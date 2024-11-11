Check out some of the pre-season action as clubs returned to hit the track on Monday

Harry Perryman in action at Collingwood training on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PREPARATIONS for the 2025 season are well and truly underway.

Monday marked the first day of pre-season for first-to-fourth-year players at clubs who missed finals in 2024.

Just 44 days after Brisbane crushed Sydney in the Grand Final, players hit the track on Monday.

And in the next fortnight, they will be joined by several new faces, with the Telstra AFL Draft to be held on November 20-21.

Learn More 29:00

It comes as the Gather Round fixture for 2025 was also released on Monday.

Check out some of the pre-season action below.

Jacob van Rooyen runs laps at Melbourne training on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

First day feels 🎓



Harry Perryman checking in for day one as a Pie! pic.twitter.com/I5uWI2Z1Vr — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 10, 2024

Harley Reid in action at West Coast training on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Did you miss us? 👋



Our 1-4 year players are back on deck for pre-season training. pic.twitter.com/AxZ28ZpUAh — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 10, 2024

Checking in for day one 📍



Our 1-4 years are back today for pre-season training. pic.twitter.com/PPmAVdk7Rw — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 11, 2024