John Noble is excited for a new beginning at Gold Coast and says Damien Hardwick believes he can fill an on-field void for the club

John Noble grabs a mark during the match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW GOLD Coast recruit John Noble says a meeting with coach Damien Hardwick during the year played a huge role in luring him to the Suns.

Noble left Collingwood at season's end following 112 games in six seasons, citing family reasons as the catalyst.

His manager Scott Lucas also said the 27-year-old had a level of "anxiety" about his position in the Magpies team after being left out of their 2023 premiership run.

However, speaking for the first time in Gold Coast colours on Tuesday, the dashing defender said Hardwick's pitch helped get him over the line.

"When I met with him earlier in the year, it was really positive," Noble said. "I loved his philosophies and thoughts on the game.

"He said a few things. All in all (he saw me as) a player that can fill a position the club needs.

"I'm really excited to fill that position. Leadership as well, off-field, helping younger players play finals, I can bring that experience I had at Collingwood and just take people under my wing."

John Noble evades a tackle during the match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Noble said Hardwick had done an "amazing" job in 12 months at the Suns, winning 11 of their 23 games to finish in 13th.

"When I made the decision with my partner, my family, watching Gold Coast with more intent, it was awesome to see a hungry group go after it.

"The young talent is insane in my opinion. Not playing finals was unlucky.

"I wouldn't be coming here if I didn't think the club was in a position to play finals and push for a premiership. That's why I'm coming up, to help … 2025 is going to be exciting."

Noble is currently living with his parents in the Gold Coast hinterland and will shortly move into his own place with his partner.

"Family is number one in my life," he said.

"They've been a huge supporter for me over my career. To have my brother, my sister, her two little boys, mum and dad and my partner moving up with me is really special.

"To bring them along the journey to be part of Gold Coast is something I'm looking forward to."

The Suns officially begin pre-season training on November 25, with Noble, Richmond's Daniel Rioli and Adelaide's Elliott Himmelberg their off-season acquisitions.