Tom Clurey, Jack Hayes and Kaine Baldwin are just three of many delisted players to nominate for November's Telstra AFL Draft

(L-R): Tom Clurey, Jack Hayes and Kaine Baldwin. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE TELSTRA AFL Draft is just weeks away, and the list of nominees is nearly complete.

Several familiar names have thrown their hat back in the ring, hoping for an AFL lifeline, while brothers of several current AFL and AFLW players have also nominated.

Former AFL-listed players Noah Cumberland, Tom Clurey, Kaine Baldwin and Jack Hayes are all part of this year's draft pool, while Chad - and Corey - Warner's brother Ashton, Kai Lohmann's brother Jake, and Liv Vesely's brother Will are also on the list.

Nominations close on November 13 ahead of the first day of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft on November 20.

List as of November 7, 2024