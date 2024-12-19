Start playing the official Fantasy game of the AFL now

AFL FANTASY IS OPEN: Register to play now

HAVE you ever wanted to be an AFL coach? Here's your chance!

Fantasy coaches manage a squad throughout the home and away rounds of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season with their team success based on players' actual on-field performances.

Your Fantasy team will accumulate points from Champion Data's official statistics of games each round as you go head-to-head with your mates and people all over the world.

AFL Fantasy is available on web and mobile web and the apps can be downloaded now!

For every kick your player has, they'll get three points. In 2024, Dayne Zorko had the highest average for kicks with 20.7 per game. A tackle gains you four points, helping make Matt Rowell (8.0 per game) an option. Rucks keep their score ticking over with one point for each hitout, with Reilly O'Brien (42.8 per game) leading that stat in 2024.

Stat Description Points Awarded 2024 Leader (Total) Kick 3 Points Errol Gulden Handball 2 Points Tom Green Mark 3 Points Luke Ryan Tackle 4 Points Matt Rowell Free Kick For 1 Point Matt Rowell Free Kick Against -3 Points Tristan Xerri Hitout 1 Point Reilly O'Brien Goal 6 Points Jesse Hogan Behind 1 Point Joe Daniher

Finding players whose game gets stats from the key scoring categories is the key to Fantasy success.

You can follow the fortunes of your team live through the AFL Fantasy website and app as games are playing out in real time. The Match Centre on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App provide up-to-date AFL Fantasy stats as games progress.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It’s a fun way to add to your enjoyment of watching the greatest game on Earth.

With Opening Round back again for 2025, Fantasy looks like it did in 2024 and will be as fun and competitive as ever.

Fantasy Classic

The most popular game is AFL Fantasy Classic. You are given a budget of $17,800,000 to select a squad of 30 players. Last year's No.1 Fantasy player, Rowan Marshall, will set you back $1,201,000 due to his 117.1 average. The cheapest players are draftees and many who are yet to play a game start at $230,000.

Your squad is made up of 22 on-field players who will score points each week. A bench of eight players, of which four are emergencies, can be used if one of your on-field players are out.

Rowan Marshall celebrates a goal for St Kilda against Port Adelaide in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 30 players are made up of eight defenders, 10 midfielders, three rucks, eight forwards and one bench utility who can be chosen from any position.

To fit a team in under the salary cap, you’ll need a mix of some of the cheaper players, discounted gems and premiums to make sure you're getting bang for your buck.

AFL Fantasy will again commence in round one in 2025, a week after Opening Round. Check out the full details, including how Fantasy will play out through the early-season byes, here.

What makes playing AFL Fantasy fun is playing in a league against your mates. You can set up a head-to-head league featuring between four and 20 of your friends or be involved in an open league with unlimited entrants, perfect for large workplaces.

The Andrew Dillon of your group is referred to as the commissioner. They can set your league up, send out invites and let the banter begin.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Fantasy Draft

There are a number of reasons that many leagues are opting to make AFL Fantasy Draft their game of choice among their mates.

In Fantasy Draft, you play against your league mates by holding a draft prior to the season commencing to select your squads. Each coach will take it in turns to make a pick. As soon as a player has been selected, no one else can pick them up. Every team is unique.

So if you're keen on owning Harry Sheezel, the top-scoring defender in 2024, you'll need to get him before your league mates. But once you've got him, he's yours to keep! That is unless someone wants to facilitate a trade for him…

Harry Sheezel handballs during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Draft day is one of the best days on the calendar. Get a crew together and lock in a date to hold your draft. You can host your draft from mid-February.

A significant amount of customisation is available for commissioners to choose from when setting up their league and there are plenty of new features and a new platform. Advanced scoring is a popular feature where you can change the value of points from the traditional scoring system and include other statistics such as spoils, goal assists, contested disposals, effectiveness of disposals, clangers and a whole heap more.

Once your league is set up and you've joined, you can go ahead and compile your rankings in preparation for draft day.

Among the new features of a full rebuild, Leagues can add a flexible (or utility) position to their team structure which allows coaches to select a player from any position. For example, you may choose to have a number of defenders, midfielders, rucks and forwards but open up extra spots which can be filled with players with any position status.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Another feature added in 2021 was Keeper Leagues.

In a Keeper League, coaches can keep players from year-to-year and manage their squad like a list manager. Commissioners can set the number of players you intend to keep ahead of the draft. They will be unavailable to select on draft day.

After your league is regenerated by the commissioner, you'll need to nominate your keepers ahead of draft day later in the pre-season.

Commissioners can regenerate their leagues from last year by clicking on Leagues > Create a League

AFL iD

When registering for AFL Fantasy, you'll be prompted to create a free AFL iD account. AFL iD will become your single login to access a range of AFL digital products and services, with additional features and benefits available in the near future. The sign-up process is fast and easy.

More info is available on afl.com.au/aflid.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.