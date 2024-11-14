Michael Voss celebrates during Carlton's clash against Melbourne in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIXTURE for the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is here.

Check out all you need to know about your team's schedule, including who they play twice, when their byes are, and a rough guide to just how difficult 2025 might be on paper.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL 2025 FIXTURE HERE

>> 2025 FIXTURE: Hawks and Bombers fly into primetime

>> MUST WATCH: The 25 games you can't miss in 2025

>> EXPLAINER: How the fixture is built

* The degree of difficulty is calculated by adding the 2024 finishing positions of the teams a club plays twice. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

Learn More 18:03

Play twice: Gold Coast, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Collingwood, West Coast, Hawthorn

First four: St Kilda (H), Essendon (A), North Melbourne (H), Gold Coast (A)

Last three: West Coast (A), Collingwood (H), North Melbourne (A)

Byes: Opening Round, round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/3 (Total: 4)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 64 (Equal 13th hardest)

What the club says: "Playing four games at home in the first six weeks of the season is a great result for a number of reasons but especially for the opportunity to get in front of our members and supporters. We are also really pleased to have received some prominent timeslots and national free-to-air television exposure. To once again open Gather Round is important (and) we'll put on a show that is worthy of the occasion, and likewise hosting the SA Freeze against Brisbane in June gives us the chance to really build on what we did this year and possibly make it a tradition. Every interstate team loves the chance to get on the MCG, it's where big games are played, and to have three games scheduled there is another good outcome." – CEO Tim Silvers

Play twice: Geelong, Sydney, Western Bulldogs, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Hawthorn

First four: Geelong (H), Sydney (A), West Coast (H), Richmond (A)

Last three: Sydney (H), Fremantle (A), Hawthorn (H)

Byes: Round three, round 16

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/2 (Total: 5)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 41 (Hardest)

What the club says: "To see what the premiership means to all our fans has been nothing short of amazing and we're looking forward to building off this again in season 2025. Thanks to our record number of members (63,268) and growing fan base we sold out the Gabba nine times, and while the boys dropped a couple of home matches early, I know they'll be ready to reestablish the Gabba fortress next season. We're also going to see some top-line players return from long term injuries which will make the competition for spots hotter than ever before. With our growing membership base and the premiership success, I wouldn't be surprised if we break 70,000 next year, double the Gabba's capacity, so the best way to guarantee a seat at every Gabba home game is through a Lions membership." – CEO Greg Swann

Play twice: Hawthorn, Collingwood, West Coast, North Melbourne, Essendon, Port Adelaide

First four: Richmond (A), Hawthorn (H), Western Bulldogs (H), Collingwood (A)

Last three: Gold Coast (H), Port Adelaide (H), Essendon (A)

Byes: Opening Round, round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/4 (Total: 7)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 62 (12th hardest)

What the club says: "We know how passionate our members and supporters are, and today's announcement is a reflection of that passion, given we will be able to give our diverse and significant supporter base as many opportunities as possible to be right there with their team in 2025. We are fortunate to have such dedicated fans who create an unrivalled atmosphere, showcased by our average home game attendance of over 58,000 in 2024, leading the League in home crowd attendance at both of our AFL home venues in Marvel Stadium and the MCG. To be able to reward our fans with a variety of timeslots and many primetime games is fantastic, and we thank the AFL for providing us with that opportunity, given all they have to consider when piecing together such a challenging fixture for the entire competition. Our people are our club and we don't take that for granted. In 2025, we cannot wait to see those stands packed out in navy blue again as together we set our sights on an exciting year ahead." – CEO Brian Cook

Play twice: Carlton, Brisbane, Fremantle, Adelaide, Hawthorn, Melbourne

First four: Greater Western Sydney (A), Port Adelaide (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Carlton (H)

Last three: Hawthorn (A), Adelaide (A), Melbourne (H)

Byes: Round three, round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/4 (Total: 7)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 54 (Equal eighth hardest)

What the club says: TBC

Play twice: Gold Coast, Sydney, Western Bulldogs, Richmond, Carlton, Geelong

First four: Gold Coast (A), Hawthorn (A), Adelaide (H), Port Adelaide (H)

Last three: Geelong (A), St Kilda (H), Carlton (H)

Byes: Round four, round 16

Thursday/Friday matches: 4/4 (Total: 8)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 52 (Seventh hardest)

What the club says: "Today's AFL fixture release presents our Bomber members and supporters with great excitement ahead of the 2025 AFL season as we return to primetime with eight matches across Thursday and Friday nights in the release of the first 15 rounds of footy. We will showcase our footy in primetime, giving our members and fans the best chance to see the Bombers live in stadium or through the broadcast. We aspire to regularly play in front of big crowds and broadcast audiences and pleasingly, our 2025 fixture presents this opportunity." – CEO Craig Vozzo

Play twice: Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, Collingwood, Port Adelaide

First four: Geelong (A), Sydney (H), West Coast (A), Western Bulldogs (H)

Last three: Port Adelaide (A), Brisbane (H), Western Bulldogs (A)

Byes: Opening Round, round 13

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/2 (Total: 4)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 49 (Fourth hardest)

What the club says: "Just the fact that we've now got 13 games with your away Derby in the state makes a difference. You've got Victorian teams who in reality have got 16-17 games in their home state, and for us that's a hard concept to comprehend. To have another game is another step and it will clearly open up some opportunity to have any block (at home) depending on where this lands in the fixture. There is a significant disparity from a travel perspective ... we think this goes in part to assisting that process." – CEO Simon Garlick

Play twice: Brisbane, St Kilda, Greater Western Sydney, Port Adelaide, Essendon, Richmond

First four: Brisbane (A), Fremantle (H), St Kilda (A), Melbourne (H)

Last three: Essendon (H), Sydney (A), Richmond (A)

Byes: Round three, round 16

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/2 (Total: 5)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 50 (Equal fifth hardest)

What the club says: "We are thrilled with the opportunities our 2025 AFL fixture presents from a football, fan, and commercial perspective and we can't wait to kick off the season in just 112 days' time. From a football point of view, we are delighted to have a strong mix of teams both travelling down to Geelong and (in) our blockbuster fixtures up in Melbourne and interstate. We have a great spread and opponent mix throughout the season. A big focus as a club was to play 10 home games at GMHBA Stadium in 2025 and to secure this is an amazing result – it will be the first time since 1996 that this has happened." – chief strategy and growth officer Marcus King

Play twice: Essendon, Melbourne, Adelaide, Richmond, Brisbane, Greater Western Sydney

First four: Essendon (H), West Coast (A), Melbourne (A), Adelaide (H)

Last three: Carlton (A), Greater Western Sydney (H), Port Adelaide (A)

Byes: Round three, round 16

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/0 (Total: 1)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 64 (Equal 13th hardest)

What the club says: "It's fantastic for Suns members and fans to now be able to pencil in a really exciting fixture into their 2025 calendars. After four sell-outs in 2024, we're anticipating even more demand for tickets at our home matches and it's great to have a raft of blockbusters at People First Stadium throughout the season. It's also exciting for our interstate fans with our fixture spreading us right across the country as we embark on a bold new era for the Gold Coast Suns. I encourage all our members and fans to get behind us at the start of this new era, grab your memberships and look forward to a really exciting 2025." – CEO Mark Evans

Play twice: West Coast, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, Sydney, Geelong, Gold Coast

First four: Collingwood (H), Melbourne (A), Hawthorn (A), West Coast (H)

Last three: North Melbourne (H), Gold Coast (A), St Kilda (H)

Byes: Round two, round 16

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/0 (Total: 0)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 54 (Equal eighth hardest)

What the club says: TBC

Play twice: Carlton, Port Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Collingwood, Adelaide

First four: Sydney (A), Essendon (H), Carlton (A), Greater Western Sydney (H)

Last three: Collingwood (H), Melbourne (H), Brisbane (A)

Byes: Round four, round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/4 (Total: 7)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 50 (Equal fifth hardest)

What the club says: "Our 2025 fixture is one that rewards our loyal members and fans and puts our club back in the spotlight with a great balance of blockbuster, prime time matches, as well as family-friendly timeslots. Given the hype and excitement generated by our 2024 Hawks, it is fitting that we welcome a well-deserved nine games under lights across the first 15 weeks of the season, giving the brown and gold faithful the chance to taste the ecstasy of night footy once again. Playing under lights again at our home away from home in Launceston is something we’re incredibly excited about in our 25th celebratory season in Tasmania, with some huge night games at UTAS Stadium, where we enjoyed a 4-0 record last year. Meantime, a massive Sunday afternoon awaits in round eight, with the club to host its centenary celebration game against Richmond. This will be a historic occasion with the entire Hawthorn family invited – celebrating 100 years since playing the very first match of this proud club." – CEO Ash Klein

Play twice: North Melbourne, Gold Coast, West Coast, Hawthorn, St Kilda, Collingwood

First four: Greater Western Sydney (H), North Melbourne (A), Gold Coast (H), Geelong (A)

Last three: Western Bulldogs (H), Hawthorn (A), Collingwood (A)

Byes: Opening Round, round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/1 (Total: 2)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 73 (Equal 17th hardest)

What the club says: "A strong MCG fixture is always the highest priority for us, so we're pleased to have 12 games at our spiritual home in 2025. We will host a strong schedule of blockbuster matches, including the annual Anzac Day Eve game against Richmond and King's Birthday clash with Collingwood, as well as contests against Hawthorn, Sydney and Carlton. This is also a very family friend fixture, with 10 of the confirmed matches – seven of which are in Victoria – to be played in an afternoon timeslot. We hope to see many of our junior Dees filling the stands at home and away. This is a great draw for our members and supporters, and we look forward to welcoming the Demon faithful back for an exciting 2025 AFL season." – CEO Gary Pert

Play twice: Western Bulldogs, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Carlton, Richmond

First four: Western Bulldogs (A), Melbourne (H), Adelaide (A), Sydney (H)

Last three: Greater Western Sydney (A), Richmond (H), Adelaide (H)

Byes: Opening Round, round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/1 (Total: 2)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 64 (Equal 13th hardest)

What the club says: "You go from playing four games in another state to two games, and we get to reduce our overall travel and bring two games back to Melbourne as part of it. You can see why it (the deal to play two home games in WA) is such a great option for us." – CEO Jen Watt

Play twice: Hawthorn, Sydney, Adelaide, Geelong, Fremantle, Carlton

First four: Collingwood (A), Richmond (H), Essendon (A), St Kilda (H)

Last three: Fremantle (H), Carlton (A), Gold Coast (H)

Byes: Opening Round, round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/0 (Total: 1)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 45 (Second hardest)

What the club says: "We are looking forward to another fantastic year of AFL football. Twilight and daytime timeslots on Saturdays and Sundays provide great access for our fans, in particular for families with children. Ten of our first 14 games are available live on free-to-air TV, which is a real positive for members and fans who are unable to attend, and it also provides good exposure for our commercial partners. We are honoured to host an Anzac Round game again, reinforcing the long-term significance of this game for our club through our ADF programs and partnerships with the RSL and defence communities in South Australia. Once again, we are fixtured to play in every Australian state, which gives fans around the country more chances to see their team play live." – CEO Matthew Richardson

Play twice: St Kilda, Gold Coast, West Coast, North Melbourne, Essendon, Geelong

First four: Carlton (H), Port Adelaide (A), St Kilda (A), Brisbane (H)

Last three: St Kilda (H), North Melbourne (A), Geelong (H)

Byes: Opening Round, round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/1 (Total: 3)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 73 (Equal 17th hardest)

What the club says: "Moving Dreamtime at the 'G to a Friday night opens the audience and gives us a chance to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their contribution to the game on an even greater level. Playing in every state that has an AFL team and returning to Tasmania also creates an excellent opportunity for all our fans to see us up close in 2025. Home games against Brisbane, West Coast and North Melbourne early in the season are at suitable times for families and travelling country fans, which is also really exciting." – CEO Shane Dunne

Play twice: Geelong, Richmond, Greater Western Sydney, Western Bulldogs, Fremantle, Melbourne

First four: Adelaide (A), Geelong (H), Richmond (H), Port Adelaide (A)

Last three: Richmond (A), Essendon (A), Greater Western Sydney (A)

Byes: Opening Round, round 13

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/2 (Total: 3)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 58 (11th hardest)

What the club says: TBC

Play twice: Brisbane, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, Essendon

First four: Hawthorn (H), Brisbane (H), Fremantle (A), North Melbourne (A)

Last three: Brisbane (A), Geelong (H), West Coast (A)

Byes: Round three, round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/3 (Total: 3)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 47 (Third hardest)

What the club says: "Commencing the season at the SCG with back-to-back home games is a great reward for our members and fans who brought plenty of energy and sell-out crowds to our home games this year, and we're thrilled that the AFL has committed to Opening Round once again. We've got some terrific timeslots against the big Melbourne clubs, including the opportunity to open Sir Doug Nicholls Round against Carlton in Marn Grook at the SCG, and we're excited to be playing Collingwood on Friday night in Gather Round. Meanwhile, our round 23 match against Geelong will be Member Thank You Round. Next year marks 20 years since the 2005 premiership and we will make sure there's an opportunity to celebrate at one of our home games next year, while we are also committed to playing in a Pride Game and are still working through what that looks like." – CEO Tom Harley

Play twice: Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney, Carlton, Melbourne, Richmond, Adelaide

First four: Gold Coast (H), Brisbane (A), Fremantle (H), Greater Western Sydney (A)

Last three: Adelaide (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Sydney (H)

Byes: Opening Round, round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/1 (Total: 1)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 70 (16th hardest)

What the club says: "Some good highlights in the fixture. We've got a game on Good Friday against Essendon and hopefully we get a big crowd there for that. WA Day we play Geelong and we're hoping to make that game around WA Day an annual marquee game for the club. Then the North Melbourne game at Hands Oval in Bunbury becomes a bonus extra home game for us, and we look forward to taking the footy to the South West where we've got a lot of ardent and passionate supporters." – CEO Don Pyke

Play twice: North Melbourne, Fremantle, Brisbane, St Kilda, Greater Western Sydney, Essendon

First four: North Melbourne (H), Collingwood (H), Carlton (A), Fremantle (A)

Last three: Melbourne (A), West Coast (H), Fremantle (H)

Byes: Opening Round, round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/2 (Total: 5)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 56 (10th hardest)

What the club says: "To begin with three massive games in Melbourne is a terrific opportunity for our loyal fans and members early in the campaign. As an entire club, we are thrilled to celebrate our 100-year VFL/AFL anniversary in round two against the Pies, giving us a wonderful opportunity to surpass our largest ever home and away crowd. We're also excited by the chance to turn Easter Sunday into a marquee occasion against the Saints, before celebrating our Indigenous culture, past and present, in a primetime clash against Essendon in Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Our enduring connection to Victoria's west will continue in Ballarat and our home fixtures in front of the always passionate crowd at Mars Stadium are always eagerly anticipated. As we strive towards 70,000 members during a historic celebration of 100 years since our debut in the VFL, there really is no better time to sign up as a Bulldogs member and be a part of the special campaign ahead." – CEO Ameet Bains