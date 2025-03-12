Sarah Black takes a look at the young guns who will help Richmond rise again

(Clockwise from left): Tom Brown, Sam Lalor, Josh Smillie and Adem Yze. Pictures: AFL Photos

HOW quickly the wheel turns.

Between retirements, trades, delistings, long-term injuries and suspension, round one will see Richmond without at least 13 of the 23 who took to the field in the two-point elimination final loss to Brisbane in 2022.

From that game, the wheels started wobbling – Damien Hardwick quit halfway through the 2023 season, and last year's (mostly injured) squad was an odd amalgamation of ageing stars, late-pick rookies and a host of players who had one foot out the door.

It meant November's draft hand was enormous, with six first-rounders and eight fresh faces selected across the two nights.

These kids, and a handful of slightly older players who only the most hardened Richmond supporter would recognise on sight (let alone the general footy fan) are set to make up nearly half the team this year.

Below are the 12 players – with a median of 5.5 AFL games each – who will drive Richmond forward in 2025.

Nathan Broad, Toby Nankervis, Adem Yze, Tom Lynch and Nick Vlastuin are seen during Richmond's official team photo day on February 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST-YEARS

Harry Armstrong – draftee

Missed the match simulation through illness, but took his spot against Collingwood and impressed with his attack on the footy. Will ideally play as a fourth tall when Mykelti Lefau is fit. Loves to crash a contest and has strong hands overhead.

Sam Lalor – draftee

Probably doesn't need much of an introduction. The No.1 draft pick from Bacchus Marsh, Lalor is a talented sportsman, with last year his first dedicated solely to footy, instead of also focusing on cricket. A dynamic and strong-bodied mid/forward who looks set to rotate between the two lines. Sound familiar, Tiger fans?

Josh Smillie – draftee

The top-10 draft pick had an interrupted end to his pre-season, picking up a hamstring injury, so it'll be a couple more weeks at least until we see him. Smillie is a highly talented tall midfielder at 195cm with silky skills and strong endurance.

Luke Trainor – draftee

Was a welcome spark in the second half of the practice match against Collingwood, as everything else imploded around him. A defender who was selected with pick No.21 last year, he can play on tall or small opponents, has a lovely kick and is a smart all-round player.

Harry Armstrong, Sam Lalor and Luke Trainor. Picture: @RichmondFC X

THE MID-SEASON RECRUITS

Jacob Bauer – seven games

With a dearth of tall forward options, this season presents as Bauer's best opportunity yet to cement himself as a best-22 choice. Had a number of injury issues last year (quad, hamstring, ribs), but the high-flying Bauer managed three games in the final rounds, his leap meaning he plays above his height of 192cm. A booming set shot from 50m, he's likely to be Richmond's second tall forward behind Tom Lynch.

Jacob Blight – three games

A mid-season recruit last year, the 23-year-old West Australian is a powerful key defender who reads the play well and is a nice intercept mark. Kicking out of defence can be a little dicey, but there have been a few who have fallen in that category over the years. Played a few games in the back-end of last year, and given the absence of Noah Balta – who is locked into a defensive role this year – is likely to feature early.

James Trezise – eight games

There are a few wing rotations up for grabs this year with the retirement of Marlion Pickett, a hamstrung Hugo Ralphsmith and Kamdyn McIntosh eyeing off an inside mid role. Trezise was promoted from the VFL side in the 2023 mid-season draft as a half-back, but the 22-year-old will push further afield this year. Moves well and is calm under pressure.

James Trezise poses for a photo during Richmond's official team photo day on February 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NOW IT'S THEIR TIME

Sam Banks – 21 games

Looks set to rack up the games bouncing out of half-back this year, and can also push onto the wing. Selected with pick No.29 in 2021, he made his debut in 2023 and five of his 21 games were as starting/finishing sub. He's got a dangerous burst of speed and knows how to find the gaps on the field.

Tom Brown – 17 games

There's been so much love from Tiger fans about Brown's laser-like kicks that it almost feels like cheating to include him here as a "relative unknown". The son of former Cat Paul and brother of ex-AFLW player Millie, Brown is a beautiful user of the footy out of defence, can play a tight lockdown role if needed, and is steady when the heat is on.

Seth Campbell – 21 games

The "most experienced" of the bunch, Campbell took out Richmond's best young player award last year. A rookie from Tasmania, he virtually sat out his debut year of 2023 with injuries, but all 21 of his games came last year as a hard-running half-forward. Has excellent vision and nous, a knack for bringing his teammates into the game, and might be called on as a midfield rotation this year. Think Kane Lambert.

Seth Campbell in action during a Richmond training session on November 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Kane McAuliffe – nine games

Has had a somewhat interrupted end to pre-season with a concussion, but is likely to get quite a few midfield minutes this year. Three of McAuliffe's nine games in his debut season were as starting sub, and he showed some nice signs and strength in the contest.

Kaleb Smith – four games

A small, 181cm defender in the mould of Liam Baker (when he played in that role). Not just a dour lockdown player, Smith can be quite busy, roaming far when rebounding the footy and has a strong attack on the ball. His first AFL season was affected by injury.

Kaleb Smith in action during Richmond's match simulation against West Coast on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

OTHER OPTIONS

After an era of seemingly only Jack Riewoldt and Lynch, there's now a litany of young key forwards at Punt Road, and you'd expect most will get rotated stints at the top level this year. Liam Fawcett is yet to debut, with a back injury ruling him out for most of 2024, while the draft also brought in Jonty Faull and Tom Sims (more of a forward/ruck). Judson Clarke is expected back in April from his torn ACL; the small forward with 17 games to his name is likely to play on the wing this year. Steely Green and Jasper Alger will be in the mix for crumbing forward roles, while draftee Taj Hotton is a classy midfielder recovering from a knee reconstruction. Mid-season recruit Campbell Gray has been sent from attack to defence, while Category B rookie Ollie Hayes-Brown (ruck/forward) has improved out of sight, but is coming from a long way back.

2024 Opening Round team – 9/23 missing

B: Dylan Grimes (retired), Tylar Young (injured, ACL), Josh Gibcus (injured, ACL)

HB: Jayden Short, Daniel Rioli (Gold Coast), Nick Vlastuin

C: Kamdyn McIntosh, Tim Taranto, Sam Banks

HF: Maurice Rioli, Liam Baker (West Coast), Seth Campbell

F: Noah Balta (suspended), Shai Bolton (Fremantle), Jacob Koschitzke

Foll: Sam Naismith (retired), Jacob Hopper, Dion Prestia

I/C: Nathan Broad, Thomson Dow, Samson Ryan, Marlion Pickett (retired), Jack Ross

2024-listed but since departed: Jack Graham (West Coast), Dustin Martin (retired)

2022 elimination final team – 13/23 missing

B: Robbie Tarrant (retired), Nathan Broad, Josh Gibcus (injured, ACL)

HB: Noah Balta (suspended), Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rioli (Gold Coast)

C: Jack Ross, Trent Cotchin (retired), Kamdyn McIntosh

HF: Shai Bolton (Fremantle), Jayden Short, Maurice Rioli

F: Tom Lynch, Dustin Martin (retired), Jack Riewoldt (retired)

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia (injured, Achilles), Tyler Sonsie

I/C: Liam Baker (West Coast), Noah Cumberland (delisted), Ben Miller, Marlion Pickett (retired), Shane Edwards (retired)

2022-listed but since departed: Josh Caddy, Jason Castagna, Dylan Grimes, Kane Lambert (retired), Jack Graham (West Coast), Sydney Stack (delisted)