While two Opening Round games had to be rescheduled, AFL boss Andrew Dillon says the northern states promotion has plenty of merit

Andrew Dillon with Mitch Lewis, Will Hayward, Jesse Hogan and Mason Cox during the 2025 Opening Round Launch at Sydney Opera House on March 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL could change the Opening Round format after its second attempt at the northern states promotion fell flat.

The two southeast Queensland games had to be rescheduled last week because of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred, while the NRL gained a jump on the AFL by starting its season in Las Vegas.

Carlton coach Michael Voss wants the AFL to broaden Opening Round to nine games around the country.

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon said on Wednesday that Opening Round worked well in its first year and it is keen to continue the concept.

"With Opening Round, it was all about shining a light on NSW and Queensland - it definitely did that last year," Dillon said at the SportNXT conference in Melbourne.

"Bringing the conversation about football earlier in NSW and Queensland, that was the main reason - that reason is still here.

"Now, it doesn't mean Opening Round looks exactly the same next year - I don't know.

"There are other opportunities ... (but) we feel like we're only scratching the surface up there."

Interviewed at the conference by commentator Eddie McGuire, the AFL boss said one of the League's key strategies is to turn "major events into mega events".

Dillon said the AFL was looking at big events such as the spring carnival and the Australian Open tennis, where the sport is only one aspect of the entertainment.

"Ultimately, you can fit only so (many) people into our stadiums," he said.

"We're not shy about looking at what other sports are doing and what they do well.

"How do we turn the Grand Final parade into an even bigger event?"

Amid concerns about the Tasmanian expansion team, Dillon said the new Hobart stadium "absolutely" remains a cornerstone of the Devils joining the AFL.

He said there was also local opposition to Optus Stadium in Perth and the Adelaide Oval redevelopment before those projects happened.