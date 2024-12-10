Collingwood midfielder Tom Mitchell will spend some time in a moonboot after a bone stress injury

Tom Mitchell during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood at The Gabba in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Tom Mitchell has been dealt another blow, with the ball-magnet suffering a bone stress injury.

Mitchell, 31, was limited to just six games this year after undergoing surgery on his foot.

The Brownlow medallist re-joined training with the main group last week having recovered from plantar fasciitis, but was diagnosed with a bone stress injury after experiencing soreness.

"After building up his loads over the off-season, Tom returned to full training last week, and unfortunately, he felt some soreness in his foot," Collingwood's high performance manager Jarrod Wade said.

"An MRI has confirmed that Tom has a mild second metatarsal bone stress injury and he will spend the next two weeks in a boot before we reassess what the next steps are.

"Tom has shown great resilience over the past 12 months and has always been incredibly diligent and committed to his rehab, so we are confident he will come through this next challenge and return to being a fantastic contributor to our side."

Learn More 29:00

Mitchell helped the Magpies win the 2023 premiership in his first season at the club, after joining from Hawthorn.

The two-time All-Australian's last game of 2024 came against Essendon on Anzac Day.