The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between the Tigers and Blues

Francis Evans and Luke Trainor. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has handed a club debut to summer signing Francis Evans, with the Blues and Richmond to have three new faces each for Thursday night's monster clash at the MCG.

Evans, the former Geelong and Port Adelaide forward, only signed with the Blues last month after training with the club over the summer.

A small forward, Evans was delisted by Port Adelaide at the end of 2024 after 27 games and 19 goals.

He will join former Greater Western Sydney defender Nick Haynes and first-year player Lucas Camporeale, the son of club great Scott, in playing their first games for the Blues.

Camporeale has been named to start on the wing for his first game in the AFL, while Jack Silvagni has been named for his first AFL game in exactly 600 days after an ACL tear wiped him out last season.

The Tigers confirmed a trio of debutants earlier this week, with top draftees Sam Lalor, Luke Trainor and Harry Armstrong to play their first games at AFL level.

The Tigers will be without Dion Prestia, Hugo Ralphsmith and Josh Gibcus due to injury, but veteran forward Tom Lynch has been named up forward.

Noah Balta (suspended) and Jacob Koschitzke are also missing.

The Blues have a host of big names sidelined due to injury, led by Charlie Curnow, Orazio Fantasia and Marc Pittonet, while Nic Newman is on the long-term injury list.

Sam Walsh has recovered from a hamstring injury to play, while Elijah Hollands stepped away from the club this week due to personal reasons.

THURSDAY, MARCH 13

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

RICHMOND

B: J.Blight 46 B.Miller 12 N.Broad 35

HB: J.Short 15 N.Vlastuin 1 L.Trainor 31

C: S.Banks 41 K.McIntosh 33 J.Trezise 36

HF: R.Mansell 7 S.Campbell 44 S.Green 48

F: J.Bauer 43 T.Lynch 19 S.Lalor 22

Foll: T.Nankervis - C 25 T.Taranto 14 J.Hopper 2

I/C: T.Brown 30 T.Dow 27 T.Sonsie 40 J.Ross 5 H.Armstrong 34

Emerg: K.Smith 49 M.Rioli 17 S.Ryan 32

Notable absentees: Dion Prestia, Noah Balta, Jacob Koschitzke, Hugo Ralphsmith, Josh Gibcus

CARLTON

B: J.Silvagni 1 J.Weitering 23 O.Hollands 4

HB: A.Saad 42 M.McGovern 11 L.Cowan 2

C: B.Acres 13 P.Cripps - C 9 L.Camporeale 21

HF: S.Walsh 18 B.Kemp 17 L.Fogarty 8

F: M.Cottrell 46 H.McKay 10 Z.Williams 6

Foll: T.De Koning 12 A.Cerra 5 G.Hewett 29

I/C: S.Docherty 15 N.Haynes 26 J.Motlop 3 C.Lord 36 F.Evans 44

Emerg: L.Young 33 M.Carroll 32 W.White 38

Notable absentees: Nic Newman, Charlie Curnow, Orazio Fantasia, Marc Pittonet, Elijah Hollands, Alex Cincotta, Jordan Boyd