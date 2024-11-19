Don't miss the final day of Gettable Draft Countdown, bringing you all the latest news, interviews and more

On Wednesday's episode, the potential No.1 and No.2 picks joined Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge at the desk, with Sam Lalor and Finn O'Sullivan discussing their year and the potential of being taken inside the opening two selections.

Josh Smillie and Xavier Lindsay also loom as top-10 picks and joined the show to chat through where they could go, and reviewed their seasons, along with their player managers Max Hayes and Dylan Hodge from TGI.

Adelaide recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie analysed the club's plans at the No.4 pick, while the Whitlock twins – Jack and Matt – discussed where they could be heading and how they shape up as key-position prospects at AFL level.

Likely top-five picks Harvey Langford and Levi Ashcroft finished off the show, while player agent Dave Trotter from Hemisphere Management Group also joined the Gettable desk for some insight into a few of his clients' likely landing spots.

