Tim Membrey at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the more unique groups of players in the VFL/AFL could welcome a new member in 2025, while a handful of under-the-radar signings are set to be the newest additions to the three-club club.

Veteran ruck Tom Campbell, who joined Melbourne as an unrestricted free agent in October, could become just the fourth player this century to play for four AFL clubs.

Having previously played at the Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne and St Kilda for a total of just 58 AFL games across 13 seasons, Campbell will play at his fourth club if he breaks through for a Demons debut in 2025.

A total of 30 players have played at four clubs in VFL/AFL history, but just 13 have played in the AFL era (since 1990) and the careers of just three - Tom Hickey, Jacob Townsend and Ben Hudson - have come this century.

Just three players in VFL/AFL history - Les Abbott, Les Hughson and Dale Kickett - have played for five clubs.

While Campbell could join the four-club club in 2025, six others could join the three-club club after making off-season moves of their own.

Jake Stringer's trade to Greater Western Sydney followed his stints at the Bulldogs and Essendon, while Matt Kennedy moved to the Bulldogs on the final day of the trade period having previously played at the Giants and Carlton.

Jake Stringer during Greater Western Sydney's training session on December 2, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The move of Rory Atkins to Port Adelaide, which was part of a four-player mega trade, came after he had stints at Adelaide and Gold Coast.

And three players who moved as delisted free agents after the trade period would also join the three-club club if they play this year. Jack Martin has joined Geelong after stints at Gold Coast and Carlton, Tim Membrey is a Magpie after previously playing at Sydney and St Kilda, and Quinton Narkle has moved to Fremantle after his time at Geelong and the Power.

Swans defender Joel Hamling is an interesting case; he is yet to officially join the three-club club despite being listed at four clubs during his career. The 31-year-old played for the Bulldogs and Fremantle after he was initially drafted by Geelong, where he didn't play a senior game. Hamling joined Sydney last year, but is also yet to play a senior game at the Swans.

Tom Campbell is unveiled as a Melbourne player on October 11, 2024. Picture: Melbourne FC

Heading into the 2025 season, there are 19 players who have played AFL games for at least three clubs, including Campbell.

Five members of the three-club club either retired or were delisted this year: Hugh Greenwood, Jarryd Lyons, Braydon Preuss, Josh Schache and Alex Keath (who was listed by the Suns but did not play a game).

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player

First club

Second club

Third club

Blake Acres

St Kilda

Fremantle

Carlton

Taylor Adams

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Sydney

James Aish

Brisbane

Collingwood

Fremantle

Rory Atkins**

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide*

Mabior Chol

Richmond

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Billy Frampton

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Collingwood

Sam Frost

GWS

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Brodie Grundy

Collingwood

Melbourne

Sydney

Jack Gunston

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Bradley Hill

Hawthorn

Fremantle

St Kilda

Jesse Hogan

Melbourne

Fremantle

GWS

Matt Kennedy**

GWS

Carlton

Western Bulldogs*

Rory Lobb

GWS

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Jack Martin**

Gold Coast

Carlton

Geelong*

Tim Membrey**

Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood*

Tom Mitchell

Sydney

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Jaeger O'Meara

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Quinton Narkle**

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Fremantle*

Adam Saad

Gold Coast

Essendon

Carlton

Will Setterfield

GWS

Carlton

Essendon

Tyson Stengle

Richmond

Adelaide

Geelong

Jake Stringer**

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

GWS*

Adam Treloar

GWS

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Corey Wagner

North Melbourne

Melbourne

Fremantle


The four-club club

Tom Campbell**

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Melbourne*

Joel Hamling

Geelong*

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney*

* Has not played a game for this club
** Players who moved clubs at the end of the 2024 season