No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor will make his AFL debut in the Tigers' opener

Harry Armstrong, Sam Lalor and Luke Trainor. Picture: @RichmondFC X

NO.1 pick Sam Lalor will make his AFL debut on Thursday night against Carlton, cleared to play after a broken jaw and concussion.

Harry Armstrong (pick No.23) and Luke Trainor (pick No.21) have also been confirmed as starters for the round one blockbuster.

They are set to be joined by integral key forward Tom Lynch (concussion), who also got through Monday's main training session unscathed.

Lalor was the centre of controversy in Richmond's match simulation against West Coast, after he was pushed by Reuben Ginbey into an oncoming Eagles player during a marking contest.

"He's held himself high throughout the whole rehab process and put himself in the best position to be selected to play this week," Richmond high performance manager Ben Serpell said.

Lynch will be a welcome return to Richmond's understrength forward line, having played just eight games over two years due to foot and hamstring injuries.

Learn More 11:21

Dion Prestia (Achilles) and Hugo Ralphsmith (hamstring) remain 3-5 weeks away, while draftee Josh Smillie (hamstring) could make his debut in as little as a fortnight.

"The one with Josh Smillie was more around – we weren't sure how he's progressing and healing, so we got the extra scan for him, and it showed that it wasn't progressing as well as what we'd like. So we put him in bit of a holding pattern," Serpell said.

"Last couple of sessions he's shown some promise. I'm sure the fans are keen to see him out there and so are we, but we'll make sure we keep looking after him."

Serpell also said Mykelti Lefau (ACL) got through a full training session recently, albeit non-contact, while Judson Clarke is tracking well to be the first to return of the five ACL injuries.