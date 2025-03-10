Hawthorn will be without midfielder James Worpel for multiple weeks

James Worpel is injured during a tackle by Brodie Grundy during the Opening Round match between Hawthorn and Sydney at the SCG on March 7, 2025. Picture: Screenshot/Channel 7

HAWTHORN midfielder James Worpel has escaped surgery, but the restricted free agent will be sidelined for at least the next month after injuring his ankle in the Opening Round win over Sydney at the SCG.

Worpel was substituted out of Friday night's 20-point win at half-time after his ankle was trapped underneath him in a tackle by Swans ruckman Brodie Grundy.

The 26-year-old returned to Melbourne on Saturday before undergoing scans, which revealed a grade one syndesmosis injury.

Worpel doesn't require an operation but has been ruled out until Gather Round at the earliest, putting a line through him for fixtures against Essendon, Carlton and Greater Western Sydney.

Hawthorn has the bye in round four and will aim to have Worpel available for the trip to South Australia to play Port Adelaide in round five.

Sam Mitchell labelled Worpel Hawthorn's best trainer across the pre-season after Friday night's win, ahead of a year where the Geelong Falcons product is poised to sign the biggest contract of his career.

The 2019 Peter Crimmins medallist has played every game in the past two seasons, finishing fourth in both the 2023 and 2024 best and fairest counts, after his 2022 campaign was limited to 11 appearances due to a shoulder reconstruction.

Hawthorn entered the season with only four injured players – all recovering from long-term injuries: Mitch Lewis, James Blanck, Calsher Dear and Sam Butler – and have a deep list of midfielders fighting for a spot right now.

Former top-10 pick Josh Ward was named an emergency against Dean Cox's side and should get an opportunity after a strong pre-season.

Henry Hustwaite is another option deeper on the depth chart, with Changkuoth Jiath set to be available if the Hawks opt to tinker with their midfield mix.