Changkuoth Jiath impresses on the first day of Hawthorn's pre-season, while recruits Josh Battle and Tom Barrass join in

Changkuoth Jiath during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park, April 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CHANGKUOTH Jiath has produced a strong return to training by winning Hawthorn’s first fitness test of the pre-season, while off-season signings Tom Barrass and Josh Battle were amongst a large group of senior players to be back on deck early.

Jiath endured another challenging season on the injury front, missing the first 10 rounds of the season due to hamstring and quad strains, before a calf issue in August ultimately cost him his spot in the 23 in September.

The 25-year-old managed only 11 senior appearances in 2024 but made a strong impression on day one of pre-season, holding off Josh Ward and Finn Maginness in the six-minute run test, with Karl Amon and Sam Butler the two standouts in the second group.

"'CJ' is an unreal athlete. To see him firing and moving well is key and key for us as a team as well," Hawthorn star Jai Newcombe said on Monday.

"It shows his mental resilience; he has had a rough trot the last couple of years being out. The more confidence and continuity he can get over this period, it is going to pay massive dividends this year."

Changkuoth Jiath at Hawthorn training on November 25, 2024. Picture: X / @HawthornFC

Endurance machine Josh Weddle didn’t test due to illness, but Butler stood out after recovering from the horrific broken leg he sustained while playing for Box Hill at the end of April.

Hawthorn's full list is mandated to return next Monday, but Barrass and Battle trained for the first time as Hawks in drizzly conditions at Waverley Park.

After moving from West Coast minutes before the trade deadline last month, Barrass completed a running session with captain James Sicily, who is still recovering from the shoulder reconstruction he underwent in October.

Tom Barrass at Hawthorn training on November 25, 2024. Picture: X / @HawthornFC

"[They are] quality people and quality players as well. I've spent some time with Josh already and I can feel they are going to fit in seamlessly, which is great," Newcombe said.

"They had no issues today, boys are already getting around them, making them feel welcome. We're very excited to have them here."

Mitch Lewis and James Blanck joined the star defenders as they continue to increase their workloads after undergoing knee reconstructions earlier this year. Both are targeting returns midway through next season.

Will Day completed most of the session after requiring surgery in September to repair the complex collarbone injury he suffered back in round 23. The 2023 best and fairest winner is scheduled to return to full contact training after Christmas.

Newcombe travelled to the United States for the camp in Dallas after winning his first Peter Crimmins Medal last month, before spending a week in New Zealand with Sam Mitchell, Kade Simpson, David Mackay, Day and new teammate Battle.

Josh Battle at Hawthorn training on November 25, 2024. Picture: X / @HawthornFC

"It was a great experience for all of us to get over there and spend some time together and basically follow an NFL program for a few weeks," he said.

"Speed and power are a big part of their game, and I know personally for myself, it's also a big part of what I need in the midfield. So minor things here and there, minor drills to try to implement to get the best out of myself and get the best out of each other."

After being re-listed on Friday via the pre-season draft, Jack Gunston was out on the track on Monday morning, while veteran teammate Luke Breust trained indoors.

Jack Ginnivan and Nick Watson ensured day one of pre-season included a moment of 'Hokball' energy, with the group singing a song in a huddle between drills, much to the amusement of a dozen supporters who braved the unpredictable weather to observe the start of the 2025 campaign.

Hawthorn’s two draftees from last Thursday night – Noah Mraz (pick No. 35) and Next Generation Academy graduate Cody Anderson (pick No.64) – both trained for the first time after being picked in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft.