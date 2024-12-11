Jordon Sweet, Mitch Georgiades, Darcy Byrne-Jones and Willem Drew celebrate after the semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A GAME featuring one of the biggest flashpoints of the 2024 season has been voted as the best of the year by AFL.com.au readers.

Port Adelaide's nail-biting three-point semi-final win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval was voted by 25 per cent of readers as the best game of 2024.

In a tight vote that attracted more than 11,000 responses, the Power-Hawks game finished just ahead of Brisbane's preliminary final win over Geelong, which picked up 23 per cent of the votes.

Remarkably, the first Port v Hawthorn game of the season finished third, with the Power's one-point win in round 10 after they had trailed the Hawks by 41 points getting 14 per cent of the votes.

But it was the semi-final that topped the charts, a thrilling encounter that concluded with a late miss from Hawks skipper James Sicily and a fiery and controversial postscript involving Sicily, Hawks forward Jack Ginnivan and Power coach Ken Hinkley, which led to Hinkley being fined $20,000 by the AFL.

03:23

Last two mins: Port holds on after late Hawks miss

The thrilling final moments between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn in the semi finals

This season, the two sides will face off again at Adelaide Oval in a Sunday night blockbuster to conclude Gather Round in round five before another clash between the two sides in Launceston in round 19.

Best games of 2024 - fan vote

25 per cent - Port Adelaide d Hawthorn, SF
23 per cent - Brisbane d Geelong, PF
14 per cent - Port Adelaide d Hawthorn, R10
9 per cent - Brisbane d Greater Western Sydney, SF
6 per cent - Sydney d Greater Western Sydney, QF
5 per cent - Essendon drew with Collingwood, R7
5 per cent - Carlton d Brisbane, OR
5 per cent - Collingwood d Carlton, R8
4 per cent - Collingwood d Brisbane, R23
2 per cent - Fremantle d Sydney, R16
1 per cent - Brisbane d Sydney, R19
1 per cent - Essendon d Adelaide, R6