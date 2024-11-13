THE 2024 Telstra AFL Draft will be held on Wednesday and Thursday nights next week, as Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle bring you every pick, with live reaction from draftees and clubs across the night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
The rookie and pre-season drafts will also be broadcast on AFL.com.au on Friday.
Nominations closed at 3pm on Wednesday.
Check out the full list of 1044 players who have nominated.
|Tahj
|Abberley
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Omar
|Abou-Eid
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Zak
|Abou-Eid
|Pascoe Vale (EDFL)
|Peter
|Adamopoulos
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Oscar
|Adams
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Hayden
|Agnello
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jake
|Agnew
|South Adelaide
|Coen
|Ainsworth
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Emmanuel
|Ajang
|Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
|William
|Akec
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Domanic
|Akuei
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Leon
|Alao
|University Blacks
|Harry
|Albon
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Malual
|Aleer
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Alex
|Alessio
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Luca
|Alessio
|Essendon (VFL)
|Jasper
|Alger
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Christian
|Algeri
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Bo
|Allan
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hugh
|Allison
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Matthew
|Allison
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Ali
|Alshuweli
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sebastiano
|Amoroso
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Seb
|Amoroso
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Kade
|Anderson
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Cody
|Anderson
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Nicholas
|Andreacchio
|Sydney University
|Riak
|Andrew
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|Andrews
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cody
|Angove
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Daniel
|Annetta
|Watsonia Sporting Club
|Harry
|Armstrong
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Harrison
|Arnold
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Jaxon
|Artemis
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jake
|Arundell
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Levi
|Ashcroft
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Yu Yu
|Ashwin
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Kobe
|Askew
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Ned
|Atkinson
|Sturt
|Jaylan
|Atton
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Aidan
|Avery
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Frane
|Babic
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Oliver
|Badr
|Carlton (VFL)
|Isaac
|Baldwin
|Gungahlin Jets - Senior
|Kaine
|Baldwin
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Jack
|Baldwin
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Jamieson
|Ballantyne
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|William
|Balme
|Kew Football Club
|Bailey
|Banfield
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Reiley
|Banks
|Lauderdale Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Liam
|Barber
|North Heidelberg
|West
|Barker
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|Barnett
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|James
|Barrat
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Benny
|Barrett
|South Adelaide
|Isaac
|Barry
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Wilson
|Barry
|Central District
|Owen
|Bater
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Matthew
|Bawden
|Mernda
|Max
|Beattie
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Dominic
|Bedendo
|Western Bulldogs (AFL Mens)
|Patrick
|Begley
|East Burwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Nelson
|Beikoff Smart
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Tom
|Bell
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cooper
|Bell
|Belconnen Magpies - Senior
|James
|Bell
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Tommy
|Bennett
|Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Luke
|Bennett
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Josh
|Bennetts
|Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
|Eric
|Benning
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Beresford
|Old Melburnians
|Joe
|Berry
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Ned
|Betts
|Old Xaverians
|Kallan
|Bevan
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Kane
|Bevan
|West Perth FC
|Trent
|Bianco
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Riley
|Bice
|Werribee (VFL)
|Sam
|Bicknell
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Heath
|Bidgood
|Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Harry
|Bird
|Old Xaverians
|Ryan
|Bizzell
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Blakiston
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Thomas
|Blamires
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Patrick
|Bloink
|Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Taj
|Bond
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Riley
|Bonner
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Tristan
|Borghouts
|Old Carey Grammarians
|Ryan
|Borlace
|South Adelaide
|Reuben
|Bourke
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Angus
|Bowd
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Ned
|Bowman
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Hugh
|Boxshall
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harry
|Boyd
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Evan
|Bradley
|Golden Grove Football Club
|Angus
|Bradley
|South Adelaide
|William
|Brent
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Harry
|Brereton
|Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Marty
|Brereton
|Tigers Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Dominic
|Brew
|Werribee (VFL)
|Aiden
|Brien
|Old Scotch
|Jackson
|Broadbent
|Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
|Sandy
|Brock
|Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
|Hugo
|Bromell
|Coburg (VFL)
|Joel
|Brown
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|William
|Brown
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Jack
|Brown
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Jacob
|Brunner
|East Malvern Football Club
|Samuel
|Buck
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Samuel
|Burbridge
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Christopher
|Burgess
|Adelaide Football Club
|Coby
|Burgiel
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Rome
|Burgoyne
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Ky
|Burgoyne
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Charlie
|Burke
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Floyd
|Burmeister
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Harry
|Butcher
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Ned
|Byrne
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Bytel
|Collingwood (AFL Mens)
|Lachlan
|Cabor
|St George Dragons
|Noah
|Cachard
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ned
|Cahill
|Carlton (VFL)
|Hamish
|Caine
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Caldow
|Anakie Football Club
|Archie
|Caldow
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Liam
|Callaghan
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Julian
|Callahan
|Leongatha Football Club
|Jackson
|Callow
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Harry
|Cameron
|Sydney University
|Jonah
|Campigli
|Old Brighton Grammarians
|Ben
|Camporeale
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Lucas
|Camporeale
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Harrison
|Canning
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Cannon
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Noah
|Caracella
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Benjamin
|Carbone
|Eltham
|PJ
|Carlin
|North Adelaide
|Kyan
|Carman
|North Heidelberg
|Jaren
|Carr
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Matthew
|Carroll
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Noah
|Casalini
|North Adelaide
|Thomas
|Cathcart
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Toby
|Cavanagh
|Frankston YCW Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Alex
|Chamberlain
|Boort Football Club
|Obie
|Chambers
|Balwyn (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Malakai
|Champion
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Channell
|Camden Cats
|Austin
|Chapman
|West Perth FC
|Harry
|Charleson
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Cheep
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Oscar
|Cheetham
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Christy
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Salvatore
|Cilmi
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Michael
|Cilmi
|Point Cook
|Jesse
|Clark
|Werribee (VFL)
|Angus
|Clarke
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Aaron
|Clarke
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Matthew
|Clarkson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Jack
|Cleaver
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Cloak
|Bairnsdale Football Netball Club
|Thomas
|Clurey
|Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
|Joel
|Cochran
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Zane
|Cochrane
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Cochrane
|Central District
|Preston
|Cockatoo-Collins
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Adrian
|Cole
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Harrison
|Cole
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Nathan
|Colenso
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Mate
|Colina
|Richmond (AFL Mens)
|Max
|Collier
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Riley
|Collier-Dawkins
|Williamstown (VFL)
|William
|Collins
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Owen
|Collins
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Riely
|Collins
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Kaian
|Constable
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Cook
|Dingley Football Netball Club
|Charlie
|Cook
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Lukas
|Cooke
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Billy
|Cootee
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Marlin
|Corbett
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tom
|Cossom
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harper
|Costa
|Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
|Peter
|Costanzo
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Cotellessa
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kyle
|Coughlin
|Wantirna South (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Matthew
|Coulthard
|Richmond (AFL Mens)
|Cooper
|Craig-Peters
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Jesse
|Craven
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Darcy
|Craven
|Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
|James
|Creighton
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Harrison
|Creighton
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jake
|Cresswell
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Billy
|Crofts
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Brayden
|Crossley
|Southport (VFL)
|Brad
|Crouch
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Mitchell
|Crowden
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Max
|Cruse
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Jai
|Culley
|West Coast Eagles (AFL Mens)
|Noah
|Cumberland
|Richmond (AFL Mens)
|David
|Cuningham
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Justin
|Currie
|Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
|Owen
|Cushing
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Adam
|D'Aloia
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Joshua
|D'Intinosante
|Coburg (VFL)
|Mackenzie
|Darling
|South Adelaide
|Jesse
|Dattoli
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Jayden Brenton
|Davey
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Waylon
|Davey-Motlop
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Sam
|Davidson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Hamish
|Davis
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Taine
|Dawson
|Broadbeach AFC
|Archer
|Day-Wicks
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Ben
|De Bolfo
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Adam
|De Masi
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Flynn
|Deacon
|Old Carey Grammarians
|Oliver
|Dean
|North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
|Kye
|Declase
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Josaia
|Delana
|East Coast Eagles
|Cooper
|Delaney
|Maroochydore AFC
|Tate
|Delmenico
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Clancy
|Dennis
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oliver
|Depaoli Kubank
|North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
|Shaun
|Di Gregorio
|Port Melbourne Colts Masters Over 35s
|Oliver
|Di Marzo
|Kew Comets Junior Football Club
|Charlie
|Di Stefano
|Parkside
|Max
|Disbury
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Riley
|Disisto
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kade
|Dittmar
|Central District
|Hugh
|Dixon
|Southport (VFL)
|Blaise
|Djordevic
|Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Joshua
|Docking
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Harry
|Dodd
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Alexander
|Dodson
|Sturt
|Jordan
|Doherty
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Josh
|Dolan
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Dolliver
|Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Max
|Donohue
|Leongatha Football Club
|Hugh
|Dougherty
|Horsham Saints Football & Netball Club
|Harrison
|Doughton
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Lenny
|Douglas
|North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
|Jaxon
|Douglas
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jaxon
|Douglas
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hamish
|Dow
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Boston
|Dowling
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Jensen
|Dowling
|Shepparton Football Netball Club
|Connor
|Downie
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Aaron
|Doyle
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Patrick
|Dozzi
|Carlton (VFL)
|Sid
|Draper
|South Adelaide
|Felix
|Dreher
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Blake
|Drury
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Isaiah
|Dudley
|Central District (SANFL Wheelchair)
|Elliot
|Dunkin
|South Adelaide
|Kyle
|Dunkley
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Damien
|Dunn
|Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
|Chadd
|Dunscombe
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jaxon
|East
|Wanderers (NTFL)
|Asher
|Eastham
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Damon
|Eastwell
|Maroochydore AFC
|Jared
|Eckersley
|Essendon (VFL)
|Darcy
|Edmends
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Joshua
|Edwards
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ben
|Edwards
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Thomas
|Edwards
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Isaac
|Edwards
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Carled
|El Khodr
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Elliott
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Charles
|Elliott
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Baxter
|Ellis
|Morningside AFC
|Corey
|Ellison
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Harry
|Elmer
|Tasmania (AFL Tasmania Rep Competitions)
|Mutaz
|Elnour
|Richmond (VFL)
|Brody
|Embuscado
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Kane
|Emery
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Emmett
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Caleb
|Ernst
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jehi
|Esler
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Evans
|Echuca Football Club
|Connor
|Evans
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Francis
|Evans
|Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
|BOSTON
|EVERITT
|Balwyn (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jacob
|Evitt
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ryan
|Eyre
|Essendon (VFL)
|Isaiah
|Faddoul
|Sturt
|Joshua
|Fahey
|GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
|Sam
|Fanning
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Liam
|Farrar
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Farrer
|Old Scotch
|Oskar
|Faulkhead
|Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
|Jonty
|Faull
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jake
|Fazldeen
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Ronald
|Fejo
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Luke
|Fellows
|North Adelaide
|Connor
|Ferguson
|Old Scotch
|Thomas
|Ferguson
|Bond University AFC
|Jack
|Ferraro
|Dingley Football Netball Club
|Ashton
|Ferreira
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kristian
|Ferronato
|Carlton (VFL)
|Charlie
|Field
|Hamilton Kangaroos Football Netball Club
|Brodie
|Findlay
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Karl
|Finlay
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|NICHOLAS
|FISCHER
|East Coast Eagles
|Ty
|Fitzgerald
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Joel
|Fitzgerald
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Zachary
|Fleiner
|Ocean Ridge (Perth Football League)
|Samual
|Flockart
|Old Brighton Grammarians
|Harry
|Flynn
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Matthew
|Foley
|Essendon (VFL)
|Luke
|Foley
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ned
|Ford
|Olinda Ferny Creek Football Club Inc. (AFL OESFL)
|Jacob
|Fowles
|Korumburra-Bena Football Netball Club
|Jackson
|Francese - Fulton
|Lara
|Nicholas
|Francis
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Oliver
|Francou
|North Adelaide
|William
|Francou
|North Adelaide
|Dominic
|Frassetto
|Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
|Manguru (Martin)
|Frederick
|Sturt
|Fredrick
|Frew
|Horsham Football & Netball Clubs Inc.
|Samuel
|Frost
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Zac
|Fulford
|Pine Rivers AFC
|Jaden
|Funazzi
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Julian
|Galbally
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Kieran
|Gallagher
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Ty
|Gallop
|Maroochydore AFC
|Josh
|Galstians
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Gamel
|Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
|Archer
|Gardiner
|North Albury Football Club
|Joel
|Garner
|Richmond (VFL)
|Jenson
|Garnham
|Leongatha Football Club
|Jake
|Gasper
|Central District
|Daniel
|Gauci
|East Coast Eagles
|Max
|Geappen
|Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Dusty
|Geister
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Flynn
|Gentile
|Coburg (VFL)
|Kobe
|George
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Gerardi
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Kayle
|Gerreyn
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Khy
|Gibbs
|South West Sydney Blues
|Jarrod
|Gilbee
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Ryan
|Gilder
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Lachlan
|Giles
|Central District
|Coren
|Giliam
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Giliam
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Alexander
|Gill
|Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Matthew
|Gill
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Jordyn
|Gillard
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Glen
|Gillbee
|Balranald Football Club Inc
|Tom
|Gillett
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Sam
|Glover
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Joshua
|Goldie
|Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Tom
|Goldsmith
|Boronia (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Lachlan
|Gollant
|St Bernards (VAFA)
|Maison
|Goodman
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Oliver
|Goss
|South Adelaide
|Ethan
|Grace
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Thomas
|Graham
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Denver
|Grainger-Barras
|Carlton (VFL)
|Baron
|Grant
|Endeavour Hills Football Club
|Angus
|Grant
|Frankston (VFL)
|Jesse
|Grant
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sam
|Grant
|Coburg (VFL)
|Harry
|Grant
|Central District
|Koby
|Grass
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Finlay
|Gray
|Broadbeach AFC
|Jack
|Gray
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Olly
|Green
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Green
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Wyatt
|Greenaway
|Morningside AFC
|Lucca
|Grego
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|George
|Grey
|Frankston (VFL)
|Thomas
|Griffiths
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Harvey
|Griffiths
|Tasmania (AFL Tasmania Rep Competitions)
|Harry
|Grintell
|Werribee (VFL)
|Tom
|Gross
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Massimo
|Grosso
|Keysborough Football Netball Club (SFNL)
|Mitchell
|Grumley
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Grummitt
|Old Carey Grammarians
|Lachlan
|Gulbin
|Broadbeach AFC
|Andre
|Gulluni
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Guymer
|East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jhett
|Haeata
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jed
|Hagan
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Brady
|Hall
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Hugo
|Hall-Kahan
|Sandringham (VFL)
|William
|Hamill
|Adelaide Crows (AFL Mens)
|Cooper
|Hamilton
|GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
|Riley
|Hamilton
|Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
|Josh
|Hamilton
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Joel
|Hamling
|Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
|Jack
|Hankins
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Oliver
|Hannaford
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Blake
|Hansen
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Judd
|Hansen
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Kaden
|Harbour
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Mitchell
|Hardie
|Geelong (AFL Mens)
|Zac
|Harding
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jasper
|Hardy
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Phoenix
|Hargrave
|South Adelaide
|Jensen
|Hargreaves
|Hay Football Club
|Matthew
|Harms
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Noah
|Harper
|Collingullie Wagga Demons FNC (Seniors)
|Joel
|Harris
|Mernda
|Austin
|Harris
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Joe
|Harrison
|Warners Bay (Seniors)
|Jett
|Hartman
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Otis
|Harvey
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Dane
|Harvey
|Carlton (VFL)
|Zac
|Harwood
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Jett
|Hasting
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Jackson
|Hately
|Essendon (VFL)
|Ned
|Hawkins
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Finn
|Hay
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Will
|Hayes
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Henry
|Hayes
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Hayes
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Joseph
|Hayes
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Callan
|Healy
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|James
|Heath
|Old Trinity Grammarians
|Harrison
|Heenan
|Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
|Jack
|Henderson
|Barwon Heads
|Jack
|Henderson
|Werribee (VFL)
|Cooper
|Herbert
|Endeavour Hills Football Club
|Kade
|Herbert
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Cooper
|Herbert
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Jacob
|Heron
|Southport (NEAFL)
|Charlie
|Hewitt
|Aspley Hornets AFC
|Billy
|Hicks
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Jordan
|Hider
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Dyson
|Hilder
|North Adelaide
|Seth
|Hill
|Lower Plenty Football Club
|Jacob
|Hills
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Coby
|Hilton
|South West Sydney Blues
|Nicholas
|Hind
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Joseph
|Hinder
|West Perth FC
|Darby
|Hipwell
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Trent
|Hiscock
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Will
|Hoare
|Essendon (VFL)
|Louis
|Hodder
|Fitzroy FC
|Ayden
|Hodgson
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|thomas
|Hofert
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Max
|Hoffmann
|Cairns City Lions (AFL Cairns)
|Lennox
|Hofmann
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Hogan
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Darcy
|Hogg
|Carlton (VFL)
|Henry
|Holdom
|Belconnen Magpies - Senior
|Cooper
|Holdsworth-Rose
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Damon
|Hollow
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Alex
|Holt
|Sturt
|Seb
|Hood
|Old Scotch
|Ben
|Hopkins
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Isak
|Hose
|Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
|Taj
|Hotton
|Hampton Rovers AFC (SMJFL)
|Olli
|Hotton
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Joshua
|Howard
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harvey
|Howe
|Central District
|Noah
|Howes
|State Team - South Australia
|Liam
|Hude
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Ethan
|Hughes
|Fremantle (AFL Mens)
|Patrick
|Hughes
|AFL Barwon - Come & PLAY
|Kane
|Hurst
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Ryley
|Hutchins
|Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club
|Cooper
|Hynes
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Dante
|Iacovone
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Edan
|Ibbetson
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|Impey
|Darley Football Netball Club
|Xavier
|Ivisic
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Coby
|James
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Lachie
|Jaques
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Benjamin
|Jeffries
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Toby
|Jenkins
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Nathan
|Jensen
|Bribie Island JAFC* (AFL Brisbane Juniors)
|Nicholas
|Jephson
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Ben
|Jepson
|Southport (VFL)
|Matt
|Johnson
|Frankston (VFL)
|Austin
|Johnson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Sam
|Johnson
|Narre Warren Football Netball Club (AFL Outer East Senior)
|Zak
|Johnson
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Aidan
|Johnson
|Werribee (VFL)
|Ash
|Johnson
|Collingwood (AFL Mens)
|Levi
|Johnstom
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Thomas
|Johnston
|Morningside AFC
|Brock
|Johnston-Smith
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Lachlan
|Jolly
|North Ballarat Football Netball Club
|John
|Jorgensen
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Darragh
|Joyce
|Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
|Khalil
|Kaakour
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|Kain
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Isaac
|Kako
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Deacon
|Kalpakis
|Coburg (VFL)
|Ethyn
|Kane
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Christian
|Karatzas
|Caulfield Grammarians
|Xavier
|Kardachi
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Felix
|Katsaros
|Sturt
|Lachlan
|Keeffe
|GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
|luke
|kelly
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Judd
|Kelman
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tye
|Kemp
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Luke
|Kennedy
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Ben
|Kennedy
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Cooper
|Keogh
|Coburg (VFL)
|Doug
|Kerr
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Liam
|Kershaw
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Edward
|King
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Nash
|King
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Michael
|Kiraly
|Essendon (VFL)
|Mitchell
|Kirkwood-Scott
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|James
|Knapton
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Max
|Knobel
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Indhi
|Kotzur
|Wodonga Raiders Football Club
|Josh
|Kovacs
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Nathan
|Kreuger
|Collingwood (AFL Mens)
|Jared
|Kuhl
|South Gambier Football Club
|Ajang
|Kuol mun
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Jayden
|Lacquiere
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sean
|Lai
|Cheltenham Football Club
|Joshua
|Lai
|Cheltenham Football Club
|Campbell
|Lake
|Labrador AFC
|Samuel
|Lalor
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jy
|Lambley
|Parkside
|Ryan
|Lane-Ellis
|Central District (SANFL Wheelchair)
|Harvey
|Langford
|Mornington Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Jett
|Latchford
|South Croydon (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Luke
|Lawrence
|North Adelaide
|Harry
|Lawson
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Kristian
|Lawson
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Lazzaro
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Riley
|Leedham
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Ashton
|Leeming
|Hermit Park AFC - Juniors
|Freddie
|Leeton
|Old Scotch
|Jack
|Lefroy
|Kangaroo Flat Football &Netball Club
|Thomas
|Legudi
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Blake
|Leidler
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Benjamin
|Lenarduzzi
|St George Dragons
|Jai
|Lever
|Point Cook
|Michael
|Lewis
|Carlton (VFL)
|Tom
|Lewis
|Sturt
|Toby
|Liddelow
|Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
|Samuel
|Linder
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Xavier
|Lindsay
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Connor
|Ling
|Glenorchy District Football Club (TSL) Tas
|matthew
|Ling
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Liam
|Ling
|Glenorchy District Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Shay
|Linke
|Tanunda
|Brinn
|Little
|Central District
|Mitchell
|Lloyd
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Zaydyn
|Lockwood
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Taj
|Logan
|Diamond Creek (NFNL)
|Jacob
|Lohmann
|Brisbane
|Leonardo
|Lombard
|Coles Healthy Kicks - Holiday Program (QLD)
|Jedd
|Longmire
|Corowa Rutherglen Football Club
|West
|Love
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Archie
|Lovelock
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Oliver
|Lowe
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Baynen
|Lowe
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Sam
|Lowson
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Daniel
|Lowther
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Hamish
|Lucas
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Thomas
|Luck
|WALLAROO
|James
|Lugsdin
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Jordan
|Lukac
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Conor
|Lynch
|St Kevins OB (VAFA)
|Kobi
|Lyons
|Wynyard Football Club (NWFL)
|Seth
|Macdonald
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Nicholas
|MacDonald Girolami
|Richmond (VFL)
|Ewan
|Mackinlay
|North Adelaide
|Remy
|Maclean
|East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Hamish
|Macmillan
|St Marys Salesian
|Darcy
|Macpherson
|Gold Coast Suns (NEAFL)
|Harrison
|Macreadie
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Loch
|Mactaggart
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ned
|Maginness
|Old Scotch
|Jaiden
|Magor
|Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
|Jasper
|Maher
|Sturt
|Zavier
|Maher
|Carlton (VFL)
|Elliot
|Mahoney
|St Kevins OB (VAFA)
|Max
|Mahoney
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Harry
|Mahoney
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Jack
|Mahony
|Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
|Brody
|Mair
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Cody
|Maloney
|Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
|Marcus
|Mangion
|Sunshine
|Jack
|Manly
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Archi
|Manton
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Max
|Mapley
|Clarence Football Club (TSL) Tas
|Christian
|Mardini
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Anthony
|Marek
|Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Oleg
|Markov
|Collingwood (AFL Mens)
|Isaiah
|MARKOVSKY
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Marriner
|Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Sam
|Marshall
|Old Melburnians
|Kaiden
|Marshall
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Kyle
|Marshall
|Mclaren (Great Southern Football League (SA)) 2
|Charlie
|Martin
|Sawtell Toormina Saints
|chase
|martin
|Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC (AFL Wide Bay)
|Chayse
|Martinson
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Maruff
|Carlton (VFL)
|Riley
|Mason
|Seymour Football Netball Club Inc
|Keighton
|Matofai-Forbes
|Keilor (EDFL)
|Tyson
|Matthews
|Bairnsdale Football Netball Club
|Khalen
|Matthews
|North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
|Tyson
|Mattiazzo
|Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
|Jayden
|Matz
|Central District
|Bailey
|Maxwell
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Archer
|May
|Richmond (VFL)
|Riley
|Mayfield
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Mcandrew
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|lachie
|mcarthur
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Connor
|Mccafferty
|Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Tom
|McCallum
|Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
|Ayden
|McCarroll
|Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|Aiden
|McCarthy
|Beaumaris FC (VAFA)
|Tadhg
|McCarthy
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Curtis
|McCarthy
|Noosa AFC
|Charles
|McCartin
|Lorne
|Cooper
|McClennan
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Billy
|McCormack
|Central District
|Colby
|McDonald
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sam
|McDonald
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Bradley
|McDonald
|Maroochydore AFC
|Fergus
|McFadyen
|Wilston Grange AFC
|William
|Mcfawn
|Greensborough
|Billy
|McGee Galimberti
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Ben
|McGlade
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Zac
|McGown
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Matt
|McGuinness
|Southport (VFL)
|Lucas
|McInerney
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Zac
|McInnes
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|McKay
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Thomas
|McKay
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Quinn
|McKay
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Matthew
|McKenzie
|North Adelaide
|Bailey
|Mckenzie
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jett
|McLaughlan
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|James
|McLaughlin
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Brodie
|McLaughlin
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Brodie
|McLean
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|McLean
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Jez
|McLennan
|Central District
|Liam
|McMahon
|Carlton (VFL)
|Jack
|McMahon
|Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)
|Jake
|McMillan
|Wantirna South (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Sonny
|McMillan
|Phillip Island Football Club
|Anders
|McShane
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Ricky
|Mentha
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Oscar
|Merrett
|Sturt (SANFL Wheelchair)
|James
|Meszaros
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Carter
|Michael
|Bribie Island JAFC* (AFL Brisbane Juniors)
|Jack
|Michalanney
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Jess
|Mildenhall
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Zai
|Millane
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Isaiah
|Miller
|Rostrevor College
|Tiernan
|Miller
|Billabong Crows
|Aiden
|Mills
|Carlton (VFL)
|Jeromos
|Mills-Vasas
|St George Dragons
|Alex
|Mirkov
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Phillip
|Moimoi
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Jacob
|Molier
|Sturt
|Diesel
|Moloney
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Maximus
|Monaghan
|Central District
|Lachlan
|Monteath
|Essendon (VFL)
|Rhett
|Montgomerie
|Central District
|Louie
|Montgomery
|Glenunga Juniors
|Jamie
|Mooney
|Collingullie Wagga Demons FNC (Seniors)
|Jackson
|Mooney
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Hunter
|Moore
|Maroochydore AFC
|Cooper
|Moore
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Christian
|Moraes
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Oliver
|Moran
|Frankston (VFL)
|Logan
|Morey
|Yarrawonga Football Netball Club
|Bailey
|Morgan
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oliver
|Morris
|Sandhurst Football Netball Club
|Angus
|Morrison
|St Josephs (AFL Barwon FNL)
|Angus
|Motherwell
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Arie
|Motta
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Aris
|Moustakas
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Ben
|Moyle
|Old Xaverians
|Noah
|Mraz
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Ryan
|Muir
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Jay
|Mullins
|Adelaide University (Adelaide Footy League)
|Nicholas
|Multari
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Anthony
|Munkara
|Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
|Oliver
|Munro
|Seymour Football Netball Club Inc
|Joshua
|Murphy
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Hamish
|Murphy
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Thomas
|Murphy
|Frankston (VFL)
|Tobyn
|Murray
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Jackson
|Muscillo
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Myers
|Maryborough Football Netball Club
|Amin
|Naim
|Essendon (VFL)
|Caleb
|Nancarrow
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Luke
|Nelson
|Carlton (VFL)
|Matthew
|Nelson
|Frankston (VFL)
|Tore
|Nelson
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jacob
|Newton
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Nicholas
|Newton
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Jayden
|Nguyen
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Nicholls
|Central District
|Mackenzie
|Nield
|Christies Beach (Southern Football League (SA))
|James
|Noack
|Central District
|Olivier
|Northam
|St Josephs (AFL Barwon FNL)
|Cam
|Nyko
|Essendon (VFL)
|Bigoa
|Nyuon
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Ben
|O'Brien
|Broadbeach AFC
|Matthew
|O'Brien
|St Pauls McKinnon Football Netball Club
|William
|O'Brien
|Barossa District Football & Netball club
|Harry
|O'Farrell
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Tarkyn
|O'Leary
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Xavier
|O'Neill
|Essendon (VFL)
|Finn
|O'Sullivan
|Koroit Football Netball Club Inc
|Jack
|O'Sullivan
|Old Xaverians
|Jack
|Oates
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Hewago
|Oea
|Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
|Harrison
|Oliver
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Stanley
|Omondi
|Somerville Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Charlie
|Orchard
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Haris
|Orfanos
|Ormond AFC
|Daniel
|Orgill
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Riley
|Ormerod
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Adam
|Osbourne
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Ough
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Cameron
|Owen
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Gus
|Papal
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Brandan
|Parfitt
|Geelong (AFL Mens)
|Dominic
|Parisi
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Matthew
|Parker
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Joel
|Parker
|Phantoms Football Club
|Luke
|Parks
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Patrick
|Parnell
|Adelaide Crows (AFL Mens)
|Ben
|Paton
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Zach
|Pattison
|Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Will
|Patton
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Cohen
|paul
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Declan
|Pauline
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jaelen
|pavlidis
|Werribee (VFL)
|Jye
|Peacock
|Mooroolbark (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Matthew
|Pearce
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Luka
|Pecer
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Ollie
|Pecher
|Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Elwood
|Peckett
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Rye
|Penny
|Bacchus Marsh Football & Netball Club Inc
|Flynn
|Penry
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Peris
|Essendon (VFL)
|Max
|Pescud
|Southport (NEAFL)
|Darcy
|Petersen
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Erik
|Peterson
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jovan
|Petric
|Williamstown (VFL)
|William
|Pewtress
|Collegians (VAFA)
|Kye
|Pfrengle
|North Adelaide
|Nathan
|philactides
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Angus
|Phillips
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Ethan
|Phillips
|Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
|Sam
|Phillips
|Old Trinity Grammarians
|Caidan
|Phillips
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Stirling
|Phipps-Parsons
|Old Xaverians
|Jermaine
|Pickett
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hunter
|Pickett
|North Adelaide
|Joe
|Pike
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Toby
|Pink
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Luke
|Pirlot
|Evandale (NTFA)
|Hudson
|Pivac
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Mitchell
|Podhajski
|Coburg (VFL)
|Harrison
|Podmore Taylor
|Sydney University
|jay
|Polkinghorne
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Oliver
|Poole
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Alex
|Pope
|Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
|Callum
|Porter
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Dayne
|Posthuma
|Central District
|Oliver
|Poulson
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Elliot
|Power
|Old Scotch
|Core
|Preston
|Werribee (VFL)
|Braydon
|Preuss
|GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
|Liam
|Prior
|Katandra Football Netball Club Inc (PDFNL)
|Ripley
|Pritchard
|Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Logan
|Prout
|Carlton (VFL)
|Liam
|Puncher
|Sturt
|Luke
|Pynes
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Luke
|Quaynor
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Nicholas
|Quigg
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Sebastian
|Quirk
|Frankston (VFL)
|Joshua
|Ralph
|UTS Australian Football Club
|Nash
|Ramage
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Harrison
|Ramm
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Heath
|Ramshaw
|Carlton (VFL)
|Laird
|Ramshaw
|Fitzroy FC
|Wil
|Rantall
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Massimo
|Raso
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|Ravenhill
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Muoteer
|Reech
|AFL Barwon - Come & PLAY
|Bailey
|Reeves
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Murphy
|Reid
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Reidy
|Frankston (VFL)
|Ned
|Reiger
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Patrick
|Retschko
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Osca
|Riccardi
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Billy
|Richardson
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Charlie
|Richardson
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Aiden
|Riddle
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Max
|Rider
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Jack
|Riding
|Werribee (VFL)
|Kurtis
|Ridley
|Sturt
|Jez
|Rigoni
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Flynn
|Riley
|Montmorency
|Lewis
|Robbins
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Deian
|Roberts
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Nicholas
|Robinson
|Ballarat Football Netball Club
|Lachlan
|Roe
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Gary
|Rohan
|Geelong (AFL Mens)
|Max
|Rohr
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harrison
|Ronchi
|Maroochydore AFC
|Max
|Roney
|Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
|Tallan
|Rosenzweig
|Central District
|Fraser
|Rosman
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Troydan
|Ross
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Kaleel
|Ross
|South Adelaide
|Marco
|Rossmann
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Charlie
|Rowe
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Rozenes
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Goanar
|Ruach
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Trey
|Ruscoe
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cody
|Ryan
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Mitchell
|Ryan
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Harry
|Ryan
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Ryan
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Beau
|Ryan
|Central District
|Kobe
|Ryan
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Tom
|Ryan
|Port Macquarie Seniors
|Koben
|Ryan
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Ryan
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Jak
|Ryan
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Kelsey
|Rypstra
|North Adelaide
|Nick
|Sadler
|Sturt
|Patrick
|Said
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Sammartino
|Banyule Football Club
|Koen
|Sanchez
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kyelan
|Sanders
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Joshua
|Sanders
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Tarik
|Sauer
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Jack
|Saunders
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Harry
|Saunders
|Willunga (Great Southern Football League (SA)) 2
|Hamish
|Saunders
|Belconnen Magpies - Senior
|Jackson
|Savage
|North Adelaide
|Galen
|Savigni
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Sawkins
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Connor
|Scandrett
|Traralgon Football Netball Club
|Lachlan
|Scannell
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Mitchell
|Schofield
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Zachary
|Schwarz
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL Wheelchair)
|Zac
|Schwarz
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Angus
|Scoble
|Tongala Football & Netball Club Inc
|Elijah
|Scoble
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harry
|Scott
|Richmond (VFL)
|Noah
|Scott
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Daniel
|Scott
|Geelong Amateur
|Darby
|Scott
|Aberfeldie (EDFL)
|luke
|scott
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Thomas
|Scully
|Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
|Anthony
|Seaton
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Caylon
|Seelander
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Benjamin
|Seers
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Tyler
|Sellers
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Liam
|Serong
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jack
|Sexton
|Southport (VFL)
|Felix
|Seymour
|East Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|James
|Shacklock
|Donvale (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jobe
|Shanahan
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Will
|Shaw
|Deniliquin Football and Netball Club
|Marc
|Sheather
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Jacob
|Sheean
|South Adelaide
|Daniel
|Shepherd
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|josh
|shepherd
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Kobe
|Shipp
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Sonny
|Siano
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Riley
|Simmons
|Devon Meadows Football Netball Club
|Blake
|Simondson
|South Belgrave (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Lochlainn
|Simpson
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Thomas
|Sims
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Ashton
|Sinn
|North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jack
|Skinner
|Colac Imperials
|Luca
|Slade
|Sturt
|Zane
|Slatter
|Ulverstone Football Club (NWFL)
|Oskar
|Smartt
|Essendon (VFL)
|Josh
|Smillie
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Jagga
|Smith
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Smith
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Logan
|Smith
|Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior
|Evan
|Smith
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Flynn
|Smith
|South Croydon (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jake
|Smith
|Werribee (VFL)
|Tom
|Smith
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Connor
|Smith
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Daniel
|Snell
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Brodie
|Snooks
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|Snowball
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Harshul
|Sodhi
|Northcote Park
|Harley
|Sparks
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Baylin
|Spencer
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Phoenix
|Spicer
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Zac
|Sprigg
|Mukinbudin
|Tyson
|Sruk
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Ethan
|Stanley
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Taj
|Stanley
|Southern Districts (NTFL)
|Thomas
|Stapleton
|Parkside
|Roan
|Steele
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Andreas
|Stefanakis
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Cooper
|Stephens
|Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
|Dakota
|Sterzl
|South Adelaide
|Bode
|Stevens
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Thomas
|Stevens
|North Adelaide
|River
|Stevens
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Archie
|Stevens
|Carlton (VFL)
|Declan
|Stevenson
|Sandhurst Football Netball Club
|Max
|Stobie
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Street
|Richmond (VFL)
|Taylem
|Stubbs
|Rovers (Central Australian Football League)
|gabriel
|stumpf
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Ryan
|Sturgess
|Coburg (VFL)
|Adem
|Sulemani
|Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
|Harry
|Sullivan
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Nathaniel
|Sulzberger
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Brock
|Summerhayes
|Edenhope-Apsley Football Netball Club
|Alex
|Swinnerton
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Joel
|Szczesny
|Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
|Frank
|Szekely
|North Adelaide
|Cody
|Szust
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Mitchell
|Szybkowski
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Mahmoud
|Taha
|Essendon (VFL)
|Tom
|Tasker
|North Adelaide
|Will
|Tasker
|North Adelaide
|Alix
|Tauru
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Curtis
|Taylor
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Aaron
|Taylor
|Ormond AFC
|Joshua
|Taylor-Thorpe
|North Fremantle (Perth Football League)
|Benjamin
|Thomas
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Beau
|Thomas`
|Central District
|Jack
|Thompson
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Nick
|Thompson
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Thorpe
|Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jonathan
|Tomasiello
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Hugh
|Toner
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Toner
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Samuel
|Toner
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Josh
|Tovey
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Lucas
|Tovey
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Jai
|Townsend
|Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Luke
|Trainor
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Tobie
|Travaglia
|Sandhurst Football Netball Club
|Zach
|Travers
|AFL South East (AFL Vic Metro Rep Games)
|Corey
|Tregenza
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cooper
|Trembath
|Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Hugh
|Trigg
|North Ballarat Football Netball Club
|Joel
|Trudgeon
|Coburg (VFL)
|Clay
|Tucker
|Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
|Scott
|Tuia
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Noah
|Tullio
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Henry
|Turner
|North Adelaide
|Izaak
|Twelftree conor
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Josh
|Twite
|Traralgon Football Netball Club
|Rhys
|Unwin
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Urquhart
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jarrah
|Uwland
|Burleigh AFC
|Ryan
|Valentine
|Coburg (VFL)
|Oscar
|Van Dam
|North Launceston Football Club Inc (TSL) Tas
|Angus
|Van Den Berg
|Central District
|Austin
|Van Der Struyf
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|James
|Van Es
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Sam
|van Rooyen
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Alex
|van Wyk
|North Adelaide
|Lucas
|Vassis
|Vermont (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jean-Luc
|Velissaris
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|William
|Verrell
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Vesely
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Cooper
|Vickery
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Voss
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Tommy
|Vrkic
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Tristen
|Waack
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Zac
|Walker
|Phillip Island Football Club
|Koopa
|Walsh
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Samuel
|Waltham
|Sturt
|Tex
|Wanganeen
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Oliver
|Warburton
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Lane
|Ward
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Cooper
|Ward-Devlyn
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Harry
|Warfe
|Omeo-Benambra Football Netball club
|ashton
|warner
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Robert
|Warrell
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jordan
|Waters
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Watkins
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Blake
|Watson
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Archie
|Watt
|Kyabram Football & Netball Club
|Josh
|Watters
|Coolangatta Tweed AFC
|Liam
|Webb
|Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Patrick
|Weckert
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Darcy
|Weeks
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Jacob
|Wehr
|GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
|Connor
|Weidemann
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Tyler
|Welsh
|Adelaide Football Club
|Thomas
|Wenzel
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Cameron
|West
|Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Charlie
|West
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Tom
|Wheaton
|South Adelaide
|James
|White
|Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
|Will
|White
|Carlton (VFL)
|Hugh
|White
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Riley
|White
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Malachi
|White
|North Ballarat Football Netball Club
|Matt
|Whitlock
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Whitlock
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Cooper
|Whyte
|Werribee (VFL)
|Samuel
|Wicks
|Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
|Eamon
|Wilkinson
|South Adelaide
|Ethan
|Williams
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Lennox
|Williams
|West Preston-Lakeside Football Club
|Nick
|Williams
|Southport (VFL)
|Zane
|Williams
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Jai
|Williams
|Woodside & District Football & Netball Club inc
|Conor
|Willis
|Collingwood (VFL)
|James
|Willis
|Geelong (AFL Mens)
|Brodie
|Wills
|Central District
|Lachlan
|Wilson
|Poowong Football & Netball Club
|Lachlan
|Wilson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Luke
|Wilson
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Blair
|Wilson
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|Wilson
|Brunswick Football Club
|Darby
|Wilson
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|isiah
|winder
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kai
|Windsor
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Hayden
|Windsor
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ethan
|Winterton
|Beaconsfield Football Club (EFNL)
|Hughen
|Wissman
|North Adelaide
|Oliver
|Withers
|Belconnen Magpies - Senior
|Oscar
|Wood
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Daniel
|Wood
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Boyd
|Woodcock
|Southport (VFL)
|jack
|wooden
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Josh
|Woods
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Sam
|Woodward
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jake
|Woodward
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Lincoln
|Wright
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Ashton
|Wright
|Maffra Football Netball Club
|Wal
|Wuol
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Max
|Yeoland
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|levi
|young
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Noah
|Yze
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Cameron
|Zani
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Adam
|Zimmermann
|La Trobe University AFC