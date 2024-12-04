Nick Watson says Hawthorn is looking to build a platform for sustained success after a breakout 2024 season

Nick Watson and Connor Macdonald celebrate a goal during Hawthorn's semi-final against Port Adelaide in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN might have been the surprise packets of the 2024 season, but the Hawks are out to prove that this year's campaign was no fluke.

After a barnstorming season where they returned to finals action for the first time since 2018, the Hawks are looking to ensure that 2024 becomes a platform for a sustained period of success.

All players are back on deck and are ready to attack a huge pre-season.

"All the boys are back now which is good, we're all loving being back, and we've all got that hunger to try and go one better next year," Nick Watson told reporters on Wednesday.

"We had a strong year last year, but we're not satisfied yet. We've all got that hunger and desire to go one better and that all starts now, the hard work."

Watson was limited to 18 games of a possible 25 games in 2024 as he dealt with an array of niggles, but the small forward hopes that he can have an injury-free run in 2025.

"To play consistent and injury free. I obviously had a few hiccups during my first season, so just to improve on that," he said.

Young gun Calsher Dear said the side had come back in great shape ready to attack 2025.

"Everyone coming back for pre-season has been unreal, we're still smashing records from last year, so we've had a big off-season and are definitely taking the right steps to get better," he said.

"A big goal of mine is to run out games and play consistent footy … I want to make the biggest impact I can every game."

The Hawks have been bolstered by the inclusion of defensive duo Tom Barrass and Josh Battle over the off-season, giving coach Sam Mitchell plenty of options and the ability to spin the magnets.

Dear is looking forward to the opportunity to work alongside the duo, something that will hopefully fast-track his development.

"They're two of the best defenders in the League and playing against them every day, every week is just going to help us get better as a forward line and also them as a backline," Dear said.

"They're great people too and they’re fitting in so nicely."

As a result of Hawthorn's rise in 2024, Mitchell's troops will feature nine times under lights within the first 15 games of next year.

Both Watson and Dear are looking forward to the prime time exposure, highlighting two games in particular.

"I’m looking forward to Opening Round. I think after we have a massive pre-season this year and going in there's going to be a lot more pressure on us next year," Dear said.

"I think that week we'll show that we can really handle it if we can come out with a bang and play our best footy."

Watson is looking forward to a spicy clash against Port Adelaide, the side that bundled the Hawks out of the finals in 2024.

There was extra drama at the end of that clash, as Power coach Ken Hinkley and Hawks duo James Sicily and Jack Ginnivan had a post-match war of words.

"That Gather Round clash against Port Adelaide will be pretty good, I'm keen for that. What they did to us last year, I think everyone's pretty keen to get a bit of revenge for that," Watson said.

