Liam Henry is helped off the ground during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A TIMELINE for Liam Henry to return to full training at St Kilda is yet to be determined following off-season knee surgery.

Henry went under the knife in September, joining Marcus Windhager, Anthony Caminiti and Rowan Marshall in having an operation at the end of the season.

While Marshall has returned to non-contact training and Windhager and Caminiti are set to join Max King (knee) and Liam Stocker (groin) in full training after Christmas, Henry's return date is not clear.

On Tuesday, the Saints said Henry had "resumed running progressions following off-season knee surgery, however a timeline on his recovery still to be determined".

Liam Henry celebrates during the round 12 match between West Coast and St Kilda at Optus Stadium, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Henry had surgery after suffering a season-ending injury against West Coast in round 19.

The former Docker sustained significant cartilage damage in July, ending his first season at Moorabbin after 12 appearances, following a hamstring injury early in the year.

As reported by AFL.com.au last month, top-10 pick Alix Tauru is expected to start full training in February as he continues to recover from a back injury.

"It's always a challenging time for players waiting to rejoin the main group, especially as a new recruit," Saints footy boss David Misson said.

"We've been really impressed with how Alix has approached his rehabilitation and we'll continue to take a cautious approach to ensure he's ready for a great first season at the Saints."

The rest of St Kilda's injured group is expected to return to full training in January.

Max King during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on November 29, 2024. Picture: St Kilda FC

"It's pleasing to see majority of our sidelined players make strides in their rehabilitations heading into the new year," Misson said.

"For players like Max and Marcus who are now nearing the tail-end of their respective recoveries, we're hopeful they will be able to prepare for 2025 unimpeded to best set themselves up for the upcoming season."

St Kilda will play Port Adelaide in the pre-season AAMI Community Series on March 1 before the premiership opener away to Adelaide on March 16.