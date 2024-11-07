(L-R): Tom Clurey, Jack Hayes and Kaine Baldwin. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE TELSTRA AFL Draft is just weeks away, and the list of nominees is nearly complete. 

Several familiar names have thrown their hat back in the ring, hoping for an AFL lifeline, while brothers of several current AFL and AFLW players have also nominated.

Former AFL-listed players Noah Cumberland, Tom Clurey, Kaine Baldwin and Jack Hayes are all part of this year's draft pool, while Chad - and Corey - Warner's brother Ashton, Kai Lohmann's brother Jake, and Liv Vesely's brother Will are also on the list.

Nominations close on November 13 ahead of the first day of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft on November 20.

List as of November 7, 2024

Tahj Abberley Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Omar Abou-Eid Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Zak Abou-Eid Pascoe Vale (EDFL)
Peter Adamopoulos Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Hayden Agnello Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jake Agnew South Adelaide
Coen Ainsworth Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Emmanuel Ajang Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
Domanic Akuei Carlton (AFL Mens)
Leon Alao University Blacks
Harry Albon Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Alex Alessio Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Luca Alessio Essendon (VFL)
Jasper Alger Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Christian Algeri Collingwood (VFL)
Bo Allan Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hugh Allison Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Matthew Allison St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Ali Alshuweli Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sebastiano  Amoroso Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Kade Anderson Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Cody  Anderson  Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Nicholas Andreacchio Sydney University
Riak Andrew Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Lucas Andrews Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cody Angove Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Daniel Annetta Watsonia Sporting Club
Harry Armstrong Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jaxon Artemis South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jake Arundell Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Levi Ashcroft Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Kobe Askew Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Ned Atkinson Sturt
Jaylan Atton Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Aidan Avery Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Isaac Baldwin Gungahlin Jets - Senior
Kaine Baldwin Essendon (AFL Mens)
Jack Baldwin Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
William Balme Kew Football Club
Reiley Banks Lauderdale Football Club (TSL) Tas
Liam Barber North Heidelberg
West Barker Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Thomas Barnett  Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
James Barrat Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Benny Barrett South Adelaide
Isaac Barry Northern Bullants (VFL)
Wilson Barry Central District
Owen Bater Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Matthew Bawden Mernda
Max Beattie Eagles (SANFL)
Patrick Begley East Burwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Nelson Beikoff Smart Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Tom Bell South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cooper Bell Belconnen Magpies - Senior
James Bell Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Tommy Bennett Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
Eric Benning Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Beresford Old Melburnians
Joe Berry Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Ned Betts Old Xaverians
Kallan Bevan Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Trent Bianco Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Riley Bice Werribee (VFL)
Sam Bicknell Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Harry Bird Old Xaverians
Lachlan  Blakiston East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Thomas Blamires Sandringham (VFL)
Patrick Bloink Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Taj Bond Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Tristan Borghouts Old Carey Grammarians
Ryan Borlace South Adelaide
Reuben Bourke Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Ned Bowman Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Hugh Boxshall Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harry Boyd Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Evan Bradley Golden Grove Football Club
Angus Bradley South Adelaide
William Brent Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Harry Brereton Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
Marty Brereton Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
Dominic  Brew Werribee (VFL)
Aiden Brien Old Scotch
Jackson  Broadbent Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
Hugo Bromell Coburg (VFL)
Joel Brown Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
William Brown Sandringham (VFL)
Jacob  Brunner  East Malvern Football Club
Samuel Buck Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Samuel Burbridge West Adelaide (SANFL)
rome  burgoyne Eagles (SANFL)
Ky Burgoyne West Adelaide (SANFL)
Charlie Burke Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Floyd Burmeister Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Harry Butcher Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Ned Byrne Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Noah Cachard Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ned Cahill Carlton (VFL)
Hamish Caine Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Caldow Anakie Football Club
Archie  Caldow  Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Liam Callaghan Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Julian Callahan Leongatha Football Club
Jackson Callow Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Harry Cameron Sydney University
Ben Camporeale Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Lucas Camporeale Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Harrison Canning Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Noah Cannon Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Noah Caracella Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Benjamin Carbone Eltham
PJ Carlin North Adelaide
Kyan Carman North Heidelberg
Jaren Carr South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Thomas Cathcart Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Toby Cavanagh Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Alex Chamberlain Boort Football Club
Obie Chambers Balwyn (Eastern Football Netball League)
Malakai Champion Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Channell Camden Cats
Harry Charleson Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jack Cheep Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Oscar Cheetham Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Noah Christy Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Salvatore Cilmi Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Angus Clarke Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Aaron Clarke  Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Matthew Clarkson Richmond (VFL)
Jack Cleaver East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Thomas Clurey Port Adelaide
Joel Cochran UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Zane Cochrane Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Tom Cochrane Central District
Preston Cockatoo-Collins Port Adelaide - Project Heart
Adrian  Cole Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Harrison Cole Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Nathan Colenso Williamstown (VFL)
Max Collier Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
William Collins Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Owen Collins Sherwood Districts AFC
Kaian Constable Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Cook Dingley Football Netball Club
Charlie Cook Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Lukas Cooke Eagles (SANFL)
Billy Cootee Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Marlin Corbett Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tom Cossom Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harper Costa Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
Peter Costanzo Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Luke Cotellessa Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kyle Coughlin Wantirna South (Eastern Football Netball League)
Cooper Craig-Peters Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Jesse Craven Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Darcy Craven Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
James Creighton GWS Giants (VFL)
Harrison  Creighton  Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jake Cresswell Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Billy Crofts Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Brayden Crossley Southport (VFL)
Brad Crouch  St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Mitchell Crowden East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Max Cruse Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Noah Cumberland  Richmond (AFL Mens)
Owen Cushing East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Adam D'Aloia Eagles (SANFL)
Joshua D'Intinosante Coburg (VFL)
Mackenzie  Darling South Adelaide
Waylon Davey-Motlop Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Hamish Davis Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Taine Dawson Broadbeach AFC
Archer Day-Wicks Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Adam De Masi East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Flynn Deacon Old Carey Grammarians
Oliver Dean North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
Josaia Delana East Coast Eagles
Cooper Delaney Maroochydore AFC
Tate Delmenico Eagles (SANFL)
Clancy Dennis Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oliver Depaoli Kubank North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
Oliver Di Marzo Kew Comets Junior Football Club
Charlie Di Stefano Parkside
Max Disbury  Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Riley Disisto Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kade Dittmar Central District
Hugh Dixon Southport (VFL)
Blaise Djordevic Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
Joshua Docking Sandringham (VFL)
Harry Dodd Eagles (SANFL)
Jordan  Doherty  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Josh  Dolan Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jack  Dolliver Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
Max Donohue  Leongatha Football Club
Hugh Dougherty Horsham Saints Football & Netball Club
harrison doughton Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Lenny Douglas North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
Hamish Dow West Adelaide (SANFL)
Boston Dowling Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Connor Downie North Melbourne (VFL)
Aaron Doyle Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Patrick Dozzi Carlton (VFL)
Sid  Draper South Adelaide
Felix Dreher Northern Bullants (VFL)
Elliot Dunkin South Adelaide
Kyle Dunkley Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Damien Dunn Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
Chadd Dunscombe East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Asher Eastham Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Damon Eastwell Maroochydore AFC
Jared Eckersley Essendon (VFL)
Darcy  Edmends  Geelong Cats (VFL)
Joshua Edwards Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ben Edwards Sydney Swans (VFL)
Thomas Edwards Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Carled El Khodr Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
William Elliott Northern Bullants (VFL)
Baxter  Ellis  Morningside AFC
Corey Ellison Williamstown (VFL)
Harry Elmer Tasmania (AFL Tasmania Rep Competitions)
Mutaz Elnour Richmond (VFL)
Brody Embuscado Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Kane Emery Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Tom Emmett Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Caleb Ernst Coburg (VFL)
Jehi Esler Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Tom Evans Echuca Football Club
Connor Evans Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Boston Everitt Balwyn (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jacob Evitt Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ryan Eyre Essendon (VFL)
Isaiah Faddoul Sturt
Sam Fanning Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Liam  Farrar Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Jonty Faull Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jake  Fazldeen Wilston Grange AFC
Ronald  Fejo Collingwood (VFL)
Luke Fellows North Adelaide
Connor Ferguson Old Scotch
Ashton Ferreira South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kristian Ferronato Carlton (VFL)
Charlie Field Hamilton Kangaroos Football Netball Club
Brodie Findlay Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Karl Finlay Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Nicholas Fischer East Coast Eagles
Ty Fitzgerald Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Joel Fitzgerald  Williamstown (VFL)
Zachary Fleiner Ocean Ridge (Perth Football League)
Matthew Foley Essendon (VFL)
Luke  Foley  Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ned Ford Olinda Ferny Creek Football Club Inc. (AFL OESFL)
jacob  fowles Korumburra-Bena Football Netball Club
Jackson Francese-Fulton Lara
oliver  francou North Adelaide
William Francou North Adelaide
Dominic Frassetto Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
Fredrick Frew Horsham Football & Netball Clubs Inc.
Samuel Frost West Adelaide (SANFL)
Zac Fulford Pine Rivers AFC
Jaden Funazzi Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Julian Galbally Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Kieran Gallagher Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Ty Gallop Maroochydore AFC
Josh Galstians Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Gamel Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
Archer  Gardiner North Albury Football Club
Jake Gasper Central District
Max Geappen Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
Dusty Geister Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Flynn Gentile Coburg (VFL)
Kayle Gerreyn Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Khy Gibbs South West Sydney Blues
Jarrod Gilbee Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Ryan Gilder Sherwood Districts AFC
Coren Giliam Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Giliam Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Alexander Gill Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
Matthew  Gill North Shore Bombers AFC
Jordyn Gillard Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Tom Gillett Sherwood Districts AFC
Sam Glover Collingwood (VFL)
Joshua Goldie Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
Tom Goldsmith Boronia (Eastern Football Netball League)
Maison Goodman Northern Bullants (VFL)
Oliver Goss South Adelaide
Ethan Grace North Shore Bombers AFC
Thomas Graham Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Baron Grant Endeavour Hills Football Club
Angus Grant Frankston (VFL)
Jesse Grant Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Koby Grass Sydney Swans (VFL)
Finlay Gray Broadbeach AFC
Jack Gray Eagles (SANFL)
Olly  Green Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Green Port Melbourne (VFL)
Wyatt Greenaway Morningside AFC
lucca grego Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
George Grey Frankston (VFL)
Thomas Griffiths Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Tom Gross Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Massimo Grosso Keysborough Football Netball Club (SFNL)
Mitchell Grumley Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Grummitt Old Carey Grammarians
Lachlan Gulbin Broadbeach AFC
Andre Gulluni East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Guymer East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jhett Haeata Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jed Hagan East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hugo Hall-Kahan Sandringham (VFL)
William Hamill Adelaide Crows
Cooper Hamilton GWS Giants
Riley Hamilton Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
Josh Hamilton  Northern Bullants (VFL)
Jack Hankins  Eagles (SANFL)
Oliver Hannaford Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Blake Hansen Eagles (SANFL)
Kaden  Harbour  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Mitchell Hardie Geelong (AFL Mens)
Zac Harding Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Phoenix Hargrave South Adelaide
Jensen Hargreaves Hay Football Club
Matthew Harms GWS Giants (VFL)
Joel Harris Mernda
Austin Harris  Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Joe Harrison Warners Bay (Seniors)
Otis Harvey Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Dane  Harvey Carlton (VFL)
Zac Harwood Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Jett  Hasting  Eagles (SANFL)
Ned Hawkins UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Finn Hay Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Will Hayes Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Henry Hayes Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Jack Hayes St Kilda (AFL Mens)
James Heath Old Trinity Grammarians
Harrison Heenan Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
Jack Henderson Barwon Heads
Jack Henderson  Werribee (VFL)
Cooper Herbert Endeavour Hills Football Club
Kade Herbert Eagles (SANFL)
Cooper Herbert Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Hewitt Aspley Hornets AFC
Jordan Hider Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Dyson Hilder North Adelaide
Seth Hill Lower Plenty Football Club
Jacob  Hills East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Coby Hilton South West Sydney Blues
Darby Hipwell Sandringham (VFL)
Trent  Hiscock Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Will Hoare Essendon (VFL)
Louis  Hodder Fitzroy FC
Ayden Hodgson West Adelaide (SANFL)
Max Hoffmann Cairns City Lions (AFL Cairns)
Lennox  Hofmann Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Hogan  Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Henry Holdom Belconnen Magpies - Senior
Cooper Holdsworth-Rose Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Damon Hollow Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Alex Holt Sturt
Seb Hood Old Scotch
Ben Hopkins Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Isak Hose Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
Taj  Hotton Hampton Rovers AFC (SMJFL)
Joshua  Howard Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harvey Howe Central District
Noah Howes State Team - South Australia
Liam Hude Sherwood Districts AFC
Ethan Hughes Fremantle 
Patrick  Hughes AFL Barwon - Come & PLAY
Kane Hurst  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Ryley Hutchins Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club
Cooper Hynes Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Dante  Iacovone  Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Edan Ibbetson Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Lucas Impey Darley Football Netball Club
Xavier Ivisic Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Lachie Jaques Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Benjamin Jeffries West Adelaide (SANFL)
Toby Jenkins Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Nicholas Jephson Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Ben Jepson Southport (VFL)
Matt Johnson Frankston (VFL)
Austin Johnson Richmond (VFL)
Sam Johnson Narre Warren Football Netball Club (AFL Outer East Senior)
Zak Johnson Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Aidan  Johnson Werribee (VFL)
ash johnson Collingwood (AFL Mens)
Thomas Johnston Morningside AFC
Brock Johnston-Smith Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Lachlan Jolly North Ballarat Football Netball Club
John  Jorgensen  Northern Bullants (VFL)
Khalil Kaakour Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Thomas Kain West Adelaide (SANFL)
Isaac Kako Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Deacon  Kalpakis Coburg (VFL)
Ethyn Kane Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Christian  Karatzas Caulfield Grammarians
Felix Katsaros Sturt
Lachlan Keeffe GWS Giants
luke kelly Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tye Kemp Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Luke Kennedy Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Ben Kennedy Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Cooper Keogh Coburg (VFL)
Doug Kerr Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Liam Kershaw Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Edward King Casey Demons (VFL)
Nash  King  Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Kirkwood-Scott Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
James Knapton East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Indhi  Kotzur  Wodonga Raiders Football Club
Jared Kuhl South Gambier Football Club
Jayden Lacquiere East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sean Lai Cheltenham Football Club
Joshua Lai Cheltenham Football Club
Campbell Lake Labrador AFC
Samuel Lalor Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jy Lambley Parkside
Ryan Lane-Ellis Central District (SANFL Wheelchair)
Harvey  Langford  Mornington Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Jett Latchford South Croydon (Eastern Football Netball League)
Harry Lawson Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Kristian Lawson Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Riley Leedham Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Freddie Leeton Old Scotch
Jack Lefroy Kangaroo Flat Football &Netball Club
Thomas Legudi Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Blake Leidler Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Benjamin Lenarduzzi St George Dragons
Michael  Lewis Carlton (VFL)
Samuel Linder Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Xavier  Lindsay  Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Connor Ling Glenorchy District Football Club (TSL) Tas
matthew Ling Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Liam Ling Glenorchy District Football Club (TSL) Tas
Shay Linke Tanunda
Brinn Little Central District
Mitchell Lloyd Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Zaydyn Lockwood Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Taj Logan Diamond Creek (NFNL)
Jacob Lohmann Brisbane
Leonardo Lombard Coles Healthy Kicks - Holiday Program (QLD)
West Love Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Archie Lovelock Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Oliver Lowe Sandringham (VFL)
Baynen Lowe Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Sam Lowson North Melbourne (VFL)
Daniel Lowther Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Hamish Lucas Geelong Cats (VFL)
Thomas Luck WALLAROO
Jordan Lukac Eagles (SANFL)
Conor Lynch St Kevins OB (VAFA)
Kobi Lyons Wynyard Football Club (NWFL)
Seth Macdonald Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Nicholas  MacDonald Girolami Richmond (VFL)
Ewan Mackinlay North Adelaide
Hamish Macmillan St Marys Salesian
Harrison Macreadie East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Loch Mactaggart Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ned Maginness Old Scotch
Jasper Maher Sturt
Zavier Maher Carlton (VFL)
Elliot  Mahoney St Kevins OB (VAFA)
Max Mahoney Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Harry Mahoney Collingwood (VFL)
Brody Mair Eagles (SANFL)
Marcus Mangion Sunshine
Archi Manton Port Melbourne (VFL)
Max Mapley Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
Christian Mardini Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Anthony Marek Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
Oleg Markov Collingwood (AFL Mens)
Isaiah Markovsky Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Luke Marriner Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
Sam Marshall Old Melburnians
Kaiden Marshall Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Martin Sawtell Toormina Saints
chase  martin  Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
Chayse Martinson Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Maruff Carlton (VFL)
Keighton Matofai-Forbes Keilor (EDFL)
Tyson Matthews Bairnsdale Football Netball Club
Tyson Mattiazzo  Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
Jayden Matz Central District
Bailey Maxwell East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Riley  Mayfield  Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Mcandrew Manly Warringah Wolves
lachie  mcarthur Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Connor Mccafferty Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
Ayden McCarroll Yarraville Seddon Eagles
Aiden McCarthy Beaumaris FC (VAFA)
Tadhg McCarthy Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Charles  McCartin Lorne
Cooper McClennan Manly Warringah Wolves
Billy McCormack Central District
Colby McDonald Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sam McDonald Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Fergus  McFadyen Wilston Grange AFC
William Mcfawn Greensborough
Billy McGee Galimberti GWS Giants (VFL)
Ben McGlade Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Zac McGown Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Lucas  McInerney Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Quinn  McKay Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Luke McKay Eagles (SANFL)
Thomas McKay Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Bailey Mckenzie  Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jett McLaughlan Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
James McLaughlin Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Brodie McLaughlin Williamstown (VFL)
Brodie  McLean Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan McLean Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Jez  McLennan  Central District
Liam McMahon Carlton (VFL)
Jack McMahon Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)
Jake McMillan Wantirna South (Eastern Football Netball League)
Sonny McMillan Phillip Island Football Club
Anders McShane Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Ricky Mentha  Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Oscar  Merrett Sturt (SANFL Wheelchair)
James Meszaros Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Carter Michael Brisbane Lions
Jack Michalanney Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Jess Mildenhall Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Zai Millane Surfers Paradise AFC
Isaiah Miller Rostrevor College
Aiden Mills Carlton (VFL)
Phillip Moimoi Sydney Swans (VFL)
Jacob Molier Sturt
Diesel Moloney Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Maximus Monaghan Central District
Lachlan Monteath Essendon (VFL)
Rhett Montgomerie  Central District
Louie  Montgomery  Glenunga Juniors
Jamie Mooney Collingullie Wagga Demons FNC (Seniors)
Hunter Moore Maroochydore AFC
Cooper Moore Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Logan Morey Yarrawonga Football Netball Club
Bailey Morgan East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oliver Morris Sandhurst Football Netball Club
Angus Morrison St Josephs (AFL Barwon FNL)
Angus Motherwell East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Arie Motta Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Aris Moustakas Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Noah Mraz Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Jay Mullins Adelaide University (Adelaide Footy League)
Nicholas Multari Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Joshua Murphy Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Hamish Murphy North Melbourne (VFL)
Thomas  Murphy  Frankston (VFL)
Jackson Muscillo  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Tom Myers Maryborough Football Netball Club
Amin Naim Essendon (VFL)
Caleb Nancarrow Surfers Paradise AFC
Luke Nelson Carlton (VFL)
Matthew Nelson Frankston (VFL)
Jacob  Newton Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Nicholas Newton North Melbourne (VFL)
Jayden Nguyen Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Nicholls Central District
James Noack Central District
Cam Nyko Essendon (VFL)
Ben O'Brien Broadbeach AFC
Matthew  O'Brien St Pauls McKinnon Football Netball Club
Harry O'Farrell Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Tarkyn O'Leary Sandringham (VFL)
Finn O'Sullivan Koroit Football Netball Club Inc
Harrison  Oliver Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Stanley Omondi Somerville Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Charlie Orchard Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Haris Orfanos Ormond AFC
Daniel Orgill Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Riley Ormerod Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Jack Ough Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Cameron Owen Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Gus Papal Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Dominic Parisi Eagles (SANFL)
Matthew  Parker  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Joel Parker  Phantoms Football Club
Luke  Parks  Williamstown (VFL)
Patrick Parnell Adelaide Football Club
Zach Pattison Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
Will Patton West Adelaide (SANFL)
Cohen paul Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jye  Peacock Mooroolbark (Eastern Football Netball League)
Luka Pecer Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Ollie Pecher Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
Elwood Peckett Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Rye Penny Bacchus Marsh Football & Netball Club Inc
Flynn Penry Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Max  Pescud  Southport (NEAFL)
Darcy Petersen Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Erik Peterson Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jovan Petric Williamstown (VFL)
William Pewtress Collegians (VAFA)
Kye Pfrengle North Adelaide
Nathan  philactides Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Angus Phillips Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Ethan Phillips Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
Stirling Phipps-Parsons Old Xaverians
Jermaine  Pickett South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Joe Pike Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Luke Pirlot Evandale (NTFA)
Hudson  Pivac  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harrison Podmore Taylor Sydney University
jay Polkinghorne Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Oliver Poole Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Alex Pope Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
Callum Porter Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Dayne Posthuma Central District
Elliot Power Old Scotch
Liam Prior Katandra Football Netball Club Inc (PDFNL)
Ripley Pritchard Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
Logan Prout Carlton (VFL)
Liam Puncher Sturt
Luke Pynes Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Luke Quaynor Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Nicholas  Quigg GWS Giants (VFL)
Sebastian Quirk Frankston (VFL)
Joshua Ralph UTS Australian Football Club
Nash Ramage Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Harrison Ramm Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Heath Ramshaw Carlton (VFL)
Wil Rantall Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Lucas Ravenhill Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Muoteer Reech AFL Barwon - Come & PLAY
Bailey Reeves Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Murphy Reid Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Reidy Frankston (VFL)
Ned Reiger Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Patrick Retschko Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Billy Richardson Wilston Grange AFC
Charlie Richardson Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Aiden Riddle Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Max Rider UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Jack Riding Werribee (VFL)
Kurtis Ridley Sturt
Jez Rigoni Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Flynn  Riley  Montmorency
Lewis  Robbins Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Deian Roberts Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Nicholas Robinson Ballarat Football Netball Club
Lachlan Roe Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Max Rohr Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harrison Ronchi Maroochydore AFC
Max Roney Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
Tallan Rosenzweig  Central District
Troydan Ross Sherwood Districts AFC
Charlie Rowe Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Charlie  Rozenes Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Goanar Ruach Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Cody Ryan Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Mitchell Ryan Sandringham (VFL)
Harry Ryan Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Jack Ryan Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Beau Ryan Central District
Kobe Ryan West Adelaide (SANFL)
Tom Ryan Port Macquarie Seniors
Koben Ryan Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Luke Ryan Sandringham (VFL)
Jak Ryan Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Patrick Said Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Jack Sammartino Banyule Football Club
Koen  Sanchez  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kyelan Sanders Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Joshua Sanders Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Tarik Sauer Eagles (SANFL)
Jack Saunders Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Harry Saunders Willunga (Great Southern Football League (SA)) 2
Jackson Savage North Adelaide
Galen Savigni Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Sawkins East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Zachary Schwarz Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL Wheelchair)
Harry Scott Richmond (VFL)
Noah Scott Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Daniel Scott Geelong Amateur
Darby Scott Aberfeldie (EDFL)
Caylon Seelander  Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Benjamin Seers Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Liam  Serong Coburg (VFL)
Jack Sexton Southport (VFL)
Felix Seymour East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
James Shacklock Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jobe Shanahan Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Will Shaw Deniliquin Football and Netball Club
Marc Sheather GWS Giants (VFL)
Jacob Sheean South Adelaide
Daniel Shepherd Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Kobe Shipp Casey Demons (VFL)
Sonny Siano Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Riley Simmons Devon Meadows Football Netball Club
Lochlainn Simpson Northern Bullants (VFL)
Thomas  Sims Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Ashton Sinn North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Luca Slade Sturt
Oskar Smartt Essendon (VFL)
Josh Smillie Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Jagga Smith Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Smith GWS Giants (VFL)
Logan Smith Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior
Evan Smith Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Flynn Smith South Croydon (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jake Smith Werribee (VFL)
Tom Smith Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Brodie Snooks Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Lucas Snowball Surfers Paradise AFC
Harshul Sodhi  Northcote Park
Baylin Spencer Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Phoenix Spicer Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Zac Sprigg Mukinbudin
Ethan Stanley Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Taj Stanley  Southern Districts (NTFL)
Dakota  Sterzl South Adelaide
Bode Stevens North Melbourne (VFL)
Thomas Stevens North Adelaide
Declan Stevenson  Sandhurst Football Netball Club
Max Stobie Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
gabriel  stumpf Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Ryan Sturgess Coburg (VFL)
Adem Sulemani Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
Harry Sullivan Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Nathaniel Sulzberger Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Brock Summerhayes Edenhope-Apsley Football Netball Club
Joel Szczesny Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
Frank Szekely North Adelaide
Cody Szust Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Mitchell Szybkowski Casey Demons (VFL)
Tom Tasker North Adelaide
Will Tasker North Adelaide
Alix Tauru Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Curtis Taylor North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Aaron Taylor Ormond AFC
Joshua Taylor-Thorpe North Fremantle (Perth Football League)
Benjamin  Thomas Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Beau Thomas Central District
Jack Thompson Wilston Grange AFC
Nick Thompson Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Noah Thorpe Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jonathan Tomasiello Collingwood (VFL)
Hugh Toner Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jack Toner Williamstown (VFL)
Samuel Toner  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Josh Tovey Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Lucas Tovey Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Jai  Townsend Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
Luke Trainor Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Tobie Travaglia Sandhurst Football Netball Club
Corey Tregenza Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cooper Trembath  Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
Hugh Trigg North Ballarat Football Netball Club
Scott Tuia Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Noah Tullio Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Henry  Turner North Adelaide
Izaak Twelftree conor Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Josh Twite Traralgon Football Netball Club
Rhys Unwin Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Luke Urquhart East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jarrah Uwland Burleigh AFC
Oscar Van Dam  North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
Austin Van Der Struyf Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sam van Rooyen Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
William Verrell Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
William Vesely Sandringham (VFL)
Lachlan Voss Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Tommy Vrkic Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Tristen Waack Northern Bullants (VFL)
Zac Walker Phillip Island Football Club
Koopa Walsh Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Samuel Waltham Sturt
Oliver Warburton Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Lane Ward Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Cooper  Ward-Devlyn Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
ashton warner East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Robert Warrell Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Watkins North Melbourne (VFL)
Blake Watson Sandringham (VFL)
Archie Watt Kyabram Football & Netball Club
Josh Watters Coolangatta Tweed AFC
Liam Webb Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
Patrick Weckert Eagles (SANFL)
Darcy Weeks Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Tyler Welsh Adelaide Football Club
Cameron West Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Charlie West Eagles (SANFL)
Tom Wheaton South Adelaide
James White Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
Will White Carlton (VFL)
Hugh White Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Riley  White Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Matt Whitlock Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jack Whitlock Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Samuel Wicks Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
Ethan Williams GWS Giants (VFL)
Lennox Williams West Preston-Lakeside Football Club
Nick Williams Southport (VFL)
Zane Williams Eagles (SANFL)
Conor Willis Collingwood (VFL)
Brodie Wills Central District
Lachlan Wilson Poowong Football & Netball Club
Lachlan Wilson Richmond (VFL)
Luke Wilson Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Blair Wilson Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Thomas Wilson Brunswick Football Club
isiah winder South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kai Windsor Casey Demons (VFL)
Hayden Windsor Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oliver Withers Belconnen Magpies - Senior
Oscar Wood Surfers Paradise AFC
Daniel Wood Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Boyd Woodcock Southport (VFL)
jack wooden Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sam Woodward Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jake Woodward Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Lincoln Wright Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Ashton Wright Maffra Football Netball Club
Wal  Wuol Northern Bullants (VFL)
Max Yeoland North Shore Bombers AFC
Noah  Yze Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Cameron  Zani Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Adam Zimmermann La Trobe University AFC