NT product who spent three years on Gold Coast's list to get shot at West Coast list spot

Sandy Brock at Gold Coast training in May 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has invited delisted Gold Coast defender Sandy Brock to train with Andrew McQualter’s squad during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 21-year-old spent three years on the Suns’ rookie list without playing a game before being one of eight Gold Coast players to be delisted at the end of the season.

Brock was signed by Gold Coast at the end of 2021 via its partnership with the Northern Territory.

The Palmerston product played 18 games in the VFL in 2024 for a total of 59 across his third seasons in Carrara.

Brock spent 2021 playing for Peel Thunder in the WAFL, where he started the season in the reserves before playing 10 games at senior level.

The 198cm is now heading back to Perth to try and land another shot in the AFL.

West Coast has been looking for extra key defensive depth, considering delisted Hawthorn pair Denver Grainger-Barras and Ethan Phillips, as well as ex-Power backman Tom Clurey.

The Eagles’ first-to-fourth-year players started pre-season training last week, with the rest of the group due back on Monday.