Finn Maginness celebrates after Hawthorn's win over Collingwood at the MCG in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN midfielder Finn Maginness has been rewarded for his loyalty during the trade period, earning a two-year contract extension.

Essendon had attempted to prise Maginness out of Waverley Park in October, but the father-son recruit opted to remain at the Hawks.

Now the 23-year-old has signed a new deal that ties him to the club until the end of 2027.

Finn Maginness in action during the 2024 semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Maginness has spent the past two seasons on the fringe of Sam Mitchell's best 23, adding 13 senior appearances in 2024 to take him to 45 games since arriving at the club via pick No.29 in the 2019 draft.

The third-generation Hawk spent a two-month block at Box Hill in the middle of winter before returning for the final three games of the season, including both finals in Hawthorn's first taste of September action since 2018.

Maginness produced one of his best performances of the season in the three-point semi-final loss to Port Adelaide, finishing with 22 touches at Adelaide Oval to build momentum into next year.

The Victorian made a strong impression on day one of Hawthorn's pre-season, finishing third behind Changkuoth Jiath and Josh Ward in the six-minute run test on Monday morning.

Hawthorn's two off-season acquisitions – Tom Barrass and Josh Battle – trained for the first time after moving clubs in October.

Both players selected in last Thursday night's Telstra AFL Draft – Noah Mraz and Cody Anderson – also hit the track in drizzly conditions at Waverley Park.