Tom Campbell is the latest member of the AFL's four-club club

Tom Campbell and Tom Hickey contest in the St Kilda v Sydney game, R23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

VETERAN ruck Tom Campbell could become just the fourth player this century to play for four AFL clubs.

Campbell landed at his fourth club on Friday, signed by Melbourne as an unrestricted free agent.

Having previously played at the Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne and St Kilda, Campbell could join a rare club if he plays a senior game at the Demons in 2025.

It will be the 14th year in a row that Campbell has been on an AFL list, but he has played just 58 games in that time.

A total of 30 players have played at four clubs in VFL/AFL history, but just 13 have played in the AFL era (since 1990) and the careers of just three have come this century.

The most recent was former Gold Coast, St Kilda, West Coast and Sydney ruck Tom Hickey, who is the only man to have played at AFL level in four different states.

The only other member of the four-club club in the past decade is Jacob Townsend, who played a total of 62 games at Greater Western Sydney, Richmond, Essendon and Gold Coast.

Jacob Townsend celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG on July 3, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Another ruck, Ben Hudson, played for Adelaide, Bulldogs, Brisbane and Collingwood between 2004 and 2013.

While Campbell's journey has been a unique one, playing at four clubs is still one short of the three players who played at five clubs at VFL/AFL level.

Les Abbott played for Collingwood, Carlton, Richmond, Melbourne and South Melbourne between 1904-12, Les Hughson for Collingwood, Hawthorn, Carlton, St Kilda and Fitzroy between 1927-37, while Dale Kickett played for four clubs in five years - Fitzroy, West Coast, St Kilda and Essendon - between 1990-1994 before spending most of his career at Fremantle.

Dale Kickett celebrates Fremantle's win over West Coast in R21, 2000. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL era (1990-present)

Five-club club

Dale Kickett (1990-2002) - Fitz, WC, StK, Ess, Frem

Four-club club

Brian Wilson (1978-1991) - Foot, NM, Mel, StK

Richard Osborne (1982-1998) - Fitz, Syd, WB, Coll

Mark Athorn (1987-1993) - Foot, Fitz, Syd, Carl

Stuart Wigney (1988-1996) - Foot, Syd, Adel, Rich

Simon Minton-Connell (1989-1998) - Carl, Syd, Haw, WB

Adrian Fletcher (1989-2001) - Geel, StK, BB/BL, Frem

Martin Pike (1993-2005) - Mel, Fitz, NM, BL

Scott Cummings (1994-2002) - Ess, PA, WC, Coll

Justin Murphy (1994-2005) - Rich, Carl, Geel, Ess

Ben Hudson (2004-2013) - Ade, WB, BL, Coll

Tom Hickey (2011-2023) - GC, StK, WC, Syd

Jacob Townsend (2012-2021) - GWS, Rich, Ess, GC

VFL era (1896-1989)

Five-club club

Les Abbott (1904-1912) - Coll, Carl, Rich, Melb, SM

Les Hughson (1927-1937) - Coll, Haw, Carl, StK, Fitz

Four-club club

Edward Baker (1920-1934) - Carl, Coll, Geel, Foot

Charlie Anderson (1924-1927) - Carl, SM, Rich, Foot

Lew Sharpe (1926-1934) - StK, Foot, Fitz, Ess

Norm Le Brun (1929-1935) - SM, Ess, Coll, Carl

Frank Kelly (1930-1944) - Coll, Melb, Ess, StK

Dick Chirgwin (1934-1943) - Rich, SM, Foot, NM

George Dougherty (1934-1945) - Carl, Geel, Foot, SM

Alf Clay (1937-1946) - Haw, Foot, Fitz, NM

Vic Nankervis (1941-1946) - Geel, Foot, StK, SM

Allan Davis (1966-1980) - StK, Melb, Ess, Coll

Daryl Cumming (1971-1979) - Rich, Melb, NM, SM

Craig Davis (1973-1988) - Carl, NM, Coll, Syd

Geoff Raines (1976-1989) - Rich, Coll, Ess, BB

Phil Carman (1975-1982) - Coll, Melb, Ess, NM

Peter Francis (1979-1988) - Carl, Fitz, Rich, Ess