|Chambers
|Balwyn (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Malakai
|Champion
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Channell
|Camden Cats
|Harry
|Charleson
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Cheep
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Oscar
|Cheetham
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Christy
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Salvatore
|Cilmi
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Angus
|Clarke
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Aaron
|Clarke
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Matthew
|Clarkson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Jack
|Cleaver
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Thomas
|Clurey
|Port Adelaide
|Joel
|Cochran
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Zane
|Cochrane
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Cochrane
|Central District
|Preston
|Cockatoo-Collins
|Port Adelaide - Project Heart
|Adrian
|Cole
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Harrison
|Cole
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Nathan
|Colenso
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Max
|Collier
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Collins
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Owen
|Collins
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Kaian
|Constable
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Cook
|Dingley Football Netball Club
|Charlie
|Cook
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Lukas
|Cooke
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Billy
|Cootee
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Marlin
|Corbett
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tom
|Cossom
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harper
|Costa
|Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
|Peter
|Costanzo
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Cotellessa
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kyle
|Coughlin
|Wantirna South (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Cooper
|Craig-Peters
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Jesse
|Craven
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Darcy
|Craven
|Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
|James
|Creighton
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Harrison
|Creighton
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jake
|Cresswell
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Billy
|Crofts
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Brayden
|Crossley
|Southport (VFL)
|Brad
|Crouch
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Mitchell
|Crowden
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Max
|Cruse
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Noah
|Cumberland
|Richmond (AFL Mens)
|Owen
|Cushing
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Adam
|D'Aloia
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Joshua
|D'Intinosante
|Coburg (VFL)
|Mackenzie
|Darling
|South Adelaide
|Waylon
|Davey-Motlop
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Hamish
|Davis
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Taine
|Dawson
|Broadbeach AFC
|Archer
|Day-Wicks
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Adam
|De Masi
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Flynn
|Deacon
|Old Carey Grammarians
|Oliver
|Dean
|North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
|Josaia
|Delana
|East Coast Eagles
|Cooper
|Delaney
|Maroochydore AFC
|Tate
|Delmenico
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Clancy
|Dennis
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oliver
|Depaoli Kubank
|North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
|Oliver
|Di Marzo
|Kew Comets Junior Football Club
|Charlie
|Di Stefano
|Parkside
|Max
|Disbury
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Riley
|Disisto
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kade
|Dittmar
|Central District
|Hugh
|Dixon
|Southport (VFL)
|Blaise
|Djordevic
|Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Joshua
|Docking
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Harry
|Dodd
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Jordan
|Doherty
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Josh
|Dolan
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Dolliver
|Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Max
|Donohue
|Leongatha Football Club
|Hugh
|Dougherty
|Horsham Saints Football & Netball Club
|harrison
|doughton
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Lenny
|Douglas
|North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
|Hamish
|Dow
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Boston
|Dowling
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Connor
|Downie
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Aaron
|Doyle
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Patrick
|Dozzi
|Carlton (VFL)
|Sid
|Draper
|South Adelaide
|Felix
|Dreher
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Elliot
|Dunkin
|South Adelaide
|Kyle
|Dunkley
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Damien
|Dunn
|Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
|Chadd
|Dunscombe
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Asher
|Eastham
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Damon
|Eastwell
|Maroochydore AFC
|Jared
|Eckersley
|Essendon (VFL)
|Darcy
|Edmends
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Joshua
|Edwards
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ben
|Edwards
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Thomas
|Edwards
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Carled
|El Khodr
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Elliott
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Baxter
|Ellis
|Morningside AFC
|Corey
|Ellison
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Harry
|Elmer
|Tasmania (AFL Tasmania Rep Competitions)
|Mutaz
|Elnour
|Richmond (VFL)
|Brody
|Embuscado
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Kane
|Emery
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Emmett
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Caleb
|Ernst
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jehi
|Esler
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Evans
|Echuca Football Club
|Connor
|Evans
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Boston
|Everitt
|Balwyn (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jacob
|Evitt
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ryan
|Eyre
|Essendon (VFL)
|Isaiah
|Faddoul
|Sturt
|Sam
|Fanning
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Liam
|Farrar
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Jonty
|Faull
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jake
|Fazldeen
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Ronald
|Fejo
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Luke
|Fellows
|North Adelaide
|Connor
|Ferguson
|Old Scotch
|Ashton
|Ferreira
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kristian
|Ferronato
|Carlton (VFL)
|Charlie
|Field
|Hamilton Kangaroos Football Netball Club
|Brodie
|Findlay
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Karl
|Finlay
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Nicholas
|Fischer
|East Coast Eagles
|Ty
|Fitzgerald
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Joel
|Fitzgerald
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Zachary
|Fleiner
|Ocean Ridge (Perth Football League)
|Matthew
|Foley
|Essendon (VFL)
|Luke
|Foley
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ned
|Ford
|Olinda Ferny Creek Football Club Inc. (AFL OESFL)
|jacob
|fowles
|Korumburra-Bena Football Netball Club
|Jackson
|Francese-Fulton
|Lara
|oliver
|francou
|North Adelaide
|William
|Francou
|North Adelaide
|Dominic
|Frassetto
|Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
|Fredrick
|Frew
|Horsham Football & Netball Clubs Inc.
|Samuel
|Frost
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Zac
|Fulford
|Pine Rivers AFC
|Jaden
|Funazzi
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Julian
|Galbally
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Kieran
|Gallagher
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Ty
|Gallop
|Maroochydore AFC
|Josh
|Galstians
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Gamel
|Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
|Archer
|Gardiner
|North Albury Football Club
|Jake
|Gasper
|Central District
|Max
|Geappen
|Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Dusty
|Geister
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Flynn
|Gentile
|Coburg (VFL)
|Kayle
|Gerreyn
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Khy
|Gibbs
|South West Sydney Blues
|Jarrod
|Gilbee
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Ryan
|Gilder
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Coren
|Giliam
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Giliam
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Alexander
|Gill
|Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Matthew
|Gill
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Jordyn
|Gillard
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Gillett
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Sam
|Glover
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Joshua
|Goldie
|Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Tom
|Goldsmith
|Boronia (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Maison
|Goodman
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Oliver
|Goss
|South Adelaide
|Ethan
|Grace
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Thomas
|Graham
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Baron
|Grant
|Endeavour Hills Football Club
|Angus
|Grant
|Frankston (VFL)
|Jesse
|Grant
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Koby
|Grass
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Finlay
|Gray
|Broadbeach AFC
|Jack
|Gray
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Olly
|Green
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Green
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Wyatt
|Greenaway
|Morningside AFC
|lucca
|grego
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|George
|Grey
|Frankston (VFL)
|Thomas
|Griffiths
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Tom
|Gross
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Massimo
|Grosso
|Keysborough Football Netball Club (SFNL)
|Mitchell
|Grumley
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Grummitt
|Old Carey Grammarians
|Lachlan
|Gulbin
|Broadbeach AFC
|Andre
|Gulluni
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Guymer
|East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jhett
|Haeata
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jed
|Hagan
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hugo
|Hall-Kahan
|Sandringham (VFL)
|William
|Hamill
|Adelaide Crows
|Cooper
|Hamilton
|GWS Giants
|Riley
|Hamilton
|Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
|Josh
|Hamilton
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Jack
|Hankins
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Oliver
|Hannaford
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Blake
|Hansen
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Kaden
|Harbour
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Mitchell
|Hardie
|Geelong (AFL Mens)
|Zac
|Harding
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Phoenix
|Hargrave
|South Adelaide
|Jensen
|Hargreaves
|Hay Football Club
|Matthew
|Harms
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Joel
|Harris
|Mernda
|Austin
|Harris
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Joe
|Harrison
|Warners Bay (Seniors)
|Otis
|Harvey
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Dane
|Harvey
|Carlton (VFL)
|Zac
|Harwood
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Jett
|Hasting
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Ned
|Hawkins
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Finn
|Hay
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Will
|Hayes
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Henry
|Hayes
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Hayes
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|James
|Heath
|Old Trinity Grammarians
|Harrison
|Heenan
|Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
|Jack
|Henderson
|Barwon Heads
|Jack
|Henderson
|Werribee (VFL)
|Cooper
|Herbert
|Endeavour Hills Football Club
|Kade
|Herbert
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Cooper
|Herbert
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Hewitt
|Aspley Hornets AFC
|Jordan
|Hider
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Dyson
|Hilder
|North Adelaide
|Seth
|Hill
|Lower Plenty Football Club
|Jacob
|Hills
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Coby
|Hilton
|South West Sydney Blues
|Darby
|Hipwell
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Trent
|Hiscock
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Will
|Hoare
|Essendon (VFL)
|Louis
|Hodder
|Fitzroy FC
|Ayden
|Hodgson
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Max
|Hoffmann
|Cairns City Lions (AFL Cairns)
|Lennox
|Hofmann
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Hogan
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Henry
|Holdom
|Belconnen Magpies - Senior
|Cooper
|Holdsworth-Rose
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Damon
|Hollow
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Alex
|Holt
|Sturt
|Seb
|Hood
|Old Scotch
|Ben
|Hopkins
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Isak
|Hose
|Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
|Taj
|Hotton
|Hampton Rovers AFC (SMJFL)
|Joshua
|Howard
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harvey
|Howe
|Central District
|Noah
|Howes
|State Team - South Australia
|Liam
|Hude
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Ethan
|Hughes
|Fremantle
|Patrick
|Hughes
|AFL Barwon - Come & PLAY
|Kane
|Hurst
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Ryley
|Hutchins
|Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club
|Cooper
|Hynes
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Dante
|Iacovone
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Edan
|Ibbetson
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|Impey
|Darley Football Netball Club
|Xavier
|Ivisic
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Lachie
|Jaques
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Benjamin
|Jeffries
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Toby
|Jenkins
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Nicholas
|Jephson
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Ben
|Jepson
|Southport (VFL)
|Matt
|Johnson
|Frankston (VFL)
|Austin
|Johnson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Sam
|Johnson
|Narre Warren Football Netball Club (AFL Outer East Senior)
|Zak
|Johnson
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Aidan
|Johnson
|Werribee (VFL)
|ash
|johnson
|Collingwood (AFL Mens)
|Thomas
|Johnston
|Morningside AFC
|Brock
|Johnston-Smith
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Lachlan
|Jolly
|North Ballarat Football Netball Club
|John
|Jorgensen
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Khalil
|Kaakour
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|Kain
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Isaac
|Kako
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Deacon
|Kalpakis
|Coburg (VFL)
|Ethyn
|Kane
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Christian
|Karatzas
|Caulfield Grammarians
|Felix
|Katsaros
|Sturt
|Lachlan
|Keeffe
|GWS Giants
|luke
|kelly
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tye
|Kemp
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Luke
|Kennedy
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Ben
|Kennedy
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Cooper
|Keogh
|Coburg (VFL)
|Doug
|Kerr
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Liam
|Kershaw
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Edward
|King
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Nash
|King
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Kirkwood-Scott
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|James
|Knapton
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Indhi
|Kotzur
|Wodonga Raiders Football Club
|Jared
|Kuhl
|South Gambier Football Club
|Jayden
|Lacquiere
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sean
|Lai
|Cheltenham Football Club
|Joshua
|Lai
|Cheltenham Football Club
|Campbell
|Lake
|Labrador AFC
|Samuel
|Lalor
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jy
|Lambley
|Parkside
|Ryan
|Lane-Ellis
|Central District (SANFL Wheelchair)
|Harvey
|Langford
|Mornington Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Jett
|Latchford
|South Croydon (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Harry
|Lawson
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Kristian
|Lawson
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Riley
|Leedham
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Freddie
|Leeton
|Old Scotch
|Jack
|Lefroy
|Kangaroo Flat Football &Netball Club
|Thomas
|Legudi
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Blake
|Leidler
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Benjamin
|Lenarduzzi
|St George Dragons
|Michael
|Lewis
|Carlton (VFL)
|Samuel
|Linder
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Xavier
|Lindsay
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Connor
|Ling
|Glenorchy District Football Club (TSL) Tas
|matthew
|Ling
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Liam
|Ling
|Glenorchy District Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Shay
|Linke
|Tanunda
|Brinn
|Little
|Central District
|Mitchell
|Lloyd
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Zaydyn
|Lockwood
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Taj
|Logan
|Diamond Creek (NFNL)
|Jacob
|Lohmann
|Brisbane
|Leonardo
|Lombard
|Coles Healthy Kicks - Holiday Program (QLD)
|West
|Love
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Archie
|Lovelock
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Oliver
|Lowe
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Baynen
|Lowe
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Sam
|Lowson
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Daniel
|Lowther
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Hamish
|Lucas
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Thomas
|Luck
|WALLAROO
|Jordan
|Lukac
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Conor
|Lynch
|St Kevins OB (VAFA)
|Kobi
|Lyons
|Wynyard Football Club (NWFL)
|Seth
|Macdonald
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Nicholas
|MacDonald Girolami
|Richmond (VFL)
|Ewan
|Mackinlay
|North Adelaide
|Hamish
|Macmillan
|St Marys Salesian
|Harrison
|Macreadie
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Loch
|Mactaggart
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ned
|Maginness
|Old Scotch
|Jasper
|Maher
|Sturt
|Zavier
|Maher
|Carlton (VFL)
|Elliot
|Mahoney
|St Kevins OB (VAFA)
|Max
|Mahoney
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Harry
|Mahoney
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Brody
|Mair
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Marcus
|Mangion
|Sunshine
|Archi
|Manton
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Max
|Mapley
|Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Christian
|Mardini
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Anthony
|Marek
|Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Oleg
|Markov
|Collingwood (AFL Mens)
|Isaiah
|Markovsky
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Marriner
|Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Sam
|Marshall
|Old Melburnians
|Kaiden
|Marshall
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Martin
|Sawtell Toormina Saints
|chase
|martin
|Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
|Chayse
|Martinson
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Maruff
|Carlton (VFL)
|Keighton
|Matofai-Forbes
|Keilor (EDFL)
|Tyson
|Matthews
|Bairnsdale Football Netball Club
|Tyson
|Mattiazzo
|Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
|Jayden
|Matz
|Central District
|Bailey
|Maxwell
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Riley
|Mayfield
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Mcandrew
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|lachie
|mcarthur
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Connor
|Mccafferty
|Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Ayden
|McCarroll
|Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|Aiden
|McCarthy
|Beaumaris FC (VAFA)
|Tadhg
|McCarthy
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Charles
|McCartin
|Lorne
|Cooper
|McClennan
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Billy
|McCormack
|Central District
|Colby
|McDonald
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sam
|McDonald
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Fergus
|McFadyen
|Wilston Grange AFC
|William
|Mcfawn
|Greensborough
|Billy
|McGee Galimberti
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Ben
|McGlade
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Zac
|McGown
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|McInerney
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Quinn
|McKay
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|McKay
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Thomas
|McKay
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Bailey
|Mckenzie
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jett
|McLaughlan
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|James
|McLaughlin
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Brodie
|McLaughlin
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Brodie
|McLean
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|McLean
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Jez
|McLennan
|Central District
|Liam
|McMahon
|Carlton (VFL)
|Jack
|McMahon
|Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)
|Jake
|McMillan
|Wantirna South (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Sonny
|McMillan
|Phillip Island Football Club
|Anders
|McShane
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Ricky
|Mentha
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Oscar
|Merrett
|Sturt (SANFL Wheelchair)
|James
|Meszaros
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Carter
|Michael
|Brisbane Lions
|Jack
|Michalanney
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Jess
|Mildenhall
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Zai
|Millane
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Isaiah
|Miller
|Rostrevor College
|Aiden
|Mills
|Carlton (VFL)
|Phillip
|Moimoi
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Jacob
|Molier
|Sturt
|Diesel
|Moloney
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Maximus
|Monaghan
|Central District
|Lachlan
|Monteath
|Essendon (VFL)
|Rhett
|Montgomerie
|Central District
|Louie
|Montgomery
|Glenunga Juniors
|Jamie
|Mooney
|Collingullie Wagga Demons FNC (Seniors)
|Hunter
|Moore
|Maroochydore AFC
|Cooper
|Moore
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Logan
|Morey
|Yarrawonga Football Netball Club
|Bailey
|Morgan
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oliver
|Morris
|Sandhurst Football Netball Club
|Angus
|Morrison
|St Josephs (AFL Barwon FNL)
|Angus
|Motherwell
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Arie
|Motta
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Aris
|Moustakas
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Mraz
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Jay
|Mullins
|Adelaide University (Adelaide Footy League)
|Nicholas
|Multari
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Joshua
|Murphy
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Hamish
|Murphy
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Thomas
|Murphy
|Frankston (VFL)
|Jackson
|Muscillo
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Myers
|Maryborough Football Netball Club
|Amin
|Naim
|Essendon (VFL)
|Caleb
|Nancarrow
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Luke
|Nelson
|Carlton (VFL)
|Matthew
|Nelson
|Frankston (VFL)
|Jacob
|Newton
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Nicholas
|Newton
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Jayden
|Nguyen
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Nicholls
|Central District
|James
|Noack
|Central District
|Cam
|Nyko
|Essendon (VFL)
|Ben
|O'Brien
|Broadbeach AFC
|Matthew
|O'Brien
|St Pauls McKinnon Football Netball Club
|Harry
|O'Farrell
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Tarkyn
|O'Leary
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Finn
|O'Sullivan
|Koroit Football Netball Club Inc
|Harrison
|Oliver
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Stanley
|Omondi
|Somerville Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Charlie
|Orchard
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Haris
|Orfanos
|Ormond AFC
|Daniel
|Orgill
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Riley
|Ormerod
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Ough
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Cameron
|Owen
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Gus
|Papal
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Dominic
|Parisi
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Matthew
|Parker
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Joel
|Parker
|Phantoms Football Club
|Luke
|Parks
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Patrick
|Parnell
|Adelaide Football Club
|Zach
|Pattison
|Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Will
|Patton
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Cohen
|paul
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jye
|Peacock
|Mooroolbark (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Luka
|Pecer
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Ollie
|Pecher
|Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Elwood
|Peckett
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Rye
|Penny
|Bacchus Marsh Football & Netball Club Inc
|Flynn
|Penry
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Max
|Pescud
|Southport (NEAFL)
|Darcy
|Petersen
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Erik
|Peterson
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jovan
|Petric
|Williamstown (VFL)
|William
|Pewtress
|Collegians (VAFA)
|Kye
|Pfrengle
|North Adelaide
|Nathan
|philactides
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Angus
|Phillips
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Ethan
|Phillips
|Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
|Stirling
|Phipps-Parsons
|Old Xaverians
|Jermaine
|Pickett
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Joe
|Pike
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Pirlot
|Evandale (NTFA)
|Hudson
|Pivac
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harrison
|Podmore Taylor
|Sydney University
|jay
|Polkinghorne
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Oliver
|Poole
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Alex
|Pope
|Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
|Callum
|Porter
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Dayne
|Posthuma
|Central District
|Elliot
|Power
|Old Scotch
|Liam
|Prior
|Katandra Football Netball Club Inc (PDFNL)
|Ripley
|Pritchard
|Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Logan
|Prout
|Carlton (VFL)
|Liam
|Puncher
|Sturt
|Luke
|Pynes
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Luke
|Quaynor
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Nicholas
|Quigg
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Sebastian
|Quirk
|Frankston (VFL)
|Joshua
|Ralph
|UTS Australian Football Club
|Nash
|Ramage
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Harrison
|Ramm
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Heath
|Ramshaw
|Carlton (VFL)
|Wil
|Rantall
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|Ravenhill
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Muoteer
|Reech
|AFL Barwon - Come & PLAY
|Bailey
|Reeves
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Murphy
|Reid
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Reidy
|Frankston (VFL)
|Ned
|Reiger
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Patrick
|Retschko
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Billy
|Richardson
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Charlie
|Richardson
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Aiden
|Riddle
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Max
|Rider
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Jack
|Riding
|Werribee (VFL)
|Kurtis
|Ridley
|Sturt
|Jez
|Rigoni
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Flynn
|Riley
|Montmorency
|Lewis
|Robbins
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Deian
|Roberts
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Nicholas
|Robinson
|Ballarat Football Netball Club
|Lachlan
|Roe
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Max
|Rohr
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harrison
|Ronchi
|Maroochydore AFC
|Max
|Roney
|Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
|Tallan
|Rosenzweig
|Central District
|Troydan
|Ross
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Charlie
|Rowe
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Rozenes
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Goanar
|Ruach
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Cody
|Ryan
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Mitchell
|Ryan
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Harry
|Ryan
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Ryan
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Beau
|Ryan
|Central District
|Kobe
|Ryan
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Tom
|Ryan
|Port Macquarie Seniors
|Koben
|Ryan
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Ryan
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Jak
|Ryan
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Patrick
|Said
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Sammartino
|Banyule Football Club
|Koen
|Sanchez
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kyelan
|Sanders
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Joshua
|Sanders
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Tarik
|Sauer
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Jack
|Saunders
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Harry
|Saunders
|Willunga (Great Southern Football League (SA)) 2
|Jackson
|Savage
|North Adelaide
|Galen
|Savigni
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Sawkins
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Zachary
|Schwarz
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL Wheelchair)
|Harry
|Scott
|Richmond (VFL)
|Noah
|Scott
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Daniel
|Scott
|Geelong Amateur
|Darby
|Scott
|Aberfeldie (EDFL)
|Caylon
|Seelander
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Benjamin
|Seers
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Liam
|Serong
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jack
|Sexton
|Southport (VFL)
|Felix
|Seymour
|East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|James
|Shacklock
|Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jobe
|Shanahan
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Will
|Shaw
|Deniliquin Football and Netball Club
|Marc
|Sheather
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Jacob
|Sheean
|South Adelaide
|Daniel
|Shepherd
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Kobe
|Shipp
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Sonny
|Siano
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Riley
|Simmons
|Devon Meadows Football Netball Club
|Lochlainn
|Simpson
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Thomas
|Sims
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Ashton
|Sinn
|North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Luca
|Slade
|Sturt
|Oskar
|Smartt
|Essendon (VFL)
|Josh
|Smillie
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Jagga
|Smith
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Smith
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Logan
|Smith
|Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior
|Evan
|Smith
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Flynn
|Smith
|South Croydon (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jake
|Smith
|Werribee (VFL)
|Tom
|Smith
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Brodie
|Snooks
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|Snowball
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Harshul
|Sodhi
|Northcote Park
|Baylin
|Spencer
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Phoenix
|Spicer
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Zac
|Sprigg
|Mukinbudin
|Ethan
|Stanley
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Taj
|Stanley
|Southern Districts (NTFL)
|Dakota
|Sterzl
|South Adelaide
|Bode
|Stevens
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Thomas
|Stevens
|North Adelaide
|Declan
|Stevenson
|Sandhurst Football Netball Club
|Max
|Stobie
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|gabriel
|stumpf
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Ryan
|Sturgess
|Coburg (VFL)
|Adem
|Sulemani
|Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
|Harry
|Sullivan
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Nathaniel
|Sulzberger
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Brock
|Summerhayes
|Edenhope-Apsley Football Netball Club
|Joel
|Szczesny
|Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
|Frank
|Szekely
|North Adelaide
|Cody
|Szust
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Mitchell
|Szybkowski
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Tom
|Tasker
|North Adelaide
|Will
|Tasker
|North Adelaide
|Alix
|Tauru
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Curtis
|Taylor
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Aaron
|Taylor
|Ormond AFC
|Joshua
|Taylor-Thorpe
|North Fremantle (Perth Football League)
|Benjamin
|Thomas
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Beau
|Thomas
|Central District
|Jack
|Thompson
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Nick
|Thompson
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Thorpe
|Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jonathan
|Tomasiello
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Hugh
|Toner
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Toner
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Samuel
|Toner
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Josh
|Tovey
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Lucas
|Tovey
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Jai
|Townsend
|Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Luke
|Trainor
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Tobie
|Travaglia
|Sandhurst Football Netball Club
|Corey
|Tregenza
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cooper
|Trembath
|Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Hugh
|Trigg
|North Ballarat Football Netball Club
|Scott
|Tuia
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Noah
|Tullio
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Henry
|Turner
|North Adelaide
|Izaak
|Twelftree conor
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Josh
|Twite
|Traralgon Football Netball Club
|Rhys
|Unwin
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Urquhart
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jarrah
|Uwland
|Burleigh AFC
|Oscar
|Van Dam
|North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
|Austin
|Van Der Struyf
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sam
|van Rooyen
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|William
|Verrell
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Vesely
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Voss
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Tommy
|Vrkic
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Tristen
|Waack
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Zac
|Walker
|Phillip Island Football Club
|Koopa
|Walsh
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Samuel
|Waltham
|Sturt
|Oliver
|Warburton
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Lane
|Ward
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Cooper
|Ward-Devlyn
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|ashton
|warner
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Robert
|Warrell
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Watkins
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Blake
|Watson
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Archie
|Watt
|Kyabram Football & Netball Club
|Josh
|Watters
|Coolangatta Tweed AFC
|Liam
|Webb
|Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Patrick
|Weckert
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Darcy
|Weeks
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Tyler
|Welsh
|Adelaide Football Club
|Cameron
|West
|Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Charlie
|West
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Tom
|Wheaton
|South Adelaide
|James
|White
|Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
|Will
|White
|Carlton (VFL)
|Hugh
|White
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Riley
|White
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Matt
|Whitlock
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Whitlock
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Samuel
|Wicks
|Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
|Ethan
|Williams
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Lennox
|Williams
|West Preston-Lakeside Football Club
|Nick
|Williams
|Southport (VFL)
|Zane
|Williams
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Conor
|Willis
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Brodie
|Wills
|Central District
|Lachlan
|Wilson
|Poowong Football & Netball Club
|Lachlan
|Wilson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Luke
|Wilson
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Blair
|Wilson
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|Wilson
|Brunswick Football Club
|isiah
|winder
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kai
|Windsor
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Hayden
|Windsor
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oliver
|Withers
|Belconnen Magpies - Senior
|Oscar
|Wood
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Daniel
|Wood
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Boyd
|Woodcock
|Southport (VFL)
|jack
|wooden
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sam
|Woodward
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jake
|Woodward
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Lincoln
|Wright
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Ashton
|Wright
|Maffra Football Netball Club
|Wal
|Wuol
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Max
|Yeoland
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Noah
|Yze
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Cameron
|Zani
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Adam
|Zimmermann
|La Trobe University AFC