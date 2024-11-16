Don't miss Gettable Draft Countdown, bringing you all the latest news, interviews and more, starting on Monday

L-R: Jason Taylor, Will Thursfield, Sid Draper. Pictures: AFL Photos

GET ALL the latest draft news with a massive start to the Gettable Draft Countdown show on Monday.

Gettable Draft Countdown will run live from 9am-11am AEDT on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and later be available for download on podcast and to watch as a replay.

The Demons will be among the big players on the first night of the draft, with Melbourne recruiting boss Jason Taylor to join Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge to chat through the club’s plans at picks No.5 and 9 to kickstart a huge draft week on AFL.com.au.

North Melbourne recruiting manager Will Thursfield, St Kilda general manager of football Dave Misson, Brisbane recruiting boss Steve Conole and gun South Adelaide midfield prospect Sid Draper will also join the show across Monday morning.

The Kangas (pick No.2) and the Saints (picks No.7 and 8) will both have a big say in the draft’s first round, while the Lions will play the waiting game to match bids on father-son jet Levi Ashcroft and Academy gun Sam Marshall.

The team will also have all the latest draft news on Monday ahead of the release of Cal’s Phantom Draft.

The Gettable Draft Countdown show will run across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leading into the draft, interviewing coaches, recruiters, draftees, list managers, agents, football bosses and more to provide the latest news ahead of the big night.

Then, on Wednesday night, AFL.com.au will provide full draft coverage live as it happens to breakdown who is going where, what will happen next, and analyse the draft guns your club has just recruited on Draft Night Live.

GETTABLE DRAFT COUNTDOWN – MONDAY

9.15AM AEDT: Will Thursfield (North Melbourne recruiting manager)

9.30AM AEDT: Dave Misson (St Kilda general manager of football)

9.45AM AEDT: Steve Conole (Brisbane recruiting manager)

10.30AM AEDT: Sid Draper (South Adelaide midfielder)

10.45AM AEDT: Jason Taylor (Melbourne recruiting manager)

The full show will be available later in the day for replay and to download on all podcast platforms.