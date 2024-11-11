PREPARATIONS for the 2025 season are well and truly underway.
Monday marked the first day of pre-season for first-to-fourth-year players at clubs who missed finals in 2024.
Just 44 days after Brisbane crushed Sydney in the Grand Final, players hit the track on Monday.
And in the next fortnight, they will be joined by several new faces, with the Telstra AFL Draft to be held on November 20-21.
It comes as the Gather Round fixture for 2025 was also released on Monday.
Check out some of the pre-season action below.