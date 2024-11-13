(L-R): Ethan Phillips, Jack Bytel, Riley Bonner. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Telstra AFL Draft will be held on Wednesday and Thursday nights next week, as Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle bring you every pick, with live reaction from draftees and clubs across the night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App. 

The rookie and pre-season drafts will also be broadcast on AFL.com.au on Friday.

Nominations closed at 3pm on Wednesday.

Check out the full list of 1044 players who have nominated.

Tahj Abberley Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Omar Abou-Eid Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Zak Abou-Eid Pascoe Vale (EDFL)
Peter Adamopoulos Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Oscar Adams Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Hayden Agnello Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jake Agnew South Adelaide
Coen Ainsworth Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Emmanuel Ajang Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
William  Akec East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Domanic Akuei Carlton (AFL Mens)
Leon Alao University Blacks
Harry Albon Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Malual Aleer Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Alex Alessio Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Luca Alessio Essendon (VFL)
Jasper Alger Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Christian Algeri Collingwood (VFL)
Bo Allan Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hugh Allison Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Matthew Allison St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Ali Alshuweli Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sebastiano  Amoroso Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Seb Amoroso Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Kade Anderson Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Cody  Anderson  Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Nicholas Andreacchio Sydney University
Riak Andrew Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Lucas Andrews Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cody Angove Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Daniel Annetta Watsonia Sporting Club
Harry Armstrong Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Harrison Arnold Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Jaxon Artemis South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jake Arundell Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Levi Ashcroft Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Yu Yu Ashwin Northern Bullants (VFL)
Kobe Askew Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Ned Atkinson Sturt
Jaylan Atton Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Aidan Avery Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Frane Babic North Shore Bombers AFC
Oliver  Badr  Carlton (VFL)
Isaac Baldwin Gungahlin Jets - Senior
Kaine Baldwin Essendon (AFL Mens)
Jack Baldwin Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Jamieson Ballantyne Geelong Cats (VFL)
William Balme Kew Football Club
Bailey Banfield Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Reiley Banks Lauderdale Football Club (TSL) Tas
Liam Barber North Heidelberg
West Barker Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Thomas Barnett  Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
James Barrat Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Benny Barrett South Adelaide
Isaac Barry Northern Bullants (VFL)
Wilson Barry Central District
Owen Bater Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Matthew Bawden Mernda
Max Beattie Eagles (SANFL)
Dominic Bedendo Western Bulldogs (AFL Mens)
Patrick Begley East Burwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Nelson Beikoff Smart Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Tom Bell South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cooper Bell Belconnen Magpies - Senior
James Bell Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Tommy Bennett Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
Luke Bennett Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Josh Bennetts Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
Eric Benning Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Beresford Old Melburnians
Joe Berry Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Ned Betts Old Xaverians
Kallan Bevan Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Kane Bevan West Perth FC
Trent Bianco Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Riley Bice Werribee (VFL)
Sam Bicknell Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Heath Bidgood Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Harry Bird Old Xaverians
Ryan Bizzell Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan  Blakiston East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Thomas Blamires Sandringham (VFL)
Patrick Bloink Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Taj Bond Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Riley Bonner St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Tristan Borghouts Old Carey Grammarians
Ryan Borlace South Adelaide
Reuben Bourke Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Angus Bowd Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Ned Bowman Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Hugh Boxshall Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harry Boyd Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Evan Bradley Golden Grove Football Club
Angus Bradley South Adelaide
William Brent Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Harry Brereton Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
Marty Brereton Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
Dominic  Brew Werribee (VFL)
Aiden Brien Old Scotch
Jackson  Broadbent Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
Sandy Brock Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
Hugo Bromell Coburg (VFL)
Joel Brown Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
William Brown Sandringham (VFL)
Jack Brown Williamstown (VFL)
Jacob  Brunner  East Malvern Football Club
Samuel Buck Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Samuel Burbridge West Adelaide (SANFL)
Christopher Burgess Adelaide Football Club
Coby Burgiel Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Rome  Burgoyne Eagles (SANFL)
Ky Burgoyne West Adelaide (SANFL)
Charlie Burke Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Floyd Burmeister Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Harry Butcher Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Ned Byrne Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jack Bytel Collingwood (AFL Mens)
Lachlan  Cabor St George Dragons
Noah Cachard Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ned Cahill Carlton (VFL)
Hamish Caine Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Caldow Anakie Football Club
Archie  Caldow  Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Liam Callaghan Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Julian Callahan Leongatha Football Club
Jackson Callow Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Harry Cameron Sydney University
Jonah Campigli Old Brighton Grammarians
Ben Camporeale Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Lucas Camporeale Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Harrison Canning Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Noah Cannon Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Noah Caracella Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Benjamin Carbone Eltham
PJ Carlin North Adelaide
Kyan Carman North Heidelberg
Jaren Carr South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Matthew Carroll Carlton (AFL Mens)
Noah Casalini North Adelaide
Thomas Cathcart Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Toby Cavanagh Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Alex Chamberlain Boort Football Club
Obie Chambers Balwyn (Eastern Football Netball League)
Malakai Champion Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Channell Camden Cats
Austin Chapman West Perth FC
Harry Charleson Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jack Cheep Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Oscar Cheetham Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Noah Christy Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Salvatore Cilmi Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Michael  Cilmi Point Cook
Jesse Clark Werribee (VFL)
Angus Clarke Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Aaron Clarke  Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Matthew Clarkson Richmond (VFL)
Jack Cleaver East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Cloak Bairnsdale Football Netball Club
Thomas Clurey Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
Joel Cochran UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Zane Cochrane Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Tom Cochrane Central District
Preston Cockatoo-Collins Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Adrian  Cole Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Harrison Cole Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Nathan Colenso Williamstown (VFL)
Mate Colina Richmond (AFL Mens)
Max Collier Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Riley Collier-Dawkins  Williamstown (VFL)
William Collins Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Owen Collins Sherwood Districts AFC
Riely Collins Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Kaian Constable Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Cook Dingley Football Netball Club
Charlie Cook Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Lukas Cooke Eagles (SANFL)
Billy Cootee Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Marlin Corbett Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tom Cossom Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harper Costa Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
Peter Costanzo Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Luke Cotellessa Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kyle Coughlin Wantirna South (Eastern Football Netball League)
Matthew Coulthard Richmond (AFL Mens)
Cooper Craig-Peters Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Jesse Craven Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Darcy Craven Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
James Creighton GWS Giants (VFL)
Harrison  Creighton  Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jake Cresswell Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Billy Crofts Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Brayden Crossley Southport (VFL)
Brad Crouch  St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Mitchell Crowden East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Max Cruse Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Jai Culley West Coast Eagles (AFL Mens)
Noah Cumberland Richmond (AFL Mens)
David Cuningham Carlton (AFL Mens)
Justin Currie Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
Owen Cushing East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Adam D'Aloia Eagles (SANFL)
Joshua D'Intinosante Coburg (VFL)
Mackenzie  Darling South Adelaide
Jesse  Dattoli  Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Jayden Brenton Davey Essendon (AFL Mens)
Waylon Davey-Motlop Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Sam Davidson Richmond (VFL)
Hamish Davis Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Taine Dawson Broadbeach AFC
Archer Day-Wicks Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Ben De Bolfo Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Adam De Masi East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Flynn Deacon Old Carey Grammarians
Oliver Dean North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
Kye Declase Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Josaia Delana East Coast Eagles
Cooper Delaney Maroochydore AFC
Tate Delmenico Eagles (SANFL)
Clancy Dennis Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oliver Depaoli Kubank North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
Shaun Di Gregorio Port Melbourne Colts Masters Over 35s
Oliver Di Marzo Kew Comets Junior Football Club
Charlie Di Stefano Parkside
Max Disbury  Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Riley Disisto Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kade Dittmar Central District
Hugh Dixon Southport (VFL)
Blaise Djordevic Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
Joshua Docking Sandringham (VFL)
Harry Dodd Eagles (SANFL)
Alexander Dodson Sturt
Jordan  Doherty  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Josh  Dolan Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jack  Dolliver Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
Max Donohue  Leongatha Football Club
Hugh Dougherty Horsham Saints Football & Netball Club
Harrison Doughton Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Lenny Douglas North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
Jaxon Douglas Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jaxon Douglas Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hamish Dow West Adelaide (SANFL)
Boston Dowling Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Jensen Dowling Shepparton Football Netball Club
Connor Downie North Melbourne (VFL)
Aaron Doyle Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Patrick Dozzi Carlton (VFL)
Sid  Draper South Adelaide
Felix Dreher Northern Bullants (VFL)
Blake Drury North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Isaiah Dudley  Central District (SANFL Wheelchair)
Elliot Dunkin South Adelaide
Kyle Dunkley Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Damien Dunn Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
Chadd Dunscombe East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jaxon East Wanderers (NTFL)
Asher Eastham Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Damon Eastwell Maroochydore AFC
Jared Eckersley Essendon (VFL)
Darcy  Edmends  Geelong Cats (VFL)
Joshua Edwards Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ben Edwards Sydney Swans (VFL)
Thomas Edwards Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Isaac Edwards Eagles (SANFL)
Carled El Khodr Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
William Elliott Northern Bullants (VFL)
Charles Elliott Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Baxter  Ellis  Morningside AFC
Corey Ellison Williamstown (VFL)
Harry Elmer Tasmania (AFL Tasmania Rep Competitions)
Mutaz Elnour Richmond (VFL)
Brody Embuscado Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Kane Emery Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Tom Emmett Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Caleb Ernst Coburg (VFL)
Jehi Esler Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Tom Evans Echuca Football Club
Connor Evans Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Francis Evans Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
BOSTON EVERITT Balwyn (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jacob Evitt Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ryan Eyre Essendon (VFL)
Isaiah Faddoul Sturt
Joshua Fahey GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
Sam Fanning Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Liam  Farrar Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Tom Farrer Old Scotch
Oskar  Faulkhead Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
Jonty Faull Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jake  Fazldeen Wilston Grange AFC
Ronald  Fejo Collingwood (VFL)
Luke Fellows North Adelaide
Connor Ferguson Old Scotch
Thomas Ferguson Bond University AFC
Jack Ferraro Dingley Football Netball Club
Ashton Ferreira South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kristian Ferronato Carlton (VFL)
Charlie Field Hamilton Kangaroos Football Netball Club
Brodie Findlay Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Karl Finlay Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
NICHOLAS FISCHER East Coast Eagles
Ty Fitzgerald Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Joel Fitzgerald  Williamstown (VFL)
Zachary Fleiner Ocean Ridge (Perth Football League)
Samual Flockart Old Brighton Grammarians
Harry  Flynn Collingwood (VFL)
Matthew Foley Essendon (VFL)
Luke  Foley  Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ned Ford Olinda Ferny Creek Football Club Inc. (AFL OESFL)
Jacob  Fowles Korumburra-Bena Football Netball Club
Jackson Francese - Fulton Lara
Nicholas Francis Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Oliver  Francou North Adelaide
William Francou North Adelaide
Dominic Frassetto Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
Manguru (Martin) Frederick Sturt
Fredrick Frew Horsham Football & Netball Clubs Inc.
Samuel Frost West Adelaide (SANFL)
Zac Fulford Pine Rivers AFC
Jaden Funazzi Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Julian Galbally Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Kieran Gallagher Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Ty Gallop Maroochydore AFC
Josh Galstians Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Gamel Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
Archer  Gardiner North Albury Football Club
Joel  Garner  Richmond (VFL)
Jenson Garnham Leongatha Football Club
Jake Gasper Central District
Daniel Gauci East Coast Eagles
Max Geappen Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
Dusty Geister Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Flynn Gentile Coburg (VFL)
Kobe George Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Jack Gerardi Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Kayle Gerreyn Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Khy Gibbs South West Sydney Blues
Jarrod Gilbee Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Ryan Gilder Sherwood Districts AFC
Lachlan Giles Central District
Coren Giliam Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Giliam Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Alexander Gill Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
Matthew  Gill North Shore Bombers AFC
Jordyn Gillard Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Glen Gillbee Balranald Football Club Inc
Tom Gillett Sherwood Districts AFC
Sam Glover Collingwood (VFL)
Joshua Goldie Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
Tom Goldsmith Boronia (Eastern Football Netball League)
Lachlan Gollant St Bernards (VAFA)
Maison Goodman Northern Bullants (VFL)
Oliver Goss South Adelaide
Ethan Grace North Shore Bombers AFC
Thomas Graham Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Denver Grainger-Barras Carlton (VFL)
Baron Grant Endeavour Hills Football Club
Angus Grant Frankston (VFL)
Jesse Grant Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sam Grant Coburg (VFL)
Harry Grant Central District
Koby Grass Sydney Swans (VFL)
Finlay Gray Broadbeach AFC
Jack Gray Eagles (SANFL)
Olly  Green Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Green Port Melbourne (VFL)
Wyatt Greenaway Morningside AFC
Lucca Grego Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
George Grey Frankston (VFL)
Thomas Griffiths Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Harvey Griffiths Tasmania (AFL Tasmania Rep Competitions)
Harry Grintell Werribee (VFL)
Tom Gross Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Massimo Grosso Keysborough Football Netball Club (SFNL)
Mitchell Grumley Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Grummitt Old Carey Grammarians
Lachlan Gulbin Broadbeach AFC
Andre Gulluni East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Guymer East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jhett Haeata Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jed Hagan East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Brady Hall Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Hugo Hall-Kahan Sandringham (VFL)
William Hamill Adelaide Crows (AFL Mens)
Cooper Hamilton GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
Riley Hamilton Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
Josh Hamilton  Northern Bullants (VFL)
Joel Hamling Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
Jack Hankins  Eagles (SANFL)
Oliver Hannaford Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Blake Hansen Eagles (SANFL)
Judd Hansen West Adelaide (SANFL)
Kaden  Harbour  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Mitchell Hardie Geelong (AFL Mens)
Zac Harding Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jasper Hardy UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Phoenix Hargrave South Adelaide
Jensen Hargreaves Hay Football Club
Matthew Harms GWS Giants (VFL)
Noah Harper Collingullie Wagga Demons FNC (Seniors)
Joel Harris Mernda
Austin Harris  Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Joe Harrison Warners Bay (Seniors)
Jett Hartman Collingwood (VFL)
Otis Harvey Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Dane  Harvey Carlton (VFL)
Zac Harwood Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Jett  Hasting  Eagles (SANFL)
Jackson Hately Essendon (VFL)
Ned Hawkins UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Finn Hay Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Will Hayes Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Henry Hayes Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Jack Hayes St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Joseph Hayes Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Callan Healy Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
James Heath Old Trinity Grammarians
Harrison Heenan Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
Jack Henderson Barwon Heads
Jack Henderson  Werribee (VFL)
Cooper Herbert Endeavour Hills Football Club
Kade Herbert Eagles (SANFL)
Cooper Herbert Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Jacob Heron Southport (NEAFL)
Charlie Hewitt Aspley Hornets AFC
Billy Hicks Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Jordan Hider Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Dyson Hilder North Adelaide
Seth Hill Lower Plenty Football Club
Jacob  Hills East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Coby Hilton South West Sydney Blues
Nicholas Hind Essendon (AFL Mens)
Joseph Hinder West Perth FC
Darby Hipwell Sandringham (VFL)
Trent  Hiscock Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Will Hoare Essendon (VFL)
Louis  Hodder Fitzroy FC
Ayden Hodgson West Adelaide (SANFL)
thomas Hofert Port Melbourne (VFL)
Max Hoffmann Cairns City Lions (AFL Cairns)
Lennox  Hofmann Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Hogan  Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Darcy Hogg Carlton (VFL)
Henry Holdom Belconnen Magpies - Senior
Cooper Holdsworth-Rose Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Damon Hollow Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Alex Holt Sturt
Seb Hood Old Scotch
Ben Hopkins Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Isak Hose Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
Taj  Hotton Hampton Rovers AFC (SMJFL)
Olli Hotton St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Joshua  Howard Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harvey Howe Central District
Noah Howes State Team - South Australia
Liam Hude Sherwood Districts AFC
Ethan Hughes Fremantle (AFL Mens)
Patrick  Hughes AFL Barwon - Come & PLAY
Kane Hurst  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Ryley Hutchins Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club
Cooper Hynes Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Dante  Iacovone  Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Edan Ibbetson Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Lucas Impey Darley Football Netball Club
Xavier Ivisic Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Coby James North Melbourne (VFL)
Lachie Jaques Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Benjamin Jeffries West Adelaide (SANFL)
Toby Jenkins Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Nathan Jensen Bribie Island JAFC* (AFL Brisbane Juniors)
Nicholas Jephson Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Ben Jepson Southport (VFL)
Matt Johnson Frankston (VFL)
Austin Johnson Richmond (VFL)
Sam Johnson Narre Warren Football Netball Club (AFL Outer East Senior)
Zak Johnson Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Aidan  Johnson Werribee (VFL)
Ash Johnson Collingwood (AFL Mens)
Levi Johnstom Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Thomas Johnston Morningside AFC
Brock Johnston-Smith Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Lachlan Jolly North Ballarat Football Netball Club
John  Jorgensen  Northern Bullants (VFL)
Darragh Joyce Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
Khalil Kaakour Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Thomas Kain West Adelaide (SANFL)
Isaac Kako Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Deacon  Kalpakis Coburg (VFL)
Ethyn Kane Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Christian  Karatzas Caulfield Grammarians
Xavier Kardachi Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Felix Katsaros Sturt
Lachlan Keeffe GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
luke kelly Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Judd Kelman Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tye Kemp Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Luke Kennedy Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Ben Kennedy Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Cooper Keogh Coburg (VFL)
Doug Kerr Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Liam Kershaw Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Edward King Casey Demons (VFL)
Nash  King  Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Michael Kiraly Essendon (VFL)
Mitchell Kirkwood-Scott Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
James Knapton East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Max Knobel Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Indhi  Kotzur  Wodonga Raiders Football Club
Josh Kovacs Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Nathan Kreuger Collingwood (AFL Mens)
Jared Kuhl South Gambier Football Club
Ajang  Kuol mun  Geelong Cats (VFL)
Jayden Lacquiere East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sean Lai Cheltenham Football Club
Joshua Lai Cheltenham Football Club
Campbell Lake Labrador AFC
Samuel Lalor Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jy Lambley Parkside
Ryan Lane-Ellis Central District (SANFL Wheelchair)
Harvey  Langford  Mornington Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Jett Latchford South Croydon (Eastern Football Netball League)
Luke Lawrence North Adelaide
Harry Lawson Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Kristian Lawson Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Lazzaro North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Riley Leedham Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Ashton Leeming Hermit Park AFC - Juniors
Freddie Leeton Old Scotch
Jack Lefroy Kangaroo Flat Football &Netball Club
Thomas Legudi Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Blake Leidler Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Benjamin Lenarduzzi St George Dragons
Jai Lever Point Cook
Michael  Lewis Carlton (VFL)
Tom Lewis Sturt
Toby Liddelow Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
Samuel Linder Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Xavier  Lindsay  Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Connor Ling Glenorchy District Football Club (TSL) Tas
matthew Ling Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Liam Ling Glenorchy District Football Club (TSL) Tas
Shay Linke Tanunda
Brinn Little Central District
Mitchell Lloyd Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Zaydyn Lockwood Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Taj Logan Diamond Creek (NFNL)
Jacob Lohmann Brisbane
Leonardo Lombard Coles Healthy Kicks - Holiday Program (QLD)
Jedd Longmire Corowa Rutherglen Football Club
West Love Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Archie Lovelock Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Oliver Lowe Sandringham (VFL)
Baynen Lowe Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Sam Lowson North Melbourne (VFL)
Daniel Lowther Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Hamish Lucas Geelong Cats (VFL)
Thomas Luck WALLAROO
James Lugsdin Manly Warringah Wolves
Jordan Lukac Eagles (SANFL)
Conor Lynch St Kevins OB (VAFA)
Kobi Lyons Wynyard Football Club (NWFL)
Seth Macdonald Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Nicholas  MacDonald Girolami Richmond (VFL)
Ewan Mackinlay North Adelaide
Remy Maclean East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Hamish Macmillan St Marys Salesian
Darcy Macpherson Gold Coast Suns (NEAFL)
Harrison Macreadie East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Loch Mactaggart Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ned Maginness Old Scotch
Jaiden Magor Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
Jasper Maher Sturt
Zavier Maher Carlton (VFL)
Elliot  Mahoney St Kevins OB (VAFA)
Max Mahoney Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Harry Mahoney Collingwood (VFL)
Jack Mahony Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
Brody Mair Eagles (SANFL)
Cody Maloney Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
Marcus Mangion Sunshine
Jack Manly Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Archi Manton Port Melbourne (VFL)
Max Mapley Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
Christian Mardini Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Anthony Marek Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
Oleg Markov Collingwood (AFL Mens)
Isaiah MARKOVSKY Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Luke Marriner Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
Sam Marshall Old Melburnians
Kaiden Marshall Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Kyle Marshall Mclaren (Great Southern Football League (SA)) 2
Charlie Martin Sawtell Toormina Saints
chase  martin  Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
Chayse Martinson Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Maruff Carlton (VFL)
Riley  Mason Seymour Football Netball Club Inc
Keighton Matofai-Forbes Keilor (EDFL)
Tyson Matthews Bairnsdale Football Netball Club
Khalen Matthews North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
Tyson Mattiazzo  Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
Jayden Matz Central District
Bailey Maxwell East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Archer May Richmond (VFL)
Riley Mayfield Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Mcandrew Manly Warringah Wolves
lachie  mcarthur Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Connor Mccafferty Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
Tom McCallum Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
Ayden McCarroll Yarraville Seddon Eagles
Aiden McCarthy Beaumaris FC (VAFA)
Tadhg McCarthy Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Curtis McCarthy Noosa AFC
Charles  McCartin Lorne
Cooper McClennan Manly Warringah Wolves
Billy McCormack Central District
Colby McDonald Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sam McDonald Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Bradley McDonald Maroochydore AFC
Fergus  McFadyen Wilston Grange AFC
William Mcfawn Greensborough
Billy McGee Galimberti GWS Giants (VFL)
Ben McGlade Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Zac McGown Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Matt McGuinness Southport (VFL)
Lucas  McInerney Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Zac McInnes Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Luke McKay Eagles (SANFL)
Thomas McKay Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Quinn McKay Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Matthew McKenzie North Adelaide
Bailey Mckenzie  Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jett McLaughlan Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
James McLaughlin Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Brodie McLaughlin Williamstown (VFL)
Brodie  McLean Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan McLean Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Jez  McLennan  Central District
Liam McMahon Carlton (VFL)
Jack McMahon Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)
Jake McMillan Wantirna South (Eastern Football Netball League)
Sonny McMillan Phillip Island Football Club
Anders McShane Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Ricky Mentha  Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Oscar  Merrett Sturt (SANFL Wheelchair)
James Meszaros Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Carter Michael Bribie Island JAFC* (AFL Brisbane Juniors)
Jack Michalanney Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Jess Mildenhall Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Zai Millane Surfers Paradise AFC
Isaiah Miller Rostrevor College
Tiernan Miller Billabong Crows
Aiden Mills Carlton (VFL)
Jeromos Mills-Vasas St George Dragons
Alex Mirkov Carlton (AFL Mens)
Phillip Moimoi Sydney Swans (VFL)
Jacob Molier Sturt
Diesel Moloney Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Maximus Monaghan Central District
Lachlan Monteath Essendon (VFL)
Rhett Montgomerie Central District
Louie  Montgomery  Glenunga Juniors
Jamie Mooney Collingullie Wagga Demons FNC (Seniors)
Jackson Mooney Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Hunter Moore Maroochydore AFC
Cooper Moore Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Christian Moraes Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Oliver Moran Frankston (VFL)
Logan Morey Yarrawonga Football Netball Club
Bailey Morgan East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oliver Morris Sandhurst Football Netball Club
Angus Morrison St Josephs (AFL Barwon FNL)
Angus Motherwell East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Arie Motta Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Aris Moustakas Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Ben Moyle Old Xaverians
Noah Mraz Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Ryan Muir Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Jay Mullins Adelaide University (Adelaide Footy League)
Nicholas Multari Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Anthony  Munkara Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
Oliver Munro Seymour Football Netball Club Inc
Joshua Murphy Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Hamish Murphy North Melbourne (VFL)
Thomas  Murphy  Frankston (VFL)
Tobyn Murray Geelong Cats (VFL)
Jackson Muscillo  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Tom Myers Maryborough Football Netball Club
Amin Naim Essendon (VFL)
Caleb Nancarrow Surfers Paradise AFC
Luke Nelson Carlton (VFL)
Matthew Nelson Frankston (VFL)
Tore Nelson  Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jacob  Newton Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Nicholas Newton North Melbourne (VFL)
Jayden Nguyen Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Nicholls Central District
Mackenzie  Nield Christies Beach (Southern Football League (SA))
James Noack Central District
Olivier  Northam  St Josephs (AFL Barwon FNL)
Cam Nyko Essendon (VFL)
Bigoa Nyuon North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Ben O'Brien Broadbeach AFC
Matthew  O'Brien St Pauls McKinnon Football Netball Club
William O'Brien Barossa District Football & Netball club
Harry O'Farrell Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Tarkyn O'Leary Sandringham (VFL)
Xavier  O'Neill Essendon (VFL)
Finn O'Sullivan Koroit Football Netball Club Inc
Jack O'Sullivan Old Xaverians
Jack Oates West Adelaide (SANFL)
Hewago Oea Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
Harrison  Oliver Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Stanley Omondi Somerville Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Charlie Orchard Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Haris Orfanos Ormond AFC
Daniel Orgill Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Riley Ormerod Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Adam Osbourne  East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Ough Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Cameron Owen Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Gus Papal Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Brandan  Parfitt Geelong (AFL Mens)
Dominic Parisi Eagles (SANFL)
Matthew  Parker  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Joel Parker  Phantoms Football Club
Luke  Parks  Williamstown (VFL)
Patrick Parnell Adelaide Crows (AFL Mens)
Ben  Paton  St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Zach Pattison Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
Will Patton West Adelaide (SANFL)
Cohen paul Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Declan Pauline East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jaelen pavlidis Werribee (VFL)
Jye  Peacock Mooroolbark (Eastern Football Netball League)
Matthew Pearce Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Luka Pecer Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Ollie Pecher Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
Elwood Peckett Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Rye Penny Bacchus Marsh Football & Netball Club Inc
Flynn Penry Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jack Peris Essendon (VFL)
Max  Pescud  Southport (NEAFL)
Darcy Petersen Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Erik Peterson Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jovan Petric Williamstown (VFL)
William Pewtress Collegians (VAFA)
Kye Pfrengle North Adelaide
Nathan  philactides Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Angus Phillips Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Ethan Phillips Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
Sam Phillips Old Trinity Grammarians
Caidan Phillips Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Stirling Phipps-Parsons Old Xaverians
Jermaine  Pickett South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hunter Pickett North Adelaide
Joe Pike Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Toby Pink North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Luke Pirlot Evandale (NTFA)
Hudson  Pivac  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Mitchell Podhajski Coburg (VFL)
Harrison Podmore Taylor Sydney University
jay Polkinghorne Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Oliver Poole Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Alex Pope Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
Callum Porter Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Dayne Posthuma Central District
Oliver Poulson Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Elliot Power Old Scotch
Core Preston Werribee (VFL)
Braydon Preuss GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
Liam Prior Katandra Football Netball Club Inc (PDFNL)
Ripley Pritchard Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
Logan Prout Carlton (VFL)
Liam Puncher Sturt
Luke Pynes Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Luke Quaynor Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Nicholas  Quigg GWS Giants (VFL)
Sebastian Quirk Frankston (VFL)
Joshua Ralph UTS Australian Football Club
Nash Ramage Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Harrison Ramm Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Heath Ramshaw Carlton (VFL)
Laird Ramshaw Fitzroy FC
Wil Rantall Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Massimo Raso Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Lucas Ravenhill Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Muoteer Reech AFL Barwon - Come & PLAY
Bailey Reeves Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Murphy Reid Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Reidy Frankston (VFL)
Ned Reiger Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Patrick Retschko Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Osca Riccardi Geelong Cats (VFL)
Billy Richardson Wilston Grange AFC
Charlie Richardson Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Aiden Riddle Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Max Rider UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Jack Riding Werribee (VFL)
Kurtis Ridley Sturt
Jez Rigoni Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Flynn  Riley  Montmorency
Lewis  Robbins Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Deian Roberts Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Nicholas Robinson Ballarat Football Netball Club
Lachlan Roe Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Gary Rohan Geelong (AFL Mens)
Max Rohr Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harrison Ronchi Maroochydore AFC
Max Roney Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
Tallan Rosenzweig  Central District
Fraser Rosman Port Melbourne (VFL)
Troydan Ross Sherwood Districts AFC
Kaleel  Ross South Adelaide
Marco Rossmann Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Charlie Rowe Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Charlie  Rozenes Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Goanar Ruach Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Trey Ruscoe South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cody Ryan Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Mitchell Ryan Sandringham (VFL)
Harry Ryan Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Jack Ryan Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Beau Ryan Central District
Kobe Ryan West Adelaide (SANFL)
Tom Ryan Port Macquarie Seniors
Koben Ryan Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Luke Ryan Sandringham (VFL)
Jak Ryan Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Kelsey Rypstra North Adelaide
Nick Sadler Sturt
Patrick Said Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Jack Sammartino Banyule Football Club
Koen  Sanchez  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kyelan Sanders Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Joshua Sanders Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Tarik Sauer Eagles (SANFL)
Jack Saunders Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Harry Saunders Willunga (Great Southern Football League (SA)) 2
Hamish  Saunders  Belconnen Magpies - Senior
Jackson Savage North Adelaide
Galen Savigni Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Sawkins East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Connor Scandrett Traralgon Football Netball Club
Lachlan  Scannell Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Mitchell Schofield East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Zachary Schwarz Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL Wheelchair)
Zac Schwarz Eagles (SANFL)
Angus Scoble Tongala Football & Netball Club Inc
Elijah Scoble  Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harry Scott Richmond (VFL)
Noah Scott Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Daniel Scott Geelong Amateur
Darby Scott Aberfeldie (EDFL)
luke scott Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Thomas Scully Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
Anthony Seaton Sandringham (VFL)
Caylon Seelander  Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Benjamin Seers Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Tyler Sellers North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Liam  Serong Coburg (VFL)
Jack Sexton Southport (VFL)
Felix Seymour East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
James Shacklock Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jobe Shanahan Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Will Shaw Deniliquin Football and Netball Club
Marc Sheather GWS Giants (VFL)
Jacob Sheean South Adelaide
Daniel Shepherd Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
josh shepherd  Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Kobe Shipp Casey Demons (VFL)
Sonny Siano Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Riley Simmons Devon Meadows Football Netball Club
Blake Simondson South Belgrave (Eastern Football Netball League)
Lochlainn Simpson Northern Bullants (VFL)
Thomas  Sims Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Ashton Sinn North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jack Skinner Colac Imperials
Luca Slade Sturt
Zane  Slatter Ulverstone Football Club (NWFL)
Oskar Smartt Essendon (VFL)
Josh Smillie Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Jagga Smith Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Smith GWS Giants (VFL)
Logan Smith Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior
Evan Smith Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Flynn Smith South Croydon (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jake Smith Werribee (VFL)
Tom Smith Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Connor Smith Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Daniel Snell Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Brodie Snooks Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Lucas Snowball Surfers Paradise AFC
Harshul Sodhi  Northcote Park
Harley Sparks Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Baylin Spencer Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Phoenix Spicer Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Zac Sprigg Mukinbudin
Tyson Sruk Casey Demons (VFL)
Ethan Stanley Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Taj Stanley  Southern Districts (NTFL)
Thomas Stapleton Parkside
Roan Steele Casey Demons (VFL)
Andreas  Stefanakis Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Cooper Stephens  Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
Dakota  Sterzl South Adelaide
Bode Stevens North Melbourne (VFL)
Thomas Stevens North Adelaide
River Stevens Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Archie Stevens Carlton (VFL)
Declan Stevenson  Sandhurst Football Netball Club
Max Stobie Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Street Richmond (VFL)
Taylem Stubbs Rovers (Central Australian Football League)
gabriel  stumpf Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Ryan Sturgess Coburg (VFL)
Adem Sulemani Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
Harry Sullivan Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Nathaniel Sulzberger Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Brock Summerhayes Edenhope-Apsley Football Netball Club
Alex  Swinnerton Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Joel Szczesny Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
Frank Szekely North Adelaide
Cody Szust Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Mitchell Szybkowski Casey Demons (VFL)
Mahmoud Taha Essendon (VFL)
Tom Tasker North Adelaide
Will Tasker North Adelaide
Alix Tauru Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Curtis Taylor North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Aaron Taylor Ormond AFC
Joshua Taylor-Thorpe North Fremantle (Perth Football League)
Benjamin  Thomas Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Beau Thomas` Central District
Jack Thompson Wilston Grange AFC
Nick Thompson Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Noah Thorpe Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jonathan Tomasiello Collingwood (VFL)
Hugh Toner Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jack Toner Williamstown (VFL)
Samuel Toner  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Josh Tovey Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Lucas Tovey Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Jai  Townsend Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
Luke Trainor Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Tobie Travaglia Sandhurst Football Netball Club
Zach Travers  AFL South East (AFL Vic Metro Rep Games)
Corey Tregenza Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cooper Trembath  Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
Hugh Trigg North Ballarat Football Netball Club
Joel Trudgeon Coburg (VFL)
Clay Tucker Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
Scott Tuia Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Noah Tullio Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Henry  Turner North Adelaide
Izaak Twelftree conor Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Josh Twite Traralgon Football Netball Club
Rhys Unwin Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Luke Urquhart East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jarrah Uwland Burleigh AFC
Ryan  Valentine Coburg (VFL)
Oscar Van Dam  North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
Angus Van Den Berg Central District
Austin Van Der Struyf Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
James Van Es St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Sam van Rooyen Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Alex van Wyk North Adelaide
Lucas  Vassis Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jean-Luc Velissaris Northern Bullants (VFL)
William Verrell Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
William Vesely Sandringham (VFL)
Cooper Vickery Sydney Swans (VFL)
Lachlan Voss Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Tommy Vrkic Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Tristen Waack Northern Bullants (VFL)
Zac Walker Phillip Island Football Club
Koopa Walsh Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Samuel Waltham Sturt
Tex Wanganeen Essendon (AFL Mens)
Oliver Warburton Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Lane Ward Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Cooper  Ward-Devlyn Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Harry Warfe Omeo-Benambra Football Netball club
ashton warner East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Robert Warrell Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jordan Waters Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Jack Watkins North Melbourne (VFL)
Blake Watson Sandringham (VFL)
Archie Watt Kyabram Football & Netball Club
Josh Watters Coolangatta Tweed AFC
Liam Webb Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
Patrick Weckert Eagles (SANFL)
Darcy Weeks Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Jacob Wehr GWS Giants  (AFL Mens)
Connor Weidemann Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Tyler Welsh Adelaide Football Club
Thomas Wenzel Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Cameron West Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Charlie West Eagles (SANFL)
Tom Wheaton South Adelaide
James White Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
Will White Carlton (VFL)
Hugh White Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Riley  White Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Malachi White North Ballarat Football Netball Club
Matt Whitlock Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jack Whitlock Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Cooper Whyte Werribee (VFL)
Samuel Wicks Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
Eamon Wilkinson South Adelaide
Ethan Williams GWS Giants (VFL)
Lennox Williams West Preston-Lakeside Football Club
Nick Williams Southport (VFL)
Zane Williams Eagles (SANFL)
Jai Williams Woodside & District Football & Netball Club inc
Conor Willis Collingwood (VFL)
James Willis Geelong (AFL Mens)
Brodie Wills Central District
Lachlan Wilson Poowong Football & Netball Club
Lachlan Wilson Richmond (VFL)
Luke Wilson Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Blair Wilson Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Thomas Wilson Brunswick Football Club
Darby Wilson Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
isiah winder South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kai Windsor Casey Demons (VFL)
Hayden Windsor Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ethan Winterton Beaconsfield Football Club (EFNL)
Hughen Wissman North Adelaide
Oliver Withers Belconnen Magpies - Senior
Oscar Wood Surfers Paradise AFC
Daniel Wood Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Boyd Woodcock Southport (VFL)
jack wooden Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Josh Woods Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Sam Woodward Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jake Woodward Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Lincoln Wright Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Ashton Wright Maffra Football Netball Club
Wal  Wuol Northern Bullants (VFL)
Max Yeoland North Shore Bombers AFC
levi young Sandringham (VFL)
Noah  Yze Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Cameron  Zani Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Adam Zimmermann La Trobe University AFC