Keen to get inside the minds of the most eager Fantasy coaches? Here are the trending players so far this year

Tristan Xerri, Bo Allan and Bailey Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

EVER since the official Fantasy game of the AFL opened as an early Christmas present in December, almost 50,000 coaches have started piecing together their teams in a quest to gain bragging rights over their mates.

The popular salary cap game, AFL Fantasy Classic, gives coaches the chance to pick a squad of 30 players under the $17.8 million budget that mirrors the salary cap the clubs are limited to in the real thing! Players range from $230,000 all the way to last season's No.1 Fantasy player, Rowan Marshall, at $1,201,000.

Eager Fantasy players have started picking their teams, trying to find the best value throughout the six weeks since the game launched. With practice matches just around the corner and half-a-dozen weeks before round one, looking at the popular picks from the astute coaches who signed up early gives us a good look at the potential best pre-season picks.

Let's have a look at the most selected in each position.

Defenders

Fantasy coaches have commented on social media that the backline is a challenging position and the ownership numbers back that up. Rookie-priced value in Bo Allan and Saad El-Hawli will help keep the budget in good shape, but it doesn't end there.

A fit Keidean Coleman offers plenty of value, but the number of teams he's selected in may fluctuate depending on practice matches and Opening Round. Callum Mills is priced well below his best. He shares the same early bye as Coleman and it might be a matter of picking just one of them.

Harry Sheezel is the player coaches have been happy to pay up for down back. While his scoring dipped when he moved into the midfield last year, there's plenty to like about the third-year player, as there is with Jack Sinclair. He does some of his best work on half-back which is where he's likely to spend most of his time.

PLAYER CLUB POSITION PRICE OWNERSHIP Bo Allan WCE DEF/MID $295,000 56% Saad El-Hawli ESS DEF/MID $230,000 50% Tobie Travaglia STK DEF/MID $319,000 46% Keidean Coleman BRL DEF $521,000 45% Harry Sheezel NTH DEF $1,151,000 42% Callum Mills SYD DEF $759,000 38% Jayden Short RIC DEF $825,000 30% Zach Reid ESS DEF $230,000 25% Jack Sinclair STK DEF/MID $1,046,000 22% Josh Gibcus RIC DEF $230,000 20%

Bo Allan poses for a photo after being drafted by West Coast at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Midfielders

The most owned midfielders are the draftees. Five of the top six selected were picked up in November's national draft. Levi Ashcroft, Jagga Smith and Sid Draper are being backed in to play in round one, with each carrying more than 50 per cent ownership.

Clayton Oliver is the value pick of the year in the midfield. His history suggests he's closer to the 110 average mark than his sub-80 performance last season. Oliver is looking fit and should deliver an output greater than his starting price.

Other value options include Will Ashcroft heading into his third season off the back of the Norm Smith Medal, new Crows Isaac Cumming and James Peatling who look set for greater opportunity and Will Day who many are hoping claws back the 20 points his average dropped last season.

Naturally, Nick Daicos and Marcus Bontempelli have plenty of love early doors as two of the best players in the competition.

PLAYER CLUB POSITION PRICE OWNERSHIP Levi Ashcroft BRL MID $328,000 56% Jagga Smith CAR MID $334,000 52% Sid Draper ADE MID $331,000 50% Clayton Oliver MEL MID $797,000 43% Sam Lalor RIC MID $340,000 41% Josh Smillie RIC MID $322,000 38% Will Ashcroft BRL MID $843,000 28% Will Day HAW MID $760,000 25% Nick Daicos COL MID $1,074,000 25% Isaac Cumming ADE MID $575,000 19% Finn O’Sullivan NTH MID $337,000 17% Marcus Bontempelli WBD MID $1,101,000 17% James Peatling ADE MID $634,000 17% Tom Green GWS MID $1,025,000 17% Sam Docherty CAR MID $782,000 14%

Levi Ashcroft poses for a photo after being drafted by Brisbane at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Rucks

Initially coaches were keen to set and forget, but with Rowan Marshall's stress fracture in his pelvis putting him in doubt for round one, coaches are jumping off.

Tristan Xerri is the main choice as the top ruck with the value of Tom De Koning sitting beside him.

Watch for Saints SSP signing Harry Boyd to become the consensus bench ruck.

PLAYER CLUB POSITION PRICE OWNERSHIP Tristan Xerri NTH RUCK $1,175,000 54% Tom De Koning CAR RUCK $900,000 27% Max Heath STK RUCK/FWD $230,000 25% Rowan Marshall STK RUCK $1,201,000 24% Coen Livingstone WCE RUCK/FWD $230,000 13%

Tristan Xerri and Rowan Marshall in action during the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

The most selected player in Fantasy Classic is ex-Dog and new Cat Bailey Smith. Not only does his discount make him extreme value, his role as an inside midfielder has coaches salivating at what he can offer. An easy selection!

His former teammates who found new clubs, Caleb Daniel and Jack Macrae, make up the ex-Dog trifecta as their roles are tracking towards being much better under new coaches.

Mattaes Phillipou was in around 50 per cent of teams earlier this week but with news that he will miss the early part of the season, his ownership is plummeting. Ryley Sanders has been a popular replacement so far.

PLAYER CLUB POSITION PRICE OWNERSHIP Bailey Smith GEE MID/FWD $598,000 70% Caleb Daniel NTH MID/FWD $514,000 61% Jack Macrae STK FWD $732,000 54% Elijah Hewett WCE MID/FWD $332,000 49% Jason Horne-Francis PTA MID/FWD $919,000 39% Isaac Kako ESS MID/FWD $304,000 37% Daniel Curtin ADL FWD $300,000 35% Mattaes Phillipou STK MID/FWD $656,000 31% Joe Berry PTA FWD $298,000 14% Ryley Sanders WBD MID/FWD $656,000 12%

Bailey Smith at Geelong after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Geelong FC

Team Vanilla

This consensus team is made up of 30 of the 34 most selected players. $60,000 remains in the salary cap.

Coaches who have signed up early doors have come up with the consensus forward line. Bailey Smith, Caleb Daniel and Jack Macrae are common with Jason Horne-Francis leading the way in F1 and a rookie such as Elijah Hewett in F6.

Ryley Sanders has moved into the forward line for Mattaes Phillipou whose stocks are plummeting.

This structure – with these names specifically – is the preferred method.

The midfield has been built from the ground up. Rookies and value selections everywhere. Coaches have shown here, and across the lines, they are happy to pay up for the cash cows. Benches aren't just full of $230,000 basement-priced players. Clayton Oliver and three rookies on field looks to be the bones of midfields. As we see through ownership numbers, there are a mix of players to fill out the other four on-field positions in the midfield.

Defenders are arguably the position where coaches have the fewest 'locks'. Question marks surround Keidean Coleman's availability, Callum Mills has the round three bye and is there a lot of upside for Jayden Short in Richmond's system?

There's still plenty to think about.

Tapping the bye detector on this squad sees six on-field players with an early bye, but of most concern is the round three bye. This team features five players, six if you include Levi Ashcroft on the bench, with the round three bye. It wouldn't be advised to go in with this structure!

All in all, this 'hype' squad looks solid and there's plenty of big scorers together with value selections and 2025’' likely best cash cows.

Maybe you will start with a selection of these vanilla players and sprinkle some hundreds and thousands to give it something a bit extra?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.