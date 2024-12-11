We narrowed it down to our top 12 games of the year. But which one did you choose as the best of the season?

A GAME featuring one of the biggest flashpoints of the 2024 season has been voted as the best of the year by AFL.com.au readers.

Port Adelaide's nail-biting three-point semi-final win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval was voted by 25 per cent of readers as the best game of 2024.

In a tight vote that attracted more than 11,000 responses, the Power-Hawks game finished just ahead of Brisbane's preliminary final win over Geelong, which picked up 23 per cent of the votes.

Remarkably, the first Port v Hawthorn game of the season finished third, with the Power's one-point win in round 10 after they had trailed the Hawks by 41 points getting 14 per cent of the votes.

But it was the semi-final that topped the charts, a thrilling encounter that concluded with a late miss from Hawks skipper James Sicily and a fiery and controversial postscript involving Sicily, Hawks forward Jack Ginnivan and Power coach Ken Hinkley, which led to Hinkley being fined $20,000 by the AFL.

This season, the two sides will face off again at Adelaide Oval in a Sunday night blockbuster to conclude Gather Round in round five before another clash between the two sides in Launceston in round 19.

Best games of 2024 - fan vote

25 per cent - Port Adelaide d Hawthorn, SF

23 per cent - Brisbane d Geelong, PF

14 per cent - Port Adelaide d Hawthorn, R10

9 per cent - Brisbane d Greater Western Sydney, SF

6 per cent - Sydney d Greater Western Sydney, QF

5 per cent - Essendon drew with Collingwood, R7

5 per cent - Carlton d Brisbane, OR

5 per cent - Collingwood d Carlton, R8

4 per cent - Collingwood d Brisbane, R23

2 per cent - Fremantle d Sydney, R16

1 per cent - Brisbane d Sydney, R19

1 per cent - Essendon d Adelaide, R6