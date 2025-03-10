The match review findings from Sunday's game between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood have been released

Toby Greene in action during GWS' win over Collingwood in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBY Greene has been fined for two separate incidents during Greater Western Sydney's Opening Round match against Collingwood on Sunday.

Greene, who is no stranger to copping a fine, was fined $6250 for kneeing the Pies' Reef McInnes and a further $1000 for making careless contact with an umpire.

The kneeing charge is Greene's third of the kind, attracting an initial sanction of $10,000, reduced to $6250 with an early plea.

It's Greene's first careless umpire contact charge, after the forward was suspended for six matches after making intentional contact with an umpire in 2021.

The original careless umpire contact sanction was $1500, down to $1000 with an early plea.

The Giants' Lachie Ash was also fined $6250 for rough conduct against Scott Pendlebury, down to $3750 with an early plea. It's Ash's second such offence.