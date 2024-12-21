The three-club club could have a handful of new members in 2025

Tim Membrey at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the more unique groups of players in the VFL/AFL could welcome a new member in 2025, while a handful of under-the-radar signings are set to be the newest additions to the three-club club.

Veteran ruck Tom Campbell, who joined Melbourne as an unrestricted free agent in October, could become just the fourth player this century to play for four AFL clubs.

Having previously played at the Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne and St Kilda for a total of just 58 AFL games across 13 seasons, Campbell will play at his fourth club if he breaks through for a Demons debut in 2025.

A total of 30 players have played at four clubs in VFL/AFL history, but just 13 have played in the AFL era (since 1990) and the careers of just three - Tom Hickey, Jacob Townsend and Ben Hudson - have come this century.

Just three players in VFL/AFL history - Les Abbott, Les Hughson and Dale Kickett - have played for five clubs.

While Campbell could join the four-club club in 2025, six others could join the three-club club after making off-season moves of their own.

Jake Stringer's trade to Greater Western Sydney followed his stints at the Bulldogs and Essendon, while Matt Kennedy moved to the Bulldogs on the final day of the trade period having previously played at the Giants and Carlton.

Jake Stringer during Greater Western Sydney's training session on December 2, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The move of Rory Atkins to Port Adelaide, which was part of a four-player mega trade, came after he had stints at Adelaide and Gold Coast.

And three players who moved as delisted free agents after the trade period would also join the three-club club if they play this year. Jack Martin has joined Geelong after stints at Gold Coast and Carlton, Tim Membrey is a Magpie after previously playing at Sydney and St Kilda, and Quinton Narkle has moved to Fremantle after his time at Geelong and the Power.

Swans defender Joel Hamling is an interesting case; he is yet to officially join the three-club club despite being listed at four clubs during his career. The 31-year-old played for the Bulldogs and Fremantle after he was initially drafted by Geelong, where he didn't play a senior game. Hamling joined Sydney last year, but is also yet to play a senior game at the Swans.

Tom Campbell is unveiled as a Melbourne player on October 11, 2024. Picture: Melbourne FC

Heading into the 2025 season, there are 19 players who have played AFL games for at least three clubs, including Campbell.

Five members of the three-club club either retired or were delisted this year: Hugh Greenwood, Jarryd Lyons, Braydon Preuss, Josh Schache and Alex Keath (who was listed by the Suns but did not play a game).

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player First club Second club Third club Blake Acres St Kilda Fremantle Carlton Taylor Adams Greater Western Sydney Collingwood Sydney James Aish Brisbane Collingwood Fremantle Rory Atkins** Adelaide Gold Coast Port Adelaide* Mabior Chol Richmond Gold Coast Hawthorn Billy Frampton Port Adelaide Adelaide Collingwood Sam Frost GWS Melbourne Hawthorn Brodie Grundy Collingwood Melbourne Sydney Jack Gunston Adelaide Hawthorn Brisbane Bradley Hill Hawthorn Fremantle St Kilda Jesse Hogan Melbourne Fremantle GWS Matt Kennedy** GWS Carlton Western Bulldogs* Rory Lobb GWS Fremantle Western Bulldogs Jack Martin** Gold Coast Carlton Geelong* Tim Membrey** Sydney St Kilda Collingwood* Tom Mitchell Sydney Hawthorn Collingwood Jaeger O'Meara Gold Coast Hawthorn Fremantle Quinton Narkle** Geelong Port Adelaide Fremantle* Adam Saad Gold Coast Essendon Carlton Will Setterfield GWS Carlton Essendon Tyson Stengle Richmond Adelaide Geelong Jake Stringer** Western Bulldogs Essendon GWS* Adam Treloar GWS Collingwood Western Bulldogs Corey Wagner North Melbourne Melbourne Fremantle



The four-club club

Tom Campbell** Western Bulldogs North Melbourne St Kilda Melbourne* Joel Hamling Geelong* Western Bulldogs Fremantle Sydney*

* Has not played a game for this club

** Players who moved clubs at the end of the 2024 season