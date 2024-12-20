You would have to be crazy to reveal a team at this time of year. That's why Roy has been called up to produce the goods.

Clayton Oliver, Jason Horne-Francis and Callum Mills. Pictures: AFL Photos

AS WE experienced last year, the early byes created a challenge we weren't previously accustomed to.

This year, the Suns, Giants, Lions, Pies, Cats, Swans, Hawks and Bombers fall into that category. It doesn't mean we don't select players from those teams, but it certainly means we tread carefully.

If you are unfamiliar with the adjustments to accommodate these byes between rounds two and four, your best 18 players will count towards your overall score which with sensible management will enable you to comfortably field a full team over that period.

Taking all this into account, I won't hesitate to select under-priced players and rookies who have an early bye but will be mindful not to target too many premium players which would leave me lacking scoring punch.

Down back, I can't say no to young star Harry Sheezel (DEF, $1,151,000) despite the fact he is moving up the ground, saying goodbye to kick ins and the Fantasy-friendly half-back role the Roos are renowned for. When his role shifted from defence last year in round eight, he went on to average 106 which suggests he doesn't present value but he is still the best defender available in the game. I wanted a piece of the Fantasy-friendly Saints, so Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,046,000) has slotted in nicely before hunting some value. That's where Jayden Short (DEF, $825,000) and Callum Mills (DEF, $759,000) come into play. Both are priced well below what they are capable of, with Short priced 18 points below what he averaged in 2022 and he will have an increased role following the departure of Daniel Rioli, while Mills had a season to forget on the injury front and is priced at just 74, a mind blowing 37 below his best. Keidean Coleman (DEF, $521,000) was set for a breakout last season following an unforgettable finals series in 2023 when he finished the year with scores of 106 and 127 before an Opening Round injury derailed that, leaving him priced at 51. Bo Allan (DEF/MID, $295,000) is a jet and I am confident he will not only play in round one, but he has the tools to instantly hit the Fantasy scoreboard.

Jayden Short in action during the R24 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Although it's not usually my style to avoid paying top dollar for a MID, that's what I am doing at this stage and selecting all value options. Tom Green (MID, $1,025,000) has the ability to be the best player in the game and is well priced due to an untimely injury last season that slowed down his hot start. Will Ashcroft (MID, $843,000) showed what a star he already is after returning from injury in round 16 before heating up to average 100 in his last seven games including his Normy GF performance where he scored 109. Clayton Oliver (MID, $797,000) returned to the training track early which is all I needed to see from a genuine gun who is priced 36 points below his 2023 average while injury slowed Will Day's (MID, $760,000) rise to stardom last year, restricting him to 16 games and causing a 21-point drop in his average. Isaac Cumming (MID, $575,000) looks set to be this year's Riley Bonner, set for a juicy role at the Crows which includes some all-important kick ins and likely DPP addition in round six. We are blessed with extreme rookie talent in the midfield this year including the likes of Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) and Jagga Smith (MID, $334,000) who will have an immediate impact for their respective sides.

Tom Green handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

I am spending up in the ruck department with my favourite player in the game, Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,175,000). I hear you, 'It's a value game Roy' you say, well the big X Man is priced at 115 while averaging a whopping 138 in the last six weeks to suggest he is actually capable of increasing in value. Did somebody say walk-up captain? Teaming up with him is Blues star Tom De Koning (RUC, $900,000) who looks set for a monster year after putting 22 points on his 2023 average last year and proving he is capable of holding down the No.1 ruck mantle.

Tristan Xerri celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

After causing nothing but headaches last year, the forward line is a pure gift from the Fantasy Gods this year. Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $919,000) will continue to increase his responsibility through the middle of the ground and his scoring will reflect that in 2025 while I expect to see Jack Macrae (MID, $732,000) back in the middle of the ground, standing tall and returning to his familiar place averaging in triple figures following a Bevo-effected 71 average. Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $656,000) will be right there beside his new teammate and picking up where he left off, averaging 106 in his last four games at the top level, significantly more than the 64 he is priced at. Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598) is the biggest no brainer of them all. A genuine star of the competition, the aesthetically gifted workhorse has been thrown the keys to the Cats midfield, finally returning to a role that will allow him to consistently flourish which will make a mockery of his asking price that reflects an average of 58. Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000) is set for the fruitful half-back role for the Roos which will likely put 40+ points on his current price tag while talented Eagle Elijah Hewett (MID/FWD, $332,000) is the perfect rookie-priced player to round out the forward line after not missing a beat this pre-season following a year cruelled by injury.

