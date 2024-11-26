Check out how many games of experience your club has lost heading into the 2025 campaign

Richmond retirees Dylan Grimes, Marlion Pickett and Dustin Martin pose for a photo during the round 24 match against Gold Coast on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is well and truly in rebuild mode with the Tigers topping the list for most AFL games experience lost heading into the 2025 season.

The Tigers acquired a tremendous draft hand, taking seven picks in the first 28, after an off-season of change.

Richmond has seen close to 1300 games of AFL experience leave the club, most notably in the departures of the great Dustin Martin (302) and fellow three-time premiership player Dylan Grimes (234).

Daniel Rioli (183), Shai Bolton (135), Jack Graham (131) and Liam Baker (128) left in trades or as free agents, meaning the Tigers saw 1267 AFL games depart.

It is the second straight year in which Richmond has lost more than 1000 games of AFL experience.

The only other club to embark on a similar path is West Coast, which has lost 1049 games of experience this off-season.

While Andrew Gaff (280) retired, Jack Darling (298) and Tom Barrass (150) moved to North Melbourne and Hawthorn respectively.

Melbourne and Gold Coast are the other clubs to see more than 1000 games exit this off-season, although for the Demons that tally includes Angus Brayshaw (167), who retired in February.

For the second straight year, Collingwood (233) and Hawthorn (254) have lost the fewest games experience.

With Tim Membrey (179), Dan Houston (168) and Harry Perryman (129) arriving at the Magpies, they are one of three clubs to gain more experience than they lost.

The arrivals of Barrass and Josh Battle (123) means the Hawks are another, alongside the Kangaroos, who added veterans Darling and Luke Parker (293), as well as Caleb Daniel (192).